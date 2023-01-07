Read full article on original website
5 Natick Students On Fall 2022 Assumption College Dean’s List
WORCESTER – Assumption University has announced those who have been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a minimum of a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list.
3 Marlborough Students Make Dean’s List at Assumption
3 Marlborough Students Make Dean's List at Assumption
3 Ashland Students Receive Superintendents Award
ASHLAND – Each year, Superintendent of Schools Jim Adams gets to honor three current Ashland High School seniors for their dedication to academics and leadership and who consistently embody the core values of the district and high school. The award recipients are selected with help from the AHS leadership team and counseling department. They look for students who not only excel in a specific academic area but also demonstrate a high level of involvement and contribution to the school community.
Framingham Public Schools Holding Preschool Screening on January 25
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Schools Department of Special Education announces the Winter 2023 Preschool Screening Program. Free screenings will be offered for 3 and 4 year old children who may have speech, language, physical, motor, social-emotional, or cognitive learning problems. Screenings will take place on Wednesday, January 25,...
MetroWest Medical Center Advertising For Chief Operating Officer
NATICK – MetroWest Medical Center began advertising for a chief operating officer for Its Leonard Morse facility in Natick this week. Leonard Morse is a behavioral care hospital, owned by Tenet Healthcare in Dallas, Texas. The Chief Operating Officer has responsibility for day-to-day operations of the facility and related...
Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Appoint Jones as Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today, January 11, announced they will appoint Lauren Jones to be Secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Jones is currently the Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and previously held roles...
Framingham High Artists To Exhibit at Project B Gallery in Saxonville
FRAMINGHAM – Students in Lauren Comerato’s 3D art class at the Framingham High will have an exhibit at the Saxonville Mills this month. Material Explorations will be at Project B Gallery in Mill #1 from January 11 through January 24. On Friday, January 13 from 5 to 7...
MetroWest Medical Center Merges Its ICU/CCU & CVU Departments Due To Staffing Issues
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham has merged its ICU/CCU & CVU units, due to staffing issues. This staffing problem is in addition to the staffing it has in its maternity ward. For the last three weekends, ambulances have been diverted from the Tenet-owned hospital in Framingham for...
Chair of OB/GYN Stepping Down at MetroWest Medical Center
FRAMINGHAM – The chair of obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN) at MetroWest Medical Center is stepping down. Dr. Steven M. Solano has told colleagues he has “made the difficult decision to step down as chair of OB/GYN at MetroWest Medical Center.”. “It has been my honor to serve both...
Framingham Library Hosting Self-Defense Class Friday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library’s Brown Bag Learning series has re-branded itself as Lunch Time Learning. The next event is Friday, January 13 at noon. The focus will be on self-defense. R.A.D. is a self-defense program of realistic tactics and techniques. It begins with awareness, prevention, risk...
Fuller School Building Committee Holds Final Meeting and Announces $4.3 Million Cost Avoidance
FRAMINGHAM – On Monday night, January 9, the School Building Committee (SBC) culminated the 9-year process to replace the aging Fuller Middle School with a new 137,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility. The City of Framingham submitted its original application to the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) in 2013, was invited into...
Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Visit Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Governor Maura Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll made their first visit to the City of Framingham since taking over the leadership of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts today, January 11. The Governor and Lt. Governor first visited the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) HQ on Route 9...
Alira Health Secures $58 Million in Capital Funding
FRAMINGHAM – Alira Health, a Framingham-based healthcare advisory, clinical research and technology company, announced it secured an additional US$58 million in capital funding, further strengthening its position as a global leader in humanizing healthcare. This investment accelerates Alira Health’s delivery of patient-centric, technology-enabled healthcare solutions. Alira Health is...
Mary Margaret (McArdle) Reilly, 93, Crossing Guard & Medical Secretary
FRAMINGHAM – Mary Margaret “Peggy” (McArdle) Reilly, 93, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Saturday, January 7, 2023 after a period of declining health. Born in Newton the daughter of the late John & Mary L. (Koch) McArdle, she was the beloved wife of the late John L. Reilly, Sr.
Lincoln-Sudbury Graduate & Legislative Staffer Simon Announces Candidacy For School Committee
SUDBURY – Ravi Simon, a Lincoln-Sudbury graduate and legislative staffer for State Representative Carmine Gentile, today, January 6, announced his candidacy for Lincoln-Sudbury School Committee. “My experience in the public schools, especially Lincoln-Sudbury, profoundly shaped the person I have become including my career in public service,” said Simon. “I...
Keefe Technical High School Offers 3 Times As Many Boys Sports as Girls Sports
FRAMINGHAM – In 2022, America celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 “(Title IX) “prohibits sex discrimination in any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance”. Title IX mandates schools allocate athletic participation opportunities in a nondiscriminatory...
Gov. Healey’s Inauguration Speech: Housing, Free Community College, Child Care, Climate Change, & Economy Among Top Priorities
BOSTON – Mr. Speaker, Madame President, and members of the Legislature, Madame Chief Justice and members of the Judiciary,. Members of the Governor’s Council and the Cabinet, Former Governors, First responders, members of the armed services, veterans, and distinguished guests,. Residents of our beloved Commonwealth,. We gather today...
Gerald Wayne Grant, 72, Air Force Veteran
ASHLAND – Gerald Wayne Grant, 72, of Ashland passed away Sunday, January 1, 20223, at his home after a period of declining health. He was the husband of the late Beverly (Fuller) Grant who died in 2019. Jerry worked for 23 years as a Maintenance Technician for the Sisters...
Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Driscoll’s Inauguration Speech
BOSTON – Madam President, Mr. Speaker, and members of the Legislature. Governor Healey, Madame Chief Justice, members of our Judiciary, and members of. the Governor’s Council. Our incoming and outgoing Constitutional Officers and Cabinet Secretaries. Distinguished guests, family and friends. It is the honor of a lifetime for...
Downtown Framingham Inc. Hires New Executive Director
FRAMINGHAM – Downtown Framingham Inc. (DFI) will get its third director since 2021. In spring of 2021, Courtney Thraen resigned from her position as head of DFI, a non-profit organization that promoted downtown and its businesses. Anthony Lucivero was hired to replace Thraen. He resigned in fall 2022. SOURCE...
