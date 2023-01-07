ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas. Mustang Sally is a 9-week-old Black Mouth Cur-mix. She will be a large breed dog, weighing around 60 pounds. She is one of eight adorable siblings looking for their fur-ever homes!
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Traditions restaurant closes after 23 years

TYLER, Texas — For 23 years, Traditions was a staple in the East Texas community. But today, the kitchen is closed and no smiling customers are walking through the doors and the community is sad about this tradition ending. Robert Owens, the owner of Traditions said the decision to...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

East Texas nonprofit rescues horse rescued on New Year's Day

BEN WHEELER, Texas — The Pegasus Project has been rescuing horses for over 10 years now and they have 50 horses they’re caring for. "Our primary goal is to take them in, get them healthy, rehab them, get them trained, if they're trainable, and then find them permanent homes," said founder Allyson Decanio.
BEN WHEELER, TX
CBS19

Food truck specializing in birria opens

TYLER, Texas — New food truck La Sonorense will hold a soft opening today at Classic Toyota from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Owner Amy Reyes visited the East Texas area in January of last year and loved it so much she moved to Chapel Hill. “We came to...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Caldwell Zoo confirms death of beloved zebra during the holidays

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above not related to article, aired in 2018. A beloved zebra at the Caldwell Zoo passed away from an illness during the holidays. According to a Caldwell Zoo's Facebook post, a 23-year-old Grevy's zebra named Nazim passed away on Christmas Day after battling a severe intestinal ailment.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready

TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Alba-Golden ISD trustees approve 4-day school week

ALBA, Texas — Editor's Note: Video not related to article, aired on July 2022. Alba-Golden ISD Board of Trustees approve a three year pilot of a four day instructional week at a meeting on Monday. Trustees voted in favor of the four day instructional week after months of research,...
ALBA, TX
CBS19

Officials on scene of active house fire in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Officials are responding to a house fire that is currently happening in the 3100 block of Faith Lane in Tyler. CBS19 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this article once further information comes in.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Palestine mother tries to recover after Monday night fire

PALESTINE, Texas — Dispatch confirmed a fire broke out at a Palestine low-income affordable housing complex on Monday at 3:43 p.m., leaving a mother of two children without a home. Woodside Village Apartments has offered another “ready to move-in” unit that the resident refuses to move into because of...
PALESTINE, TX
CBS19

