New York City, NY

NBC New York

This Guy Tracked the Average Cost of an NYC Pizza Slice for 8 Years. Here's What He Found

We all know things cost more these days, and we're so inundated by that wearisome message, and our wallets so pained, that sometimes it's easier to just move on. We get it. So does an intrepid freelance journalist, who brings it all right back home by contextualizing it in what might be the most relatable way possible to those who live and work in the New York City area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Chair-Thrower Stabs Woman at Downtown Brooklyn Restaurant: Cops

A man allegedly used a chair to smash his way into a downtown Brooklyn restaurant where his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend works, then stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing the scene a day ago, authorities say. The frenzied attack at Cava, on Adams Street, happened in broad daylight, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NYC Man Sentenced to 17 Years for Deadly Botched Shootout

A 22-year-old Queens man was sentenced to nearly two decades behind bars in connection to a botched shootout that left an unintended target of a shootout dead in 2020, the local district attorney's office said. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday that Nazieer Basir was sentenced to 17 years...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

When Will It Snow in NYC? Extended Weather Outlook Says …

It feels like we're missing something -- something white that we usually see this time of year. Right, it's called snow. We almost forgot. In a winter that has seen parts of the country walloped by historic snowstorms, including other areas of the Empire State, New York City has been notably bereft of the white stuff. Bereft might be too light a term, considering we haven't seen any measurable snow at all thus far -- and we're about three weeks into the season already.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

