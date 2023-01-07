Read full article on original website
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas. Mustang Sally is a 9-week-old Black Mouth Cur-mix. She will be a large breed dog, weighing around 60 pounds. She is one of eight adorable siblings looking for their fur-ever homes!
Pine Tree High School earns achievement through leadership, entrepreneurship program
LONGVIEW, Texas — A team of Pine Tree High School students received a nationwide recognition for their work in becoming emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for college and career success. The Pine Tree ISD Distributive Education Clubs of America chapter is one of approximately 1,300 chapters internationally to earn achievement...
Founder of Tyler technology firm hired to lead research at STEM university
SOCORRO, N.M. — Dr. Michael Doyle, who is the founder, chairman and chief technology officer of Eolas Technology Inc. in Tyler, has been hired by New Mexico Tech as the university's new Vice President for Research. He has been selected to lead the STEM university's extensive research enterprise to...
Traditions restaurant closes after 23 years
TYLER, Texas — For 23 years, Traditions was a staple in the East Texas community. But today, the kitchen is closed and no smiling customers are walking through the doors and the community is sad about this tradition ending. Robert Owens, the owner of Traditions said the decision to...
Tyler Parks and Rec seeking information after recent damages to park bathrooms
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is asking for the public's help after recent vandalism significantly damaged the Southside Park men's bathroom and impacted other parks. According to the parks department Facebook page, the men's restroom is closed until we can get it repaired because of...
City of Tyler approves economic development agreement for former Carlton Hotel revitalization to house over 100 apartments
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: This video was published in April 2022. The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved a $1.5 million economic development agreement with NORF Development Company to help develop the former Carlton Hotel into more than 100 apartment units. NORF bought the Carlton, located at 106...
Tyler Fire Department seeks to protect firefighters from cancer with new purchase
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Fire Department is purchasing new tools that will reduce exposure to potential cancer-causing chemicals. On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council agreed to use a grant to buy five National Fire Protection Association compliant commercial washer-extractors as a way to expand its cancer-reduction initiatives. The...
East Texas nonprofit rescues horse rescued on New Year's Day
BEN WHEELER, Texas — The Pegasus Project has been rescuing horses for over 10 years now and they have 50 horses they’re caring for. "Our primary goal is to take them in, get them healthy, rehab them, get them trained, if they're trainable, and then find them permanent homes," said founder Allyson Decanio.
Rains ISD becomes latest East Texas school district to implement 4-day school week
RAINS, Texas — During Monday night's school board meeting, the Rains ISD School Board voted to approve a four-day instructional week beginning with the 2023-24 school year. "This decision was made in consideration of months of research and input from around the RISD community," the district said in a statement.
1 student detained after weapon found on Palestine Junior High campus
TYLER, Texas — One student has been detained Wednesday after a weapon found on Palestine Junior High campus. According to Palestine Independent School District Facebook page, Palestine Junior High went on a soft lockdown after reports of a weapon on campus. Palestine ISD PD along with Palestine Junior High...
What is Día de los Reyes and why is it celebrated with a cake?
TEXAS, USA — The Hispanic community is wrapping up the holidays this week with Día de los Reyes on January 6. Día de los Reyes, also known as Epiphany is celebrated as the day los magos or the three wise men first met baby Jesus and brought him gifts.
Police: Person intentionally struck by vehicle in Tyler IHOP parking lot
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police officers are responding after a person was hit by a car in the IHOP parking lot near the intersection of South Broadway Ave and Loop 323. Police said the incident involved a couple in an argument. The man used a vehicle to hit the woman, who is seriously injured at this time.
Food truck specializing in birria opens
TYLER, Texas — New food truck La Sonorense will hold a soft opening today at Classic Toyota from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Owner Amy Reyes visited the East Texas area in January of last year and loved it so much she moved to Chapel Hill. “We came to...
Caldwell Zoo confirms death of beloved zebra during the holidays
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above not related to article, aired in 2018. A beloved zebra at the Caldwell Zoo passed away from an illness during the holidays. According to a Caldwell Zoo's Facebook post, a 23-year-old Grevy's zebra named Nazim passed away on Christmas Day after battling a severe intestinal ailment.
Longview ISD trustees approves new 'sensory' playground equipment
LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video not related to article, aired on Dec. 2022. The Longview ISD Board of Trustees approved a new sensory-friendly playground for five elementary schools at a meeting on Monday. The new equipment will cost an estimated $76,000 and will be funded by the IDEA-B...
JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready
TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
Alba-Golden ISD trustees approve 4-day school week
ALBA, Texas — Editor's Note: Video not related to article, aired on July 2022. Alba-Golden ISD Board of Trustees approve a three year pilot of a four day instructional week at a meeting on Monday. Trustees voted in favor of the four day instructional week after months of research,...
Officials on scene of active house fire in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Officials are responding to a house fire that is currently happening in the 3100 block of Faith Lane in Tyler. CBS19 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this article once further information comes in.
Palestine mother tries to recover after Monday night fire
PALESTINE, Texas — Dispatch confirmed a fire broke out at a Palestine low-income affordable housing complex on Monday at 3:43 p.m., leaving a mother of two children without a home. Woodside Village Apartments has offered another “ready to move-in” unit that the resident refuses to move into because of...
3-vehicle crash blocks all southbound lanes of Broadway at Chimney Rock intersection in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Major car crash causes traffic on South Broadway in Tyler. According to Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, a 3-vehicle crash has stopped traffic at the intersection of South Broadway Avenue and Chimney Rock Drive. Minor injuries have been reported, Erbaugh said. CBS19 will update this...
