WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The players from LeBron James' legendary NBA Draft

The 2003 NBA Draft is regarded as one of the best of all time.

The first fives picks alone produced NBA legends like LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade — some of the most successful players in NBA history.

Like all drafts, it also produced busts who didn't accomplish much in the NBA and fell out of the league quickly.

Today, many players are still involved in basketball while some have moved on entirely.

See what happened to the top 29 picks of the draft below:

Tony Manfred contributed to this post.

LeBron James was picked No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers.James is now in his 20th season and is still regarded as one the best players in the NBA and one of the best players of all time, with four MVPs and four titles. He's in his fifth season with the Los Angeles Lakers.Darko Milicic was picked No. 2 overall by the Detroit Pistons.Considered one of the biggest draft busts ever, Milicic played for six teams in ten years. He later played overseas, became a kickboxer, and then worked and lived on an apple farm in Serbia.

Carmelo Anthony was picked No. 3 overall by the Denver Nuggets.A 10-time All-Star, Anthony bounced around after years with the Nuggets and Knicks. After falling out of the NBA, he had a solid comeback with the Portland Trail Blazers and spent last season teamed up with LeBron on the Lakers. He is now a free agent and hoping to return to the league once more.

Chris Bosh was picked No. 4 overall by the Toronto Raptors.Bosh's career took a turn when he was twice diagnosed with blood clots. Bosh attempted to make comebacks, but teams didn't want to sign him. He gave up on his comeback, and the Heat retired his number in 2019. He is now a music producer, recently published his first book, and has even dabbled in coding.

Dwyane Wade was picked No. 5 overall by the Miami Heat.Wade spent 14 of his 16 NBA seasons with the Miami Heat. He retired at the end of the 2018-19 season. He was a 13-time All-Star. He now is a basketball analyst, philanthropist, and recently joined the Utah Jazz ownership group.Chris Kaman was picked No. 6 overall by the Los Angeles Clippers.Kaman retired from the NBA in 2015-16. He played 13 seasons, making one All-Star team, and made $86 million. It's unclear what he does now, but he was inducted into the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame in 2018. He does still dabble in hoops, having recently competed in a Michigan 3-on-3 tourney.

Kirk Hinrich was picked No. 7 overall by the Chicago BullsHinrich played 13 seasons in the NBA, 11 of them with the Bulls. He now works with Sanford Power basketball, a training facility in the midwest.

TJ Ford was picked No. 8 overall by the Milwaukee Bucks.Ford had to retire in 2012 because of a spinal injury. He now runs basketball camps for Texas high school players.

Michael Sweetney was picked No. 9 overall by the New York Knicks.He fell out of the league in 2007 after struggling with weight issues. He is now an assistant coach at Yeshiva University after running basketball camps in Israel. He also advocates for mental wellness after opening up about his own struggles with depression.

Source : New York Post , Hoops Hype

Jarvis Hayes was picked No. 10 overall by the Washington Wizards.Hayes played seven seasons in the NBA. He is now an assistant coach at Georgia State University.

Source : Jarvis Hayes/Twitter

Mickael Pietrus was picked No. 11 overall by the Golden State WarriorsHe was a solid role player around the league for years, last playing in 2013. As of 2015, he was playing internationally. It's unclear what he does today.Nick Collison was picked No. 12 overall by the Seattle Sonics.Collison played for the Sonics/Thunder for his entire career. He announced his retirement in May 2018 and the team retired his jersey in 2019. He now works with the Thunder's front office.

Source : Forbes

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Marcus Banks was picked No. 13 overall and traded to the Boston Celtics.Banks played internationally after ten years in the NBA. He has worked as an analyst on NBA TV and played in the Big3. He now runs a basketball academy.Luke Ridnour was picked No. 14 overall by the Seattle Sonics.Ridnour retired in 2016 after 12 years in the NBA. He occasionally trains basketball players and works with his son's basketball team.

Source : Yakima Herald

Reece Gaines was picked No. 15 overall by the Orlando Magic.Gaines played seven years in the NBA and is now a coach on the Austin Spurs, the Spurs' G League affiliate.Troy Bell was picked No. 16 overall and traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.Bell only played one season in the NBA. He has since played overseas, most recently in Argentina. He is also an R&B artist.

Source : BC Interruption

Zarko Cabarkapa was picked No. 17 overall by the Phoenix Suns.He only played for three years in the NBA. In 2015, he became the sports director of the Adriatic Basketball Association League.

Source : HoopsHype

David West was picked No. 18 overall by the New Orleans Hornets.West was a two-time All-Star, playing for four teams in 15 years. He retired in 2018 and is now the COO for The Collegiate Basketball League.Sasha Pavlovic was picked No. 19 overall by the Utah Jazz.After 10 years as a role player in the NBA, he returned to play in Europe. He was cut from the Greek club Panathinaikos in early 2016. As of 2018, he said he was retired and weighing his future.

Source : EuroHoops

Dahntay Jones was picked No. 20 overall and traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.Jones bounced around the NBA, last playing in 2017. He has since played in the Big3 and appeared on several networks as an analyst.Boris Diaw was picked No. 21 overall by the Atlanta Hawks.Diaw played 14 seasons in the NBA, playing a key role in the Spurs' 2014 championship. He played professionally in France in 2017 and now appears to travel the world.Zoran Planinic was picked No. 22 overall by the New Jersey Nets.Planinic went back to Europe in 2006 and was the MVP of the 2012 Eurocup while playing for the Russian team BC Khimki Moscow. He most recently played for the Turkish club Efes in 2014.Travis Outlaw was picked No. 23 overall by the Portland Trail Blazers.After seven seasons with the Blazers, Outlaw bounced around the league and eventually fell out in 2014 after being waived by the 76ers. He now hosts basketball camps in Mississippi.

Source : Columbus Dispatch , Starkville Daily News

Brian Cook was picked No. 24 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers.Cook last played in the NBA in 2014. After playing in Japan, Cook played in the Big3 in 2018.Carlos Delfino was picked No. 25 overall by the Detroit Pistons.Delfino last played in the NBA in 2013. He has since played internationally. He was cut by one Italian team in 2018 for "almost violent behavior" with the coach. He is still an active player and now plays for Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro in Italy.

Source: EuroHoops

