KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto America
26-28-32-36-49, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3
(twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-nine; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $34,020,000
Lucky For Life
04-05-13-22-44, Lucky Ball: 8
(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)
Pick 3 Midday
4-0-9
(four, zero, nine)
Daily Pick 3
9-8-8
(nine, eight, eight)
Super Kansas Cash
01-03-09-20-31, Cash Ball: 3
(one, three, nine, twenty, thirty-one; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
2 By 2
Red Balls: 11-25, White Balls: 4-19
(Red Balls: eleven, twenty-five; White Balls: four, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
Powerball
35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000
