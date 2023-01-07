ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Miranda Kerr Shines in Gilded Louis Vuitton Fish Scale Skirt and Metallic Gold at Louis Vuitton and W Magazine Dinner

By Amina Ayoud
 4 days ago
Miranda Kerr made a rare public appearance at Louis Vuitton and W Magazine’s awards season dinner yesterday in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kerr was dressed daringly from head to toe in Vuitton, including a metallic pair of gold pumps.

Rising to the festive occasion, the Australian model wore a plain black turtleneck fastened to a slouchy gold chain, the top tucked into a whimsical midi length skirt that mimicked the look of iridescent fish scales.

Over it all, Kerr wore a chocolate brown trench coat. The skirt was styled with sheer black tights, offering Kerr an extra layer of warmth. On the accessories front, the 39-year-old fashionista toted a tan Louis Vuitton monogramed bag and sported dainty gold rings on every other finger that matched the mid sized gold hoops she wore to compliment them. Kerr styled her dark brown locks up into a messy bun, leaving face-framing pieces out.

When it came to footwear, Kerr slipped on a set of gilded pumps . Creating a monochrome, gold-dipped appearance, the Kora Organics founder’s mirrored metallic set featured triangular toes and — presumably, based on the silhouette’s traditional shape — stiletto heels totaling 4-5 inches in height. Though the pair’s base hue was not visible, it’s highly likely they included a matching gold hue to create a coordinating appearance.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is unafraid of heights , as her towering shoe wardrobe has proven in the past. Kerr loves a high-heeled strappy sandal, which she’s worn by high-end designers like Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura and Jimmy Choo. On the red carpet, her looks also feature pointed-toe pumps by Gianvito Rossi, Louis Vuitton and Alexander Wang. However, the model’s off-duty rotation often incorporates white sneakers by Common Projects, Kenneth Cole and Isabel Marant.

