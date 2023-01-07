ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Corrin thought they were being 'attacked by bees' after taking 'really strong' painkillers while filming FX's 'Retreat'

By Lauren Edmonds
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rCK2d_0k6zBGWC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mg6Gu_0k6zBGWC00
Emma Corrin appeared in British Vogue's 2023 Hollywood Portfolio.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

  • British Vogue interviewed 30 celebrities for its 2023 Hollywood Portfolio, published Friday.
  • Emma Corrin recalled their funniest on-set moment happened while filming FX's "Retreat."
  • Corrin said they took painkillers for their wisdom teeth and experienced an unintended effect.

Emma Corrin once thought they were being attacked by bees while filming a TV miniseries after taking "very strong" painkillers.

Corrin, who identifies as nonbinary , appeared as one of thirty celebrities featured in British Vogue's 2023 Hollywood Portfolio published Friday. During a brief interview, the 27-year-old recalled their "funniest time on set" while filming FX's "Retreat" miniseries in New Jersey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0anS3Y_0k6zBGWC00
Emma Corrin shared their "funniest time on set."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

"I was getting my wisdom teeth, so they put me on really strong US painkillers," Corrin told the outlet. "I was so out of it that I thought I was being attacked by bees. They had to send me home because, every take, I was swatting bees away."

" Retreat " is a murder mystery that follows Darby Hart (Corrin), a Gen Z amateur sleuth who tries to solve a murder while at a retreat. My Central Jersey reported that filming for the series began in the spring of 2022.

Corrin has shared behind-the-scenes details about her various projects before. More recently, Corrin – who played Princess Diana in Netflix's "The Crown" – starred in the streaming service's film " Lady Chatterley's Lover ." During a November 2022 interview on "The Graham Norton Show," Corrin told Norton that they agreed to do the film after reading a "crazy scene" in which the two protagonists "dance naked in the rain."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=412tC8_0k6zBGWC00
Emma Corrin at the "Lady Chatterley's Lover" premiere screening on October 14, 2022.

David M. Benett/Getty Images

"When I got the script, Laure, our director was already attached and she is incredible, and there was a crazy scene where they both dance naked in the rain," Corrin said. "For some reason, I was like, 'Yes, sign me up!"

They continued: "I think certainly that it was the most exhilarating thing I have ever done in my life. In filmmaking, it is pretend, so it's rare that you are actually in a situation where you are literally thinking and feeling exactly as your character would be. Being completely naked in the Welsh countryside meant you didn't have to fake anything, you were just feeling it, and it was quite amazing."

Read the original article on Insider

