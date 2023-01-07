ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

FraminghamSOURCE

3 Ashland Students Receive Superintendents Award

ASHLAND – Each year, Superintendent of Schools Jim Adams gets to honor three current Ashland High School seniors for their dedication to academics and leadership and who consistently embody the core values of the district and high school. The award recipients are selected with help from the AHS leadership team and counseling department. They look for students who not only excel in a specific academic area but also demonstrate a high level of involvement and contribution to the school community.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Appoint Jones as Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development

BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today, January 11, announced they will appoint Lauren Jones to be Secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Jones is currently the Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and previously held roles...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Library Hosting Self-Defense Class Friday

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library’s Brown Bag Learning series has re-branded itself as Lunch Time Learning. The next event is Friday, January 13 at noon. The focus will be on self-defense. R.A.D. is a self-defense program of realistic tactics and techniques. It begins with awareness, prevention, risk...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Fuller School Building Committee Holds Final Meeting and Announces $4.3 Million Cost Avoidance

FRAMINGHAM – On Monday night, January 9, the School Building Committee (SBC) culminated the 9-year process to replace the aging Fuller Middle School with a new 137,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility. The City of Framingham submitted its original application to the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) in 2013, was invited into...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Alira Health Secures $58 Million in Capital Funding

FRAMINGHAM – Alira Health, a Framingham-based healthcare advisory, clinical research and technology company, announced it secured an additional US$58 million in capital funding, further strengthening its position as a global leader in humanizing healthcare. This investment accelerates Alira Health’s delivery of patient-centric, technology-enabled healthcare solutions. Alira Health is...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Lincoln-Sudbury Graduate & Legislative Staffer Simon Announces Candidacy For School Committee

SUDBURY – Ravi Simon, a Lincoln-Sudbury graduate and legislative staffer for State Representative Carmine Gentile, today, January 6, announced his candidacy for Lincoln-Sudbury School Committee. “My experience in the public schools, especially Lincoln-Sudbury, profoundly shaped the person I have become including my career in public service,” said Simon. “I...
SUDBURY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Gov. Healey’s Inauguration Speech: Housing, Free Community College, Child Care, Climate Change, & Economy Among Top Priorities

BOSTON – Mr. Speaker, Madame President, and members of the Legislature, Madame Chief Justice and members of the Judiciary,. Members of the Governor’s Council and the Cabinet, Former Governors, First responders, members of the armed services, veterans, and distinguished guests,. Residents of our beloved Commonwealth,. We gather today...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Gerald Wayne Grant, 72, Air Force Veteran

ASHLAND – Gerald Wayne Grant, 72, of Ashland passed away Sunday, January 1, 20223, at his home after a period of declining health. He was the husband of the late Beverly (Fuller) Grant who died in 2019. Jerry worked for 23 years as a Maintenance Technician for the Sisters...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Downtown Framingham Inc. Hires New Executive Director

FRAMINGHAM – Downtown Framingham Inc. (DFI) will get its third director since 2021. In spring of 2021, Courtney Thraen resigned from her position as head of DFI, a non-profit organization that promoted downtown and its businesses. Anthony Lucivero was hired to replace Thraen. He resigned in fall 2022. SOURCE...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

