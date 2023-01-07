Read full article on original website
WKRC
Damar Hamlin 'in good spirits' at Buffalo hospital as recovery continues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized in Buffalo and is said to be "in good spirits" as he continues to undergo tests and evaluations after he went into cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati last week. Hamlin left Cincinnati's UC Medical Center on Monday...
WKRC
What's next for Damar Hamlin's recovery?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery. He is now back in Buffalo, where the next steps of his care will be completed. That's the latest from his medical team at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday. One week earlier, Hamlin collapsed...
WKRC
'Happy to be back in Buffalo': Damar Hamlin released from Cincinnati hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (TND) — Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo, New York on Monday. "I traveled with him to the airport this morning with our UC Health air care and mobile care...
WKRC
Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo hospital; player is going home
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news...
WKRC
Damar Hamlin released from UC Medical Center, now home in Buffalo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Doctors at UC Medical center released Damar Hamlin Monday, a week after his heart stopped and he had to be resuscitated on the field during an NFL game against the Bengals. Across the NFL over weekend, tributes poured in for the Buffalo Bills safety, who's made a...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
WKRC
'Not home quite just yet': Hamlin remains hospitalized, going through testing
CINCINNATI (WKRC/AP) - Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized on Tuesday as the player and his team provided updates on his health. The Buffalo Bills posted to social media that Hamlin was in good spirits at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health facility in Buffalo, NY. He wa going through a series of testing and evaluation.
Alabamian finds unique way to donate to Damar Hamlin’s foundation
The charity's donations came from top-level athletes, fantasy football leagues, and one Alabamian who found a unique way to contribute.
WKRC
All-American Ohio State tackle, Cincinnati native Paris Johnson Jr. declares for NFL Draft
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Ohio State All-American Paris Johnson Jr. has declared for the NFL Draft, forgoing his final two seasons of eligibility. The 6-6, 310-pound Johnson committed to the Buckeyes as a five-star recruit from Princeton High School and started at guard in 2021 and tackle last season. He...
WKRC
These were PFF's highest-graded Bengals players this season
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When a team finishes with 12 regular-season wins it's likely due to a number of reasons, one of which is a group of talented players. So it's probably no surprise that players on both sides of the ball for the Cincinnati Bengals, a team with three players voted to the Pro Bowl and seven more as alternates, received high grades from Pro Football Focus.
WKRC
Bengals attendance soars during 2022-23 season with one of largest increases in entire NFL
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati Bengals fans showed up in full force to support their back-to-back division champion team this season. Bengals attendance at Paycor Stadium soared 10% this season to a per-game average of 66,247. That was up from 60,325 last season, when they won the AFC Championship and made it to Super Bowl LVI.
WKRC
Tuesday Bengals Takeaways: Offensive issues explained, defense gets greedy
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Each Tuesday throughout the Bengals season I provide three takeaways from Tuesday's press conference/media availability in response to what occurred in the previous game, in this case Sunday's 27-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens:. Hamlin's speedy recovery helped lift team's spirits. The Skinny: The mood of the...
WKRC
Here's what it will cost to attend the Bengals playoff game against the Ravens
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Wanting to get into Paycor Stadium to see the Cincinnati Bengals begin their second straight NFL playoff run?. Be prepared to pay at least $200 just to get in the door, and upwards of $500 to $600 a ticket to have a decent view, according to Adam Budelli of ticket reseller StubHub.
WKRC
Claiming veteran Scharping becomes Bengals big insurance policy now that Cappa is hurt
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With the Bengals holding the No. 31 spot in the waiver wire claiming order back on Aug. 31 there was little belief that the team would be able to select veteran guard Max Scharping, but in landing him they may gotten a very important insurance policy they hope pays off this postseason.
