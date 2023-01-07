ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Shaw, Shetler sworn in as Mitchell Community Schools board members

MITCHELL – After victories in the November general election, Christopher Shaw and Krystal Shetler were officially sworn in Monday evening to begin serving in the roles as members of the Mitchell Community Schools board. Shaw, an incumbent, retained his District Two seat, with 1,246 votes or 25.49% of the...
MITCHELL, IN
Obituary: Darrin R. Zaragoza

Darrin R. Zaragoza age 54 of Bedford passed away at 2:57 p.m. on January 6, 2023, at IU Health in Bedford. He was born in Bedford on December 3, 1968, to Lula Mae Roll. Darrin married Beth Baker Zaragoza in Bloomington on October 1, 2004, and she survives. Survivors include...
BEDFORD, IN
Oolitic Town Council approves raises for town employees

OOLITIC – Members of the Oolitic Town Council voted during a special session Saturday morning to approve pay raises for town employees. The raises are for a 4% pay increase for employees, except for the crew of Zac Bell, Mike Collins, Chris Collins and Wes Tipton, who will receive 5% increases.
Former Sheriff Mike Branham honored with the Circle of Corydon Award

BEDFORD – State Rep. Chris May (R-Bedford) recently honored former Lawrence County Sheriff Mike Branham with the Circle of Corydon Award. Branham served with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department for more than 30 years in numerous roles, including corrections officer, reserve deputy, 911 dispatcher and supervisor, patrol deputy, detective and detective sergeant, and chief deputy. He served as sheriff from 2015 to 2022.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Obituary: Thomas Lee Blake

Thomas Lee Blake, 72, of Springville passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 3:19 a.m. at IU Health in Paoli. He was born on June 29, 1950, in Bedford to Hubert and Gladys (Andis) Blake. He was a 1969 graduate of Fayetteville High School, he retired from G.E. in Bloomington and was a Cowboy.
SPRINGVILLE, IN
Trooper from Freedom assigned to ISP Indianapolis Post

INDIANA – Recently, eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Of those eleven graduates, Probationary Trooper Azariah Keith, Probationary Trooper Robert Kuhn, and Probationary Trooper Braiden Lyons were assigned to the Indianapolis Post. Trooper Azariah Keith is from Freedom and attended homeschool, he graduated and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Obituary: Tip Lowery

Bedford lost a strong advocate for her and her people when, on Jan. 10, Tip Lowery, 72, of Bedford, passed away at his home, with family nearby. He had a short, but courageous, fight with leukemia and its complications. He was born on Jan. 6, 1951, in Bloomington to Morrell...
BEDFORD, IN
Bedford Redevelopment Commission approves changes to police station plans

BEDFORD – The Bedford Redevelopment Commission approved changes to the plans for the new Bedford Police Department station, set to go at the site of the previous Aldi grocery store at 2308 W. 16th St., during a meeting Monday afternoon. The commissioner approved a change to an interior vestibule...
BEDFORD, IN
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse elected president of Youth Ranch

BRAZIL – Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse is saddling up this month as the new president of the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses, and victims of crime. Plasse replaces former Marion County Sheriff John Layton who sheriffs named President Emeritus...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Falling tree claims the life of a Daviess County man

WASHINGTON – A Washington man died Tuesday afternoon when a tree fell on him in Daviess County. At approximately 3:51 p.m., Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call for assistance in reference to a tree that had fallen on a male, later identified as 71-year-old Ronald Lewis. EMS, fire...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Orleans and Paoli schools receive STEM Integration Grant funding

INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced that 48 school districts and charter schools across Indiana will receive nearly $2.2 million in STEM Integration Grant funding. This grant will support Hoosier schools in integrating science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) instruction and learning opportunities into the classroom, improving access and support for Hoosier students.
INDIANA STATE
Obituary: Ronald Louis Goodmon

Ronald Louis Goodmon, 72, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at his residence. Born December 27, 1950, in Indianapolis, he was the son of Elmer Goodmon and Betty (Evans) Estes. Ronald worked for car dealerships transporting cars. Surviving is his children, Ronnie Goodmon of Bloomington, Malinda Borders of...
MITCHELL, IN
INDems Statement on Governor Holcomb’s State of the State Address

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Democratic Party, the organization that advocates for the future of Indiana and its families, today issued the following statement by Chairman Mike Schmuhl after Governor Eric Holcomb’s State of the State Address:. “After his seventh State of the State Address, it’s encouraging to see...
INDIANA STATE
Lane closures set for January 17 on I-69 in Monroe County

MONROE CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation crews plan to implement single-lane closures on northbound and southbound I-69 on Tuesday, January 17 to make guardrail repairs. Work is planned between mile marker 128 and mile marker 130 in northern Monroe County near the Morgan County line. Crews will be...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Obituary: William Allen Thompson

William Allen Thompson, 55, of Orleans, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his residence. Born April 11, 1967, in Lawrence County, he was the son of William Michael and Judith Kay (Covey) Thompson. William worked at GE on assembly and in the warehouse. Surviving is his children, Michael Allen...
ORLEANS, IN

