Tuesday night’s game against South Carolina was an uphill climb for Kentucky. The Cats started off slowly and spent the rest of the game trying to catch up. Oscar Tshiebwe led Kentucky with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Fredrick added 14 points, Reeves had 13 and Wheeler scored 10. South Carolina (8-8, 1-2) got a game-high 26 points from Meechie Johnson. The Cats were shorthanded on Tuesday, with senior forward Jacob Toppin missing the entire game due to a shoulder injury. In the first half, freshman guard Cason Wallace injured his back and would miss the entire second half.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO