New Jersey Man Charged with Child Sex Trafficking in New York City After Allegedly Promising Teen Girls He Met in Times Square Drugs and Money for Prostitution

Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food every day because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
Rockaway EMS Will Close, Hospital-Based EMS Takes Over As Nation Faces First-Responder ShortageMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Man Tried to Murder Police at Times Square on New Year’s Eve with ‘Machete-Style’ Blade for ‘Jihad,’ Feds Say
As millions gathered around Times Square to watch the ball drop on New Year’s Eve, a Maine resident radicalized by a fundamentalist vision of Islam attacked and wounded police with a “machete-style” blade, federal prosecutors said. The accused terrorist, Trevor Thomas Bickford, now faces four charges that...
SCOTUS Leaves New York Concealed Carry Law in Place Pending Appeal on Fate of Gun Bans in ‘Sensitive Locations’
The U.S. Supreme Court left New York’s concealed carry law in place until another court hears a challenge to the statute, which enforces restrictions and bans on guns in Times Square, subways and other “sensitive locations.”. The Empire State’s Attorney General Letitia James (D) applauded the ruling.
Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg Gets Five Months Behind Bars, as Judge Bemoans Sentence Couldn’t Have Been ‘Much Greater’
Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, will be trading his office in the glitzy Trump Tower for a cell in one of the most scandal-beset prisons in the country after pleading guilty to a series of financial crimes in connection with his work for the former president’s real estate empire.
Alex Jones Attorney Tries to Bow Out of Proud Boys Jan. 6 Case
The Alex Jones lawyer who once called defending the Proud Boys against Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy charges a “righteous fight” has asked to leave the case, citing “irreconcilable differences” with co-counsel and the fact that he is currently barred from practicing law in his home state.
Alex Jones’s Lawyer Benched from Proud Boys Seditious Conspiracy Case Until Disciplinary Proceedings Resolve
The Connecticut lawyer who defended Alex Jones in a defamation case brought by parents of victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting massacre has been benched from representing another high-profile client in the Proud Boys Jan. 6 case. Attorney Norm Pattis, who called the plight of client Joseph R. Biggs...
Louisiana Man Charged in Dog Mauling Death of 7-Year-Old Girl: Deputies
A 20-year-old man in Louisiana has been arrested after his large pit bull allegedly attacked and mauled a 7-year-old girl to death as she was playing in her yard. Erick Lopez was taken into custody on Friday and charged with one count of negligent homicide in the death of Sadie Davilia, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Just-Unsealed Video Reveals NYC Subway Shooter’s Post-Arrest Interview and His Victim’s Cell Phone Footage of the Carnage
Editor’s warning: The footage embedded in this story is extremely graphic and includes audio of an apparent gunshot victim, who was wounded. Days after New York City subway shooter pleaded guilty to federal charges, a federal judge released videos of the convicted terrorist’s post-arrest interview and phone-camera footage by one of the victims.
Baltimore Bank Robber Pleads Guilty to Holding Up a Florida Credit Union to Cover Filmmaking Costs
A Maryland man with a history of robbing banks faces up to 20 years behind bars for holding a Florida bank teller up for $4,200 — and an extra three years because he did it while he on supervised release. Nacoe Ray Brown, 54, pleaded guilty Thursday to bank...
SCOTUS Grapples with Limits of Puerto Rico’s Sovereignty in Media Lawsuit with ‘Tremendous Implications’ for U.S. Territory
Puerto Rico’s status as a U.S. territory took center stage Wednesday as the Supreme Court considered whether its congressionally-appointed oversight body is entitled to the same kind of immunity from lawsuits that U.S. states have. The justices heard oral arguments in the ongoing feud between Centro de Periodismo Investigativo...
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger’s Affidavit Is Full of ‘Bad Facts’ for His Lawyers — and Some Gaps for the State, Experts Say
In the defense bar, attorneys have a phrase to describe information that isn’t helpful to their clients: They’re “bad facts,” and a federal public defender who’s represented thousands of clients says they are all over the recently unsealed affidavit in the case of Idaho quadruple-murder suspect Bryan Kohberger.
Georgia Grand Jury Wraps up Probe into Trump’s Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election, as Judge Cues up Fight Over Making Report Public
A special grand jury has completed its investigation over whether the efforts of former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia broke the law. On Monday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert C.I. McBurney scheduled a hearing to determine whether to publicly release that...
New York Judge Orders Donald Trump and Family Members to Face Letitia James Fraud Lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump and his children will not be able to evade the $250 million fraud lawsuit filed against them by New York Attorney General Letitia James. New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron denied Trump’s motion to dismiss James’ lawsuit, which targets the former president and his children Donald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump. The lawsuit alleges that the Trumps committed extensive tax fraud from 2011 to 2021 and seeks to bar Trump, Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump from serving as an officer or director in any New York corporation.
‘We Would Put Him on a Small Aircraft by Himself’: How an Ex-Top U.S. Marshals Official Says He’d Move Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger
When extraditing a suspect in a quadruple-homicide that’s captivated the nation, law enforcement officials don’t simply book a commercial airline ticket. Sharing his lifelong experience about how to safely transport accused killers in high-profile cases, a man who formerly led investigations for the U.S. Marshals told Law&Crime how he would ensure that accused murderer Bryan Kohberger’s trip from Pennsylvania back to Idaho was a flawless one.
Florida Police Detain Person of Interest in ‘Random’ Double Homicide of Elderly Couple Found on New Year’s Eve
Authorities have arrested a woman in connection to the apparent murders of an elderly couple whose bodies were discovered in their home on New Year’s Eve. The suspect — identified by police only as a “person of interest” — was not immediately charged with killing Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80, but investigators are trying to put together probable cause for murder, said Michael Gibson, interim police chief of Mount Dora, Florida.
E. Jean Carroll Deploys Prince Andrew Precedent to Advance Lawsuit Accusing Donald Trump of Raping Her
Hoping to fend off the former president’s motion to dismiss, writer E. Jean Carroll’s legal team cited a recent and high-profile precedent to advance her lawsuit accusing Donald Trump of rape: the Prince Andrew case that ended in a multi-million dollar settlement against the disgraced royal. Just like...
‘I Pulled You Over for Tailgating’: Video of Idaho Four Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Shows Conversation With Indiana Deputy During Traffic Stop
A video of a second traffic stop of Bryan Kohberger and his father as they traveled cross-country through Indiana in December shows the accused murderer talking with a sheriff’s deputy who had pulled him over for driving dangerously close to other cars. The video, captured by a sheriff’s deputy...
Pennsylvania Man Dubbed ‘Jack the Tripper’ Pleads Guilty to Assaulting a Capitol Police Officer on Jan. 6
The Pennsylvania man known as “Jack the Tripper” after he was seen on video appearing to use a bike rack to trip a police officer on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 has pleaded guilty. Mikhail Edward Slye, 32, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a...
South Carolina’s Supreme Court Becomes First Top State Judiciary to Strike Down Abortion Law After SCOTUS Overturned Roe v. Wade
In a 3-2 ruling, the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s restrictive abortion law Thursday, making the Palmetto State’s judiciary the first top state court to throw out a post-Dobbs abortion ban. The law at issue, South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, bans...
New York AG’s Emergency SCOTUS Bid to Preserve Concealed Carry Law Could Mark Showdown Between Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh
New York State Attorney General Letitia James (D) asked the Supreme Court Tuesday to keep its new Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) in effect while a lawsuit works its way through the courts. The emergency filing marks the justices’ first chance to decide a major Second Amendment dispute since it ruled last summer in New York State Rifle v. Bruen.
Louisiana Man Launches Class Action Complaint Against Southwest Airlines Over Holiday Cancellation Chaos
Following the days of chaos apparently sparked by cascading failures in Southwest Airlines’ scheduling system, a Louisiana man who was unable to travel during the holidays is taking the airline to court. Eric Capdeville says that he has not been refunded for his cancelled trip, in what is believed...
