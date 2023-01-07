Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whopam.com
Northern Colonels Get Past Their Southern Brethren
Winners of five of their last six and their last two home games since returning from the Volunteer state; The Colonels entered their game against Henderson County Tuesday night with some confidence, as they should. That confidence waned though, and came up short in a very tightly played 54-49 loss...
whopam.com
CBB Wednesday News and Notes
Tuesday night’s game against South Carolina was an uphill climb for Kentucky. The Cats started off slowly and spent the rest of the game trying to catch up. Oscar Tshiebwe led Kentucky with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Fredrick added 14 points, Reeves had 13 and Wheeler scored 10. South Carolina (8-8, 1-2) got a game-high 26 points from Meechie Johnson. The Cats were shorthanded on Tuesday, with senior forward Jacob Toppin missing the entire game due to a shoulder injury. In the first half, freshman guard Cason Wallace injured his back and would miss the entire second half.
yoursportsedge.com
Hopkinsville High Recognizes Football Tigers at Banquet (w/PHOTOS)
The 2022 Hopkinsville Tiger football team was recognized at its annual postseason awards banquet Sunday. Coaches Awards – Devin Coleman, Aiden King, Iriel Leak, JyQuaveious Catlett, Alden Marshall. Mekhilen Jeffers, Jamaure Ennels, Jarvis Gatlin, and Latravean Sharber. Most Outstanding Freshman – Foster Jackson. Most Outstanding JV Player –...
whopam.com
CCHS, HMS students win awards in KYTC art contest
A pair of local students were award-winners in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Adopt-A-Highway Art Contest. Hopkinsville Middle School student Destinee Miller took second place in the 12 to 14 age category, Christian County High School student Evan Paige was the winner in the 15 to 18 age group and Seline Crews of CCHS placed third in that same category.
whopam.com
Malcolm Rice Oatts
(Age 90, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday January 13th at 1pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in New Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
whopam.com
BWA for area NE of Hopkinsville
Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for the addresses between. 11300 – 12820 Old Fruit Hill rd and all addresses on Wade rd, Polete ln, and Leo Cook rd. This BWA will be in place until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience.
whopam.com
Mary Edith Rose Knight
(Age 88, of Pembroke) Funeral service will be Thursday January 12th at 12noon at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Grapevine Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
whopam.com
Timmy Wright
(Age 57, of Hopkinsville) Memorial graveside service will be Wednesday January 11th at 1pm at Wall Cemetery. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
whopam.com
Peggy Paulette Gilkey
(Age 70, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Wednesday January 11th at 1pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Fuller Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11am til the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 9, 2023
Elexis Williams, 17, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2022. Elexis was born on December 2, 2005 in Paris, TN. She was a junior at Calloway County High School. Elexis loved animals and wanted to study to be a veterinarian one day. She had a contagious smile and always made everyone around her laugh. She will be dearly missed.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Injured In Monday Morning Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way at the intersection of Commerce Court Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 am a car driven by 33-year-old Sherrick Pendelton was turning onto Commerce Court from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and pulled into the path of a truck driven by 57-year-old Thomas Elkin, of Hopkinsville, that was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
whopam.com
Sue Oliver Woods
(Age 69, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Friday January 13th at 1pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Siloam Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
whvoradio.com
Child Injured After Being Struck By Lift Attachment
A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-rear old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
Kentucky witness says bright circle-shaped object dropped to near ground level
A Kentucky witness at Utica reported watching a circle-shaped object that dropped to near ground level at 12:30 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Clarksville
Clarksville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Clarksville.
WBKO
Man dies in Bowling Green motorcycle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police say the accident happened Thursday, Jan 5 around 1:00 P.M. on the 4500 block of Louisville Rd, Northbound. Ethan Gilleland was traveling north on a Honda motorcycle. Officers say a Ford pickup...
wdrb.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 Kentucky stores as sales continue to drop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores, including two in Kentucky. The retailer said Tuesday it's on track to close 150 stores nationwide, including the stores in Elizabethtown and Bowling Green. The company reported that its fiscal third-quarter sales fell by one-third. While it's already...
whvoradio.com
Three Injured In Tuesday Pembroke Road Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Road at the intersection of Frank Yost Lane sent three people to the hospital Tuesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 p.m. a car was turning onto Pembroke Road from Frank Yost Lane and collided with an eastbound car. Police say the eastbound car did not have headlights on at the time of the crash.
whopam.com
Dorothy “Sweet Pea” Suddeath
(Age 88, of Allensville) Funeral service will be Wednesday January 11th at 12noon at Allensville United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Belmont Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10am till the service hour at the church. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
whopam.com
Dawson Springs man charged with assaulting two victims
Kentucky State Police have arrested a Dawson Springs man after he allegedly assaulted two women with a knife. According to a news release, troopers responded to a residence on H Haile Road in Dawson Springs around 10 p.m. Monday night for reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival, they located two adult female victims that had injuries from a knife, and they were reportedly assaulted by 33-year-old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs.
Comments / 0