ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Derrick Walker powers Nebraska past Minnesota

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41b0nP_0k6z8DMp00

Derrick Walker had 22 points and Nebraska had its best foul-shooting performance of the season in an 81-79 overtime win at Minnesota on Saturday afternoon in a Big Ten Conference game in Minneapolis.

Walker added eight rebounds and seven assists and was 4 of 6 from the line. He entered the game shooting 40.9 percent on free throws.

A 63.4 percent foul-shooting team for the season, Nebraska (9-7, 2-3 Big Ten) won at Minnesota for the first time since 2018 by going 13 of 17 from the line. That included 8 of 11 in overtime, with Walker making 3 of 4 and Sam Griesel hitting all four in the final minute as part of his 15 points.

Minnesota (6-8, 0-4) forced overtime on a 3-pointer by Taurus Samuels with 4.8 seconds left in regulation. The Golden Gophers made nine shots from beyond the arc — including four from Jamison Battle, who had 20 points.

Dawson Garcia went for 19 points and a career-high 15 rebounds before fouling out in overtime.

Minnesota led 39-33 at the half thanks to six 3-pointers, and that advantage lasted until C.J. Wilcher scored inside with 14:35 left to put Nebraska ahead. That was part of the Cornhuskers’ 12-0 run to build a 54-47 lead with 12:52 remaining.

Nebraska shot 50.8 percent, its best field goal rate in a Big Ten game since March.

A layup by Joshua Ola-Joseph put the Gophers back in front 58-57 with 7:39 to go. Nebraska responded with a 7-0 run for a 65-61 edge with 3:54 left.

Minnesota led by as many as seven in the first half, up 22-15 with 10:42 left. A 9-0 Nebraska run gave it a 31-26 advantage with 5:22 to go before halftime, but the Gophers ran off 11 in a row to lead 37-31 with 56 seconds remaining.

Nebraska heads home to face Illinois on Tuesday, while Minnesota visits No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday. The Gophers are off to their worst start in conference play since 2015-16.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Nebraska Football gets another addition to the staff

The Nebraska football team continues to shift just what it means to be a member of Matt Rhule’s staff. This weekend, another Huskers staff member officially joined the fold, though he won’t be a member of the on-field coaching staff. Josh Bringuel introduced himself to Nebraska football faithful...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Debby Durham stopped at an outpatient lunch counter at Nebraska Medicine late last month, she didn’t check the receipt -- but American Express noticed the bill and sent her a text. “It said, ‘You have a charge of $49,445′,” said customer Debby Durham....
OMAHA, NE
KGLO News

New USDA program brings boost to two Iowa operations

MARCUS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing more than $9 million in grants and loans for projects to bolster independent meat processing, with direct impact on two ag projects in Iowa. US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says these investments are a way to give more marketing opportunities...
MARCUS, IA
B105

Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake

Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
CASS COUNTY, MN
kmaland.com

Iowa DNR set to hold winter trout stocking

(KMAland) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are preparing to release trout in several locations throughout the state this winter. That's according to Northeast Iowa's Regional Fisheries Supervisor Mike Steuck, who tells KMA News five locations will receive trout over the next two weeks, including Big Lake in Council Bluffs at 2:30 p.m. on January 20th. Steuck says they will perform the release by drilling a hole through the ice at locations that would not support them during warmer months.
IOWA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Ex-boyfriend waited an hour near Omaha woman's home before killing her, officials allege

Aldrick Scott fatally shot ex-girlfriend Cari Allen in the chest after she went on a date with another man, authorities allege in newly filed court documents. Scott waited an hour at Allen's northwest Omaha home until Allen returned from her date, according to a Douglas County sheriff's deputy who was quoted in an affidavit. After shooting her, the deputy said, Scott took shovels from her garage to bury her body at an abandoned farm property near Topeka, Kansas.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

High Speed Chase Leads To 2 Accidents And Injuries

Wahoo, NE (December 6, 2023) On Friday night at approximately 10:00pm a Deputy with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a vehicle that was speeding on Highway 79 near County Road N. The suspect vehicle immediately turned onto County Road N and headed east at a high rate of speed. The deputy pursued the vehicle.
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Council Bluffs explosion victim identified

(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Fire Department says the deceased person involved in an explosion at 709 N 35th Street on Tuesday has been identified as 56-year-old Martin Desomma. An autopsy will be performed as part of the investigation in the death. Additionally, two more compressed natural gas containers were...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
71K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy