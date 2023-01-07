ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The players from LeBron James' legendary NBA Draft

By Scott Davis,Cork Gaines
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KYvO_0k6zBIHe00

Reuters

  • The 2003 NBA Draft is regarded as one of the best of all time.
  • The first fives picks alone produced NBA legends like LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade — some of the most successful players in NBA history.
  • Like all drafts, it also produced busts who didn't accomplish much in the NBA and fell out of the league quickly.
  • Today, many players are still involved in basketball while some have moved on entirely.
  • See what happened to the top 29 picks of the draft below:

Tony Manfred contributed to this post.

LeBron James was picked No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Reuters

James is now in his 20th season and is still regarded as one the best players in the NBA and one of the best players of all time, with four MVPs and four titles. He's in his fifth season with the Los Angeles Lakers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LzKlL_0k6zBIHe00
LeBron James.

Luis M. Alvarez/AP Images

Darko Milicic was picked No. 2 overall by the Detroit Pistons.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w8i69_0k6zBIHe00

REUTERS/Mike Segar

Considered one of the biggest draft busts ever, Milicic played for six teams in ten years. He later played overseas, became a kickboxer, and then worked and lived on an apple farm in Serbia.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i3Dk8_0k6zBIHe00

"E:60"/ESPN

Read more : One of the NBA's most notorious draft busts is now a happy apple farmer in Serbia who laughs about his NBA career >

Carmelo Anthony was picked No. 3 overall by the Denver Nuggets.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05w79C_0k6zBIHe00

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A 10-time All-Star, Anthony bounced around after years with the Nuggets and Knicks. After falling out of the NBA, he had a solid comeback with the Portland Trail Blazers and spent last season teamed up with LeBron on the Lakers. He is now a free agent and hoping to return to the league once more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EAiYq_0k6zBIHe00

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Source: SI.com

Chris Bosh was picked No. 4 overall by the Toronto Raptors.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OqGK0_0k6zBIHe00

REUTERS/Peter Jones

Bosh's career took a turn when he was twice diagnosed with blood clots. Bosh attempted to make comebacks, but teams didn't want to sign him. He gave up on his comeback, and the Heat retired his number in 2019. He is now a music producer, recently published his first book, and has even dabbled in coding.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zSkFH_0k6zBIHe00

Joe Skipper/AP

Source: Miami Times

Dwyane Wade was picked No. 5 overall by the Miami Heat.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dfNoo_0k6zBIHe00

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wade spent 14 of his 16 NBA seasons with the Miami Heat. He retired at the end of the 2018-19 season. He was a 13-time All-Star. He now is a basketball analyst, philanthropist, and recently joined the Utah Jazz ownership group.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zaLNz_0k6zBIHe00
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Chris Kaman was picked No. 6 overall by the Los Angeles Clippers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481oHg_0k6zBIHe00

Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty

Kaman retired from the NBA in 2015-16. He played 13 seasons, making one All-Star team, and made $86 million. It's unclear what he does now, but he was inducted into the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame in 2018. He does still dabble in hoops, having recently competed in a Michigan 3-on-3 tourney.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IN8BB_0k6zBIHe00

via WOOD TV8/YouTube

Source: Iron Mountain Daily News

Kirk Hinrich was picked No. 7 overall by the Chicago Bulls
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34pOXi_0k6zBIHe00

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Hinrich played 13 seasons in the NBA, 11 of them with the Bulls. He now works with Sanford Power basketball, a training facility in the midwest.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VqM6l_0k6zBIHe00

SUX Sports/YouTube

Source: Argus Leader

TJ Ford was picked No. 8 overall by the Milwaukee Bucks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kADPT_0k6zBIHe00

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Ford had to retire in 2012 because of a spinal injury. He now runs basketball camps for Texas high school players.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Ch4I_0k6zBIHe00

Texas Longhorns/YouTube

Source: ESPN

Michael Sweetney was picked No. 9 overall by the New York Knicks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QrhKZ_0k6zBIHe00

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

He fell out of the league in 2007 after struggling with weight issues. He is now an assistant coach at Yeshiva University after running basketball camps in Israel. He also advocates for mental wellness after opening up about his own struggles with depression.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IlgT4_0k6zBIHe00

DoctorNBA/YouTube

Source : New York Post , Hoops Hype

Jarvis Hayes was picked No. 10 overall by the Washington Wizards.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoNVq_0k6zBIHe00

Doug Pensinger/Getty

Hayes played seven seasons in the NBA. He is now an assistant coach at Georgia State University.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iEl8S_0k6zBIHe00

YouTube

Source : Jarvis Hayes/Twitter

Mickael Pietrus was picked No. 11 overall by the Golden State Warriors
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=406mR2_0k6zBIHe00

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

He was a solid role player around the league for years, last playing in 2013. As of 2015, he was playing internationally. It's unclear what he does today.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07LUDc_0k6zBIHe00

Rich Pedroncelli/AP

Nick Collison was picked No. 12 overall by the Seattle Sonics.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X2Tat_0k6zBIHe00

M. David Leeds/NBAE via Getty Images

Collison played for the Sonics/Thunder for his entire career. He announced his retirement in May 2018 and the team retired his jersey in 2019. He now works with the Thunder's front office.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JOiAk_0k6zBIHe00

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Source : Forbes

Marcus Banks was picked No. 13 overall and traded to the Boston Celtics.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24yqvx_0k6zBIHe00

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Banks played internationally after ten years in the NBA. He has worked as an analyst on NBA TV and played in the Big3. He now runs a basketball academy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M7GSX_0k6zBIHe00

Daniel Bartel/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Luke Ridnour was picked No. 14 overall by the Seattle Sonics.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Nrub_0k6zBIHe00

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Ridnour retired in 2016 after 12 years in the NBA. He occasionally trains basketball players and works with his son's basketball team.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AVUqI_0k6zBIHe00

William Jessup University/YouTube

Source : Yakima Herald

Reece Gaines was picked No. 15 overall by the Orlando Magic.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WFRaF_0k6zBIHe00

Ed Betz/AP

Gaines played seven years in the NBA and is now a coach on the Austin Spurs, the Spurs' G League affiliate.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bo8cU_0k6zBIHe00

Park Community Credit Union/YouTube

Troy Bell was picked No. 16 overall and traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jgkyn_0k6zBIHe00

REUTERS

Bell only played one season in the NBA. He has since played overseas, most recently in Argentina. He is also an R&B artist.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X0Ig5_0k6zBIHe00

YouTube

Source : BC Interruption

Zarko Cabarkapa was picked No. 17 overall by the Phoenix Suns.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4exYqs_0k6zBIHe00

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

He only played for three years in the NBA. In 2015, he became the sports director of the Adriatic Basketball Association League.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nzadj_0k6zBIHe00

ABA Liga/YouTube

Source : HoopsHype

David West was picked No. 18 overall by the New Orleans Hornets.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RjuLn_0k6zBIHe00

Elsa/Getty Images

West was a two-time All-Star, playing for four teams in 15 years. He retired in 2018 and is now the COO for The Collegiate Basketball League.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9zMc_0k6zBIHe00

PCL

Sasha Pavlovic was picked No. 19 overall by the Utah Jazz.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YXDg7_0k6zBIHe00

REUTERS/Steve Wilson

After 10 years as a role player in the NBA, he returned to play in Europe. He was cut from the Greek club Panathinaikos in early 2016. As of 2018, he said he was retired and weighing his future.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WH5kt_0k6zBIHe00

via EuroHoops TV

Source : EuroHoops

Dahntay Jones was picked No. 20 overall and traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D85v5_0k6zBIHe00

REUTERS/Steve Wilson

Jones bounced around the NBA, last playing in 2017. He has since played in the Big3 and appeared on several networks as an analyst.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vckIO_0k6zBIHe00

FS1

Boris Diaw was picked No. 21 overall by the Atlanta Hawks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iofap_0k6zBIHe00

Jamie Squire/Getty

Diaw played 14 seasons in the NBA, playing a key role in the Spurs' 2014 championship. He played professionally in France in 2017 and now appears to travel the world.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJT6C_0k6zBIHe00

via Instagram/Boris Diaw

Zoran Planinic was picked No. 22 overall by the New Jersey Nets.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ioxSs_0k6zBIHe00

Ed Betz/AP

Planinic went back to Europe in 2006 and was the MVP of the 2012 Eurocup while playing for the Russian team BC Khimki Moscow. He most recently played for the Turkish club Efes in 2014.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZC16k_0k6zBIHe00

Roberto Finizio/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images

Travis Outlaw was picked No. 23 overall by the Portland Trail Blazers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Et99j_0k6zBIHe00

Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images

After seven seasons with the Blazers, Outlaw bounced around the league and eventually fell out in 2014 after being waived by the 76ers. He now hosts basketball camps in Mississippi.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tMe48_0k6zBIHe00

Matt Slocum/AP

Source : Columbus Dispatch , Starkville Daily News

Brian Cook was picked No. 24 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gbo8N_0k6zBIHe00

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Cook last played in the NBA in 2014. After playing in Japan, Cook played in the Big3 in 2018.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m6SdT_0k6zBIHe00

Stephen Brashear/BIG3/Getty Images

Carlos Delfino was picked No. 25 overall by the Detroit Pistons.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZX7o_0k6zBIHe00

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Delfino last played in the NBA in 2013. He has since played internationally. He was cut by one Italian team in 2018 for "almost violent behavior" with the coach. He is still an active player and now plays for Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro in Italy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xuB2N_0k6zBIHe00

Roberto Finizio/Getty Images

Source: EuroHoops

Ndudi Ebi was picked No. 26 by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zqsTx_0k6zBIHe00

REUTERS/Ron Kuntz

He played for two years in the NBA and has played overseas, most recently in France. He now works for a sports and entertainment consulting firm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O0Hxi_0k6zBIHe00

Roberto Serra - Iguana Press/Getty Images

Kendrick Perkins was picked No. 27 overall and traded to the Boston Celtics.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26dRH1_0k6zBIHe00

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Perkins was a successful role player for several teams. He last played for the Cavaliers in 2018. He is now an ESPN analyst.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s54H0_0k6zBIHe00

via YouTube/ESPN

Leandro Barbosa was picked No. 28 overall and traded to the Phoenix Suns.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fkMOS_0k6zBIHe00

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Barbosa played 14 years in the NBA, winning Sixth Man of the Year and two championships with the Warriors. He last played with the Suns in 2017, then in Brazil. He officially retired in 2021 and is now a coach and player-mentor for the Warriors. This season he became an assistant for the Kings.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0riWHg_0k6zBIHe00

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Josh Howard was picked No. 29 overall by the Dallas Mavericks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S5zVN_0k6zBIHe00

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Howard left the NBA in 2013 after an injury-plagued career. He became the head coach of the Piedmont International University basketball team in 2016 and in 2020 was hired as head coach of the University of North Texas at Dallas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HuAkI_0k6zBIHe00

UNTD

