ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

More than 30,700 mail-in ballots in Illinois for November election were rejected

By Greg Bishop
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CQ7GH_0k6zBK3600
A ballot drop box in Sangamon County, Illinois  Greg Bishop / The Center Square

(The Center Square) – About 30,700 mail-in ballots in Illinois were rejected statewide in last year’s November election, according to preliminary data from the Illinois State Board of Elections.

Data shows a total of more than 2.2 million mail-ballots were requested across the state for November's election. More than 657,000 were returned with around 626,300 counted. That’s a difference of about 30,700.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CX4ay_0k6zBK3600

Illinois lawmakers expanded mail-in ballots during the pandemic to go beyond absentee requests, allowing anyone to request a ballot. The Democratic-controlled state legislature further expanded mail-in balloting to allow for the universal option to be a standing request for voters who apply with their local elections official.

In DuPage County this past election, an election official was comparing mail-in ballot applications to verify signatures on the ballots, not the original voter signature on file with the county’s elections office. A lawsuit over the issue is pending.

On Friday, the Illinois legislature further modified the mail-in balloting law.

A Senate amendment to House Bill 45 makes changes to correct a drafting error in state law and make clarifications in various judicial circuits.

The measure also strikes out of state elections law the requirement an election authority compares the signature of a mail-in ballot with the official voter file held by the county clerk.

State Rep. Curtis Tarver, D-Chicago, said the measure is needed because of updated technology.

“Our thought in the language is that it would allow for both the digitized as well as the original placard for voter registration,” Tarver said during floor debate Friday. “We’re clarifying it now to check the voter registration or the signature on the application as it relates to the ballot for vote-by-mail.”

State Rep. Amy Elik, R-Alton, said that’s not clear in the bill, and the approved language is a problem.

“If that ballot comes back and all that they’re comparing it to is the application, that’s not a comparison at all,” Elik said. “So, I want to make that clear that this is causing the opportunity for more voter fraud.”

Comments / 204

T (that's it)
4d ago

The crux of the problem is that so many "liberals" are pushing the mail in ballots for the purpose of gaining votes knowing full well that almost everyone is receiving "automatic" ballots via USPS (a FEDERAL AGENCY) whether requested or not!! What happened to going through a specific process of applying for absentee ballot system BEFORE becoming an absentee!??! Rhetorical question of course...

Reply(25)
100
Kevin Mescall
4d ago

This is why voting in person is the only fair way for an election. of course absentee ballots would also be allowed within reason.

Reply(11)
99
conservative preservation
4d ago

considering only 10k votes change president's and local elections can be under 100 in rural areas it's kinda obvious our elections have no integrity.

Reply(1)
51
Related
The Center Square

Illinois 103rd General Assembly: Tax reform? Legalized mushrooms? GOP input?

(The Center Square) – The book is closed on Illinois' 102nd General Assembly. Illinois lawmakers are laying out their plans for the next two year term that begins Wednesday. The end of the lame-duck session for Illinois lawmakers was Tuesday, with the new General Assembly meeting for the first time Wednesday following separate House and Senate ceremonies in Springfield. Illinois lawmakers that will be a part of the 103rd General...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Illinois Supreme Court likely to rule state legislature acted hastily in ending cash bail

Two years ago, the Illinois legislature made a bold, politically-motivated move, voting to eliminate monetary bail, with implementation scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 of this year. Well, that day finally arrived and the Illinois Supreme Court has wisely stepped in and is poised to announce what many of us already knew – that the lawmakers' actions were unconstitutional.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Members of the 103rd General Assembly take the oath of office

(The Center Square) – The 103rd Illinois General Assembly is officially underway for a new two-year term after members of the House of Representatives and the Senate were sworn in during separate ceremonies Wednesday in Springfield. Democrats hold the majority of seats by a 78 to 40 margin in the House. While nominating Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, as Speaker of the House, state Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Chicago, took a jab...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Abortion protection bill passes both Illinois chambers

(The Center Square) – After heated debate from state lawmakers throughout the lame-duck session, a measure that aims to increase access to abortion and gender reassignment procedures in Illinois has passed both chambers. Proponents say House Bill 4664 would protect people seeking abortions, assisted reproduction and gender reassignment procedures...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Pritzker issues Illinois' 38th COVID-19 disaster proclamation

(The Center Square) – For a 33rd month in a row, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has reissued his COVID-19 disaster proclamation. According to the governor's website compiling all the proclamations and executive orders, the 37th published proclamation expired Jan. 6. A separate state website compiling such orders and proclamations also shows the most recent published order expiring Jan. 6. Pritzker's office did not respond to multiple messages from The Center Square asking whether the governor renewed his orders. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania’s ‘divisive’ constitutional amendments inch closer to ballot box

(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Senate approved three constitutional amendments Wednesday after the chamber spent hours debating the validity of bundling the issues into one resolution. The joint resolution described in Senate Bill 1 proposes “separate and distinct” amendments – to require voter ID in each election, reform the statute of limitations for survivors of childhood sexual abuse, and shield regulatory disapprovals from the governor’s veto pen – ahead of a looming deadline to include the referendums on the May primary ballot. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
97ZOK

Seriously? Governor Pritzker Just Gave Lawmakers A $12K Raise

Regardless of how your own personal finances are faring, you, as a proud Illinois citizen, should be happy and grateful to know that Illinois' governor, JB Pritzker, put pen-to-page a couple of days back, and gave raises to all the state’s top leaders, his department chiefs, and big boost in the base pay for being a state lawmaker.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Illinois House approves solar and wind energy bill

A bill that would restrict county and township control over where solar and wind energy facilities are located has now cleared the Illinois House and Senate. The Illinois House voted along party lines to approve the bill on Tuesday. The bill requires to counties and townships to comply with state-set setbacks for solar and wind facilities.
ILLINOIS STATE
muddyrivernews.com

Illinois Senate, House agree on assault weapons ban, spending bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Senator Jil Tracy (R-Quincy) said Democrat leaders have “sidestepped full legislative accountability” by forcing through votes on a controversial gun control bill during the General Assembly’s lame-duck session on Jan. 9. The 102nd General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn on Tuesday with...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

New Illinois Secretary Of State Signs Executive Ethics Order

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File) Newly Installed Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is already busy. The state official signed a wide-ranging Executive Ethics Order shortly after taking office Monday. The order upgrades and improves transparency, codifies key procedures in the office’s internal policy manual, enhances protections afforded to victims of sexual harassment or threats of violence, and simplifies the public’s ability to submit complaints to the Inspector General’s office.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Scott urges Legislature to address zoning issues in 1970 law

(The Center Square) – Addressing decades-old regulations in housing are the focus of Vermont’s top elected official. Taking to his official Facebook page, Republican Gov. Phil Scott said the state has invested $500 million in housing over the past two years, but the state is being held back from advancing housing by regulations he said need to be addressed this year. “These were put in place at a time when...
VERMONT STATE
The Center Square

Government watchdog group threatens litigation over Washington’s 2022 transportation package

(The Center Square) – Washington-state-based Citizen Action Defense Fund says a bill passed by the state Legislature last year as part of an ambitious transportation package violates the single subject provision of the state constitution. CADF is threatening to take legal action if the state Attorney General’s Office doesn’t move to invalidate the legislation.
WASHINGTON STATE
WGN Radio

Will new gun ban withstand constitutional challenges?

Tanya Schardt, Senior Counsel and Director, State and Federal Policy at Brady, joins John Williams to talk about Illinois becoming the ninth state to ban assault weapons. Tanya explains what an assault weapon is, what makes an assault weapon far more lethal than other guns, why she believes this law is very reasonable, and if she […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Governor Pritzker Signs Off On Pay Raises For Lawmakers

Governor Pritzker is signing off on pay raises for state lawmakers. The governor announced yesterday that he signed a bill that provides salary increases for members of the Illinois legislative and executive branches. The raises go into effect this week. State senators passed the measure Sunday after it was approved by the Illinois House last Friday.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
40K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy