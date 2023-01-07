Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
In 2014, a teen mom planned to attend an NYE party at the home of her secret married boyfriend. She was never seen againFatim HemrajBloomfield, IN
4 Great Burgers in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millionsAsh JurbergBloomington, IN
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
Related
wbiw.com
Bedford Plan Commission sends Mitchell Road subdivision request to public hearing
BEDFORD – The Bedford Plan Commission voted during a meeting on Tuesday to move a request from Jerry Bell for a minor subdivision of his Mitchell Road property to a public hearing. Bell is seeking to divide his property at 3148 Mitchell Rd. into two separate lots, one to...
wbiw.com
Shaw, Shetler sworn in as Mitchell Community Schools board members
MITCHELL – After victories in the November general election, Christopher Shaw and Krystal Shetler were officially sworn in Monday evening to begin serving in the roles as members of the Mitchell Community Schools board. Shaw, an incumbent, retained his District Two seat, with 1,246 votes or 25.49% of the...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Primary Election candidates as of January 11
LAWRENCE CO. – As of Wednesday, Jan. 4, candidates have began to file for the upcoming Primary Election, which will conclude with voting on May 2. Anyone interested in running must register by Friday, Feb. 3 at noon. Here are the candidates who have filed, as of the morning...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Darrin R. Zaragoza
Darrin R. Zaragoza age 54 of Bedford passed away at 2:57 p.m. on January 6, 2023, at IU Health in Bedford. He was born in Bedford on December 3, 1968, to Lula Mae Roll. Darrin married Beth Baker Zaragoza in Bloomington on October 1, 2004, and she survives. Survivors include...
wbiw.com
Oolitic Town Council approves raises for town employees
OOLITIC – Members of the Oolitic Town Council voted during a special session Saturday morning to approve pay raises for town employees. The raises are for a 4% pay increase for employees, except for the crew of Zac Bell, Mike Collins, Chris Collins and Wes Tipton, who will receive 5% increases.
wbiw.com
Former Sheriff Mike Branham honored with the Circle of Corydon Award
BEDFORD – State Rep. Chris May (R-Bedford) recently honored former Lawrence County Sheriff Mike Branham with the Circle of Corydon Award. Branham served with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department for more than 30 years in numerous roles, including corrections officer, reserve deputy, 911 dispatcher and supervisor, patrol deputy, detective and detective sergeant, and chief deputy. He served as sheriff from 2015 to 2022.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Thomas Lee Blake
Thomas Lee Blake, 72, of Springville passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 3:19 a.m. at IU Health in Paoli. He was born on June 29, 1950, in Bedford to Hubert and Gladys (Andis) Blake. He was a 1969 graduate of Fayetteville High School, he retired from G.E. in Bloomington and was a Cowboy.
wbiw.com
Trooper from Freedom assigned to ISP Indianapolis Post
INDIANA – Recently, eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Of those eleven graduates, Probationary Trooper Azariah Keith, Probationary Trooper Robert Kuhn, and Probationary Trooper Braiden Lyons were assigned to the Indianapolis Post. Trooper Azariah Keith is from Freedom and attended homeschool, he graduated and...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Tip Lowery
Bedford lost a strong advocate for her and her people when, on Jan. 10, Tip Lowery, 72, of Bedford, passed away at his home, with family nearby. He had a short, but courageous, fight with leukemia and its complications. He was born on Jan. 6, 1951, in Bloomington to Morrell...
wbiw.com
Bedford Redevelopment Commission approves changes to police station plans
BEDFORD – The Bedford Redevelopment Commission approved changes to the plans for the new Bedford Police Department station, set to go at the site of the previous Aldi grocery store at 2308 W. 16th St., during a meeting Monday afternoon. The commissioner approved a change to an interior vestibule...
wbiw.com
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse elected president of Youth Ranch
BRAZIL – Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse is saddling up this month as the new president of the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses, and victims of crime. Plasse replaces former Marion County Sheriff John Layton who sheriffs named President Emeritus...
wbiw.com
The City of Bloomington Special Council Committee on Public Safety Capital Projects will meet this Friday
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Special Council Committee on Public Safety Capital Projects will meet on Friday on the proposed Appropriation Ordinance 22-06. The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. This meeting will be held in the Allison Conference Room in Suite #225, at City Hall, at 401...
wbiw.com
Falling tree claims the life of a Daviess County man
WASHINGTON – A Washington man died Tuesday afternoon when a tree fell on him in Daviess County. At approximately 3:51 p.m., Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call for assistance in reference to a tree that had fallen on a male, later identified as 71-year-old Ronald Lewis. EMS, fire...
wbiw.com
NLCS board schedules special session Thursday to discuss superintendent contract, appointment of interim superintendent
BEDFORD – The North Lawrence Community Schools board will meet Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the NLCS Administration Building, 460 W. St., to discuss the following items:. Consideration of the NLCS Superintendent’s contract. Consideration of the NLCS Assistant Superintendent’s contract. Appointment of an interim Chief...
wbiw.com
Bedford Rotary will host the 11th Rotary Toast honoring Pat Hutchinson
BEDFORD – The Bedford Rotary Club will be hosting the 11th annual Rotary Toast, this year’s honoree is Pat Hutchinson, owner of 12 Months of Christmas and local community leader. This event will take place on February 11, at First Baptist Church in Bedford. Doors will open at...
wbiw.com
Orleans and Paoli schools receive STEM Integration Grant funding
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced that 48 school districts and charter schools across Indiana will receive nearly $2.2 million in STEM Integration Grant funding. This grant will support Hoosier schools in integrating science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) instruction and learning opportunities into the classroom, improving access and support for Hoosier students.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Ronald Louis Goodmon
Ronald Louis Goodmon, 72, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at his residence. Born December 27, 1950, in Indianapolis, he was the son of Elmer Goodmon and Betty (Evans) Estes. Ronald worked for car dealerships transporting cars. Surviving is his children, Ronnie Goodmon of Bloomington, Malinda Borders of...
wbiw.com
INDems Statement on Governor Holcomb’s State of the State Address
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Democratic Party, the organization that advocates for the future of Indiana and its families, today issued the following statement by Chairman Mike Schmuhl after Governor Eric Holcomb’s State of the State Address:. “After his seventh State of the State Address, it’s encouraging to see...
wbiw.com
Lane closures set for January 17 on I-69 in Monroe County
MONROE CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation crews plan to implement single-lane closures on northbound and southbound I-69 on Tuesday, January 17 to make guardrail repairs. Work is planned between mile marker 128 and mile marker 130 in northern Monroe County near the Morgan County line. Crews will be...
wbiw.com
Obituary: William Allen Thompson
William Allen Thompson, 55, of Orleans, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his residence. Born April 11, 1967, in Lawrence County, he was the son of William Michael and Judith Kay (Covey) Thompson. William worked at GE on assembly and in the warehouse. Surviving is his children, Michael Allen...
Comments / 2