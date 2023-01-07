New Jersey Man Charged with Child Sex Trafficking in New York City After Allegedly Promising Teen Girls He Met in Times Square Drugs and Money for Prostitution

Former President Donald Trump and his children will not be able to evade the $250 million fraud lawsuit filed against them by New York Attorney General Letitia James. New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron denied Trump’s motion to dismiss James’ lawsuit, which targets the former president and his children Donald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump. The lawsuit alleges that the Trumps committed extensive tax fraud from 2011 to 2021 and seeks to bar Trump, Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump from serving as an officer or director in any New York corporation.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO