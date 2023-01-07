SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame men’s basketball squad (9-8, 1-5) can take a big sigh of relief as they got the ACC monkey off its back with a hard-fought 73-72 overtime win over Georgia Tech (8-8, 1-5) on Tuesday night inside Purcell Pavilion. Down seven points with 2:20 to go in regulation, the Irish stormed back to tie it at 65-all and even had a chance to win it a the buzzer. Then fought punch-for-punch in overtime, as a last-second defensive stand sealed it.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO