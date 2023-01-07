ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

DPD: Suspect in custody after man fatally shot, found inside burned vehicle

By Alisha Dixon
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 4 days ago
The Detroit Police Department is conducting an investigation after a fatal shooting incident Saturday.

Detroit police confirm a male suspect is now in custody.

At approximately 8:50 a.m. Saturday, DPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 15000 block of Wyoming St. Once on the scene, officers found one male victim who appeared to have been shot while inside a vehicle that caught on fire.

The man was then taken to a local hospital by EMS and was pronounced deceased by physicians.

DPD's Homicide Unit will be handing the investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated and no further information is known at this time.

