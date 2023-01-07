Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Rockaway EMS Will Close, Hospital-Based EMS Takes Over As Nation Faces First-Responder ShortageMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Related
NBC New York
‘This Is How You Treat Heroes?' 7,000 Nurses Strike at 2 of NYC's Biggest Hospitals
Nurses at two of New York City's largest hospitals went on strike Monday, potentially leading to disruptions in care around emergency room visits and childbirth, after lengthy weekend negotiations over a new contract stalled. Frustrated nurses chanted and waved signs outside Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and Mount Sinai...
NBC New York
Man Sentenced for Deadly Early Morning NYC Rock Attack Against Woman Sweeping Sidewalk
A Brooklyn man was sentenced to decades behind bars attacking 61-year-old woman with a rock as she swept a sidewalk in Queens the day after Thanksgiving 2021 -- an assault that claimed her life three months after the violent attack. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday that Elisaul Perez...
NBC New York
This Guy Tracked the Average Cost of an NYC Pizza Slice for 8 Years. Here's What He Found
We all know things cost more these days, and we're so inundated by that wearisome message, and our wallets so pained, that sometimes it's easier to just move on. We get it. So does an intrepid freelance journalist, who brings it all right back home by contextualizing it in what might be the most relatable way possible to those who live and work in the New York City area.
NBC New York
EMT Working Catering at NJ Wedding Saves Pastor's Life After He Collapses During Vows
A wedding day can be filled with a lot of excitement and angst — but a New Jersey couple got a type of excitement no one wants to experience. The pastor for the Ridgewood couple was in the middle of delivering the wedding vows at the Great Falls Center in the days after Christmas, when he collapsed at the altar.
NBC New York
NY High School Student Overdoses After Smoking Weed Vape Possibly Laced with Fentanyl
There were some frightening moments inside a Westchester County high school when a teenage student suddenly collapsed amid an overdose after smoking a weed vape pen that may have been laced with fentanyl. The big scare took place inside New Rochelle High School earlier in the week, after a student...
NBC New York
Chair-Thrower Stabs Woman at Downtown Brooklyn Restaurant: Cops
A man allegedly used a chair to smash his way into a downtown Brooklyn restaurant where his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend works, then stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing the scene a day ago, authorities say. The frenzied attack at Cava, on Adams Street, happened in broad daylight, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
NBC New York
Afternoon Tea Service at This NYC Hotel Will Cost You $3,000 — Here's What You Get
Inflation is impacting all aspects of life, even for the most luxurious experiences. One New York City hotel is charging a high price tag for afternoon tea. And while it's not shocking that such a posh experience in the city may cost a pretty penny, the cost is eye-popping even for the most ritzy among us.
NBC New York
16-Year-Old Driver Killed, 3 Other Teens Hurt in Pre-Dawn Long Island Crash
Two Long Island communities are mourning after a pre-dawn tragedy on the road that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl and left three other teens injured from the violent crash. Making matters worse, it appears that the driver never should have been behind the wheel by herself, let alone...
NBC New York
NYC Man Sentenced to 17 Years for Deadly Botched Shootout
A 22-year-old Queens man was sentenced to nearly two decades behind bars in connection to a botched shootout that left an unintended target of a shootout dead in 2020, the local district attorney's office said. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday that Nazieer Basir was sentenced to 17 years...
NBC New York
Why Hasn't NYC Seen Any Real Snowfall This Winter? There Are 2 Main Reasons
While we haven’t been completely snow-free in the tri-state area this winter, the flakes have been very few and far between. And that trend doesn’t look to end any time soon. Why such a disappointing season for winter weather lovers, then? There are two main factors: Climate change...
NBC New York
When Will It Snow in NYC? Extended Weather Outlook Says …
It feels like we're missing something -- something white that we usually see this time of year. Right, it's called snow. We almost forgot. In a winter that has seen parts of the country walloped by historic snowstorms, including other areas of the Empire State, New York City has been notably bereft of the white stuff. Bereft might be too light a term, considering we haven't seen any measurable snow at all thus far -- and we're about three weeks into the season already.
NBC New York
Man Shot by DEA After Trying to Run Down Agents With Car During Fort Lee Traffic Stop
Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration opened fire on a man in New Jersey after he tried to run them down with his car during a traffic stop that went wrong, according to officials. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of Whiteman Street and Lemoine Avenue...
NBC New York
Thief Breaks Into NJ House While Trying to Steal Car — Then Homeowner Opens Fire
The search is on for a pair of attempted car thieves who were almost shot — not by officers, but by the New Jersey homeowner they were trying to steal from, according to police. One of the two men wanted by police broke into a home in Roseland looking...
Comments / 0