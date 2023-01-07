ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Migrant repatriations continue as Florida steps up patrols

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated 273 migrants to Matanzas, Cuba, over the weekend following interdictions off the Florida Keys. While more than 4,400 migrants from Cuba and Haiti have made their way by boat to the state since August, more than 700 migrants arrived in the Florida Keys over New Year’s weekend, officials said. Many arrived on makeshift, motorized rafts used to make the dangerous 100-mile (160-kilometer) journey from the communist island across the dangerous Florida Straits.
Mega Millions rises to $1.1B, 5th largest in U.S. history

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — After nearly three months of lottery losing, will someone break the trend Tuesday night and win a $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot?. Regardless of how long it takes, the odds of winning the top lottery prize don’t change, and they’re formidable at 1 in 302.6 million. But someone will eventually match all six numbers and win the jackpot, which now ranks as the fifth-largest in U.S. history.
