Chapel Hill, NC

Drysdale Player of the Year Watch List Includes Miles

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Midway through her sophomore season and around two years after she arrived at Notre Dame as the program’s first early enrollee, Olivia Miles continues to rack up the watch list honors. On Wednesday, the point guard was named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Ann Meyers Drysdale Women’s Player of the Year Award Watch List along with 20 other women.
Irish Prevail over Georgia Tech in Overtime, 73-72

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame men’s basketball squad (9-8, 1-5) can take a big sigh of relief as they got the ACC monkey off its back with a hard-fought 73-72 overtime win over Georgia Tech (8-8, 1-5) on Tuesday night inside Purcell Pavilion. Down seven points with 2:20 to go in regulation, the Irish stormed back to tie it at 65-all and even had a chance to win it a the buzzer. Then fought punch-for-punch in overtime, as a last-second defensive stand sealed it.
Game 17 Preview: Irish vs. Yellow Jackets

GAME 17:NOTRE DAME (8-8, 0-5) vs GEORGIA TECH (8-7, 1-4) SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame men’s basketball squad is back at home and will look to get that ACC monkey off its back in a matchup with Georgia Tech on Tuesday, Jan. 10, inside Purcell Pavilion. The Fighting Irish (8-8, 0-5) will tip off against the Yellow Jackets (8-7, 1-4) at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
Two Irish Selected As Preseason All-Americans

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Kasey Choma and Madison Ahern were recognized by USA Lacrosse Magazine on Tuesday as preseason All-Americans. Choma was named to the first team and Ahern earned honorable mention honors. Choma is coming off an impressive junior season in 2022, leading the Irish with 59 goals,...
Meet Preview: Navy and Princeton

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After a few weeks of winter training in Naples, Fla., for the men’s and women’s swim teams and extended training back in South Bend for the dive teams, Notre Dame will be back in action for the first time in 2023 this weekend. The Irish will head to Annapolis to take on Navy and Princeton in a tri-meet.
Irish Set to Play in 11th Annual ALS Awareness Game at Fenway Park

The Red Sox and Boston College have announced the 2023 Eagles’ ALS Awareness Game at Fenway Park will be played on Friday, May 19, on the first day of the three-game series between the Irish and Eagles. Notre Dame is set to play Boston College in the final series of the 2023 regular season on May 19-21, with first pitch on Friday set for 7 p.m.
