ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Damar Hamlin 'in good spirits' at Buffalo hospital as recovery continues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized in Buffalo and is said to be "in good spirits" as he continues to undergo tests and evaluations after he went into cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati last week. Hamlin left Cincinnati's UC Medical Center on Monday...
BUFFALO, NY
WKRC

What's next for Damar Hamlin's recovery?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery. He is now back in Buffalo, where the next steps of his care will be completed. That's the latest from his medical team at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Monday. One week earlier, Hamlin collapsed...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Damar Hamlin released from UC Medical Center, now home in Buffalo

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Doctors at UC Medical center released Damar Hamlin Monday, a week after his heart stopped and he had to be resuscitated on the field during an NFL game against the Bengals. Across the NFL over weekend, tributes poured in for the Buffalo Bills safety, who's made a...
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WKRC

'Not home quite just yet': Hamlin remains hospitalized, going through testing

CINCINNATI (WKRC/AP) - Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized on Tuesday as the player and his team provided updates on his health. The Buffalo Bills posted to social media that Hamlin was in good spirits at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health facility in Buffalo, NY. He wa going through a series of testing and evaluation.
BUFFALO, NY
WKRC

These were PFF's highest-graded Bengals players this season

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When a team finishes with 12 regular-season wins it's likely due to a number of reasons, one of which is a group of talented players. So it's probably no surprise that players on both sides of the ball for the Cincinnati Bengals, a team with three players voted to the Pro Bowl and seven more as alternates, received high grades from Pro Football Focus.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Tuesday Bengals Takeaways: Offensive issues explained, defense gets greedy

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Each Tuesday throughout the Bengals season I provide three takeaways from Tuesday's press conference/media availability in response to what occurred in the previous game, in this case Sunday's 27-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens:. Hamlin's speedy recovery helped lift team's spirits. The Skinny: The mood of the...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy