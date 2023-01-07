Read full article on original website
Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this monthKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
Flying out of Chicago today? US flights grounded this morning due to FAA issueR.A. HeimChicago, IL
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
You can't pay cash in the Portillo's drive-thru starting Jan. 16thJennifer GeerChicago, IL
newcity.com
Raise A Glass: Local Taverns Where Good Times Have Rolled For More Than A Century
Visiting historic sites doesn’t have to involve hushed voices, droning docents and solemnity. Among the Chicago area’s vintage destinations, three local spots have long encouraged boisterous conviviality and good times: Village Tavern in Long Grove, York Tavern in Oak Brook and the Green Door Tavern in Chicago. All three of these public houses are more than a century old, stand in their original locations and are great ways to enjoy a bit of history along with good food and drink.
thereporteronline.net
Horseshoe Hammond Casino 2023 Jan & Feb Lineup
The legendary Horseshoe Hammond, the exceptional 400,000-square-foot property right along Lake Michigan at 777 Casino Center Drive in Hammond, Indiana, is taking advantage of the cooler winter season with some of the hottest names in music and comedy at the Venue, one of the most popular concert arenas in the region.
Eater
Rock Bottom Brewery Ends a Two-Decade Run and Five More Restaurant Closings
Chicago winters inevitably arrive with a plethora of difficulties, but for the city’s hospitality industry, it’s the most challenging time of year. Cold, wet weather is an obvious obstacle, but in 2023, chefs and restaurateurs are also grappling with inflated food costs, ongoing staffing shortages, and the possibility of a “tripledemic” headed down the pipeline.
thereporteronline.net
Baker Miller is closed. Long live Miller Bagel. – Chicago Tribune
Baker Miller, one of Chicago’s most acclaimed bakeries since it opened in 2014, is going into “hibernation.”. This doesn’t mean the Millers are vacating their Lincoln Square storefront. In fact, they’ve already rolled out a new concept for the space called Miller Bagel. Dave Miller, who...
5 Indoor Water Parks in the Chicago Area to Visit This Winter
Now that the holidays are over and winter has begun to set in, families across the Chicago area may already be dreaming of warm weather and summer trips to the water park. But with spring break up first, why not try one of the many indoor water parks close to Chicago?
tourcounsel.com
Primary Night Club | Night club in Chicago, Illinois
The best lights and craziest sounds come from the infamous Primary bar and nightclub. This place separates itself from all the competition, not just in scale, but in the overall vibe and direction the owners have chosen to take. The music is a refreshing break from the typical rave, EDM, and dubstep playlists, and the entire club is built around the underground vibe of past iterations. This nightclub is in fact one of the best nightclubs in America.
Study: Chicago is most congested city in the country, 2nd in the world
CHICAGO — It’s not Los Angeles or New York City that has people stuck in traffic the longest. Turns out, the Windy City takes the cake. According to the analytics firm Inrix, the average Chicago driver lost 155 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, up from 104 hours in 2021, and marking the second year […]
wgnradio.com
What is the average lifespan of a furnace?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/31/2022: Dykstra Home Services’ Senior Vice President of Operations, Rich Dykstra Sr., joins the show to talk about the average lifespan of a furnace and how they can help keep yours running. To learn more about what Dykstra Home Services can do for you go to dykstrahomeservices.com or call them at 1-800-421-3220.
Shake Shack Planning to Open Drive-Through Location in Bloomingdale
The new corporate-owned location is planned to open sometime in 2024
thereporteronline.net
Bazaar Meats, Big Star Mariscos, Union
You never forget the ones that got away. And while, as Tribune critics, we are constantly delving into dining for their weekly reviews, there are only so many weeks in a year, and so many restaurants to cover. It’s a good problem to have as we approach the third year beyond that first pandemic shutdown; the Chicagoland food scene continues to finds new, innovative ways to flourish and evolve.
fox32chicago.com
Independent Chicago bookstore owner’s tweet, venting over $800 return, goes viral
CHICAGO - Little kids ripping pages out of pop-up books before putting them back on the shelf. Not-so-sly customers buying books, reading them and then bringing them back — like at a library. Rebecca George has become accustomed to such irritations as a co-owner of Volumes Bookcafe, an independent...
Eater
This Fabulous Suburban Hot Dog Stand Serves Wieners and Fried Rice
There are several hallmarks at a classic Chicago street food stand. The food centers around hot dogs, Italian beef, and the occasional pizza puff. The letterboard menus (often featuring a soft drink sponsor) make natives feel they are in a safe space, a place where they can find an affordable and quality meal. To honor these restaurants, Eater Chicago has launched a regular feature highlighting some of the more noteworthy stands around the city and suburbs.
The List: Pat’s life hacks
CHICAGO -Everyone who has watched WGN Morning News through the years knows that Pat Tomasulo is a pretty creative person. So it would make sense that the sports anchor would have a few life hacks that would come in handy for him – and he thought it would be the same for the viewers and his fellow hosts.
New video showcases proposed $2.2B Soldier Field stadium dome, entertainment district development
Supporters hope the proposed $2.2 billion renovation could entice the Chicago Bears to not build a new stadium in the northwest suburbs.
African lion gives birth to 3 cubs at Lincoln Park Zoo
CHICAGO (CBS) – The lion pride at Lincoln Park Zoo is growing.Mom "Zari" gave birth to her three new cubs on Monday.Wildlife experts weren't sure how many cubs would arrive.An ultrasound the day before only showed two cubs.The zoo is monitoring mom and the cubs by camera to give them some privacy, but the cubs are active and have started nursing, so all looks good.
Does Chicago Have A Serial Killer Dumping Bodies In Lake Michigan?
After city officials pulled two bodies from Lake Michigan in the month of December, residents started to ask a lot of questions about the safety and well-being of downtown Chicago. With the number of bodies found in the lake continuing to rise, many are bringing up serial killer rumors. In...
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago college changing its name as it starts a new semester
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A northwest suburban two-year college is changing its name as it starts a new semester. Effective Jan. 17, Oakton Community College will be known as Oakton College. Faculty and staff celebrated the transition this week at an event on its Des Plaines campus. College leaders say...
Former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company
Brian Urlacher is suing Houston Hair Transplant Center for using his likeness to promote its business, according to the complaint filed by the former Chicago Bear.
Your Salary has to be How High to be “Rich” in Chicago Illinois?
If you want to stroll Michigan Ave and not have a care in the world about the price tags on the clothes you're buying, how much money do you need to make a year? Here is the answer to that question according to one financial website... According to the financial...
