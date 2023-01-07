Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
COUNTY OFFICES WILL CLOSED ON MONDAY FOR MLK HOLIDAY
Douglas County government offices will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Dale Cranford explains: “Dale” Q: News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN. That means offices at the courthouse, justice building, county annex in Reedsport, Douglas County Museum, the landfill and transfer stations, fairgrounds and all external offices will not be open.
kqennewsradio.com
COQUILLE TRIBE AWARDS $72,500 TO DOUGLAS COUNTY NON-PROFITS
The Coquille Indian Tribal Community Fund has awarded $72,500 in grants to 8 non-profit organizations in Douglas County. Tribal Chairwoman Brenda Meade said it was humbling to see the list of grant recipients for its Community Fund grants this year. Meade said, “The incredible amount of work happening by our non-profit organizations reminds us how lucky we are to live in Southern Oregon. On behalf of the Coquille Tribe, we feel honored to be able to support their hard work”.
kqennewsradio.com
MIKE WINTERS LAWN AND GARDEN SHOW 1.11.23
Douglas County’s Commissioner of Dirt, Mike Winters, has our weekly local lawn and garden program. Click here to download for later listening: MWLGS 1 11 23.
kqennewsradio.com
NOON HOUR CRASH AT WEST HARVARD AVENUE INTERSECTION
Roseburg Police dealt with a noon hour crash on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 12:05 p.m. officers responded to a crash between two vehicles at the intersection of West Harvard Avenue and West Umpqua Street. During their investigation, officers learned that a woman drove through a red light and her SUV crashed into the side of a second SUV. The other driver had a green light as she went left onto Harvard from Umpqua.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG CITY COUNCIL FIRST MEETING OF 2023 MONDAY NIGHT
The Roseburg City Council is having its first meeting of 2023 Monday night. Mayor Larry Rich will give the State of the City address. It is expected to last for around 20 minutes. Commission chair appointments and commission appointments will be announced. Council members will elect a council president. 3...
KCBY
Coos Bay garage fire causes $170,000 in damage
COOS BAY, Ore. — A garage fire in the Libby district of Coos Bay caused an estimated $170,000 in damage Tuesday afternoon, the Coos Bay Fire Department reports. Firefighters responded to 62916 Brights Mill Road and began extinguishing the fire within five minutes of receiving the 911 call at just before 2:00 p.m., the department said in a press release.
kqennewsradio.com
WEBER SHIFTING TO TEACHING AND LEARNING DIRECTOR FOR ROSEBURG DISTRICT
After eight years as Roseburg High School Principal, Jill Weber will become the Roseburg Public Schools Teaching & Learning Director starting at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. Weber has worked for the district for over 30 years. In a statement released late Monday, Weber said she has enjoyed...
kqennewsradio.com
MCPD ONLINE INVESTIGATION STILL ACTIVE
Officers with Myrtle Creek Police have an online investigation which is still active and have provided an update for residents. Detective Kevin Taggart said on Saturday, December 31st at about 11:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to an address in the 800 block of Short Street. Taggart said a group of people from out of state had contacted a resident at the location regarding his alleged internet usage.
kqennewsradio.com
MORNING CONVERSATION 1.9.23
Douglas County Commission Chair Tom Kress with an update on things planned this year by county government. Click here to download for later listening: 830 1 9 23.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOR RESTRICTED WEAPON, WARRANT
A transient was jailed for being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, and for a warrant, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. A DCSO report said at 12:00 p.m. a deputy went to the area of Laura and D Streets in Myrtle Creek to contact another transient on a previous case. The second transient, a 33-year old man, had a warrant and was taken into custody for it. The suspect allegedly had a butterfly knife in his pocket and is restricted from possession of it by law.
kqennewsradio.com
LOG TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN RIDDLE AREA
A driver refused medical attention after a log truck rolled over in the Riddle area on Monday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 1:45 p.m. deputies responded to the incident in the 700 block of Council Creek Road and found that the vehicle had rolled over onto the fence. The driver said his brakes caught on fire coming down Middle Creek Road and failed. He said he attempted to slow down by downshifting but was unsuccessful. The driver then tried to take the right hand turn onto Council Creek from Middle Creek, but could not make the corner.
kqennewsradio.com
COMMISSIONERS TO MEET WEDNESDAY TO MAKE DISTRICT ONE SELECTION
Commissioners from Douglas, Coos and Curry counties will meet Wednesday morning to select the person who will complete the recently vacated term in Oregon Senate District One. Dallas Heard announced his resignation effective January 1, so the candidate selected will serve through the end of 2024. On Saturday, Republican precinct...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE WOMAN FOR SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Roseburg Police cited a woman for second-degree criminal mischief on Tuesday. An RPD report said at about 11:45 a.m. officers contacted the 44-year old at her camp in the 1500 block of Southeast Micelli Street. The woman had previously been warned about the large amount of trash and the damage to the area. The suspect was cited due to the extensive damage to the lawn around her camp. She was then released at the scene.
kptv.com
‘Missing and endangered’ 14-year-old from Lane County found safe
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says a missing and endangered 14-year-old has been found safe. Deputies first asked for the public’s help locating 14-year-old Corbin William Turner, of Elmira, on Tuesday afternoon. According to the LCSO, Turner left his home around 7 p.m. Monday.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY LIGHTING A TREE ON FIRE
A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly lighting a tree on fire, early Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 12:50 a.m. officers were flagged down by patrons of a business after they saw the 30-year old light a small tree on fire in the 1400 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The suspect initially refused to stop for officers and walked down the road holding the small tree that was burning at one end.
kqennewsradio.com
BUSINESS CHAMPIONS FOR KIDS REACHING OUT TO EMPLOYERS
Business Champions for Kids, known as Biz4Kids, is a announcing the relaunching of its website at www.biz4kids.org and a new partnership through Best Place for Working Parents, a national network of business leaders who believe that family-friendly is business-friendly. A release said Biz4Kids is a program of the Douglas Education...
kezi.com
Elmira teen finally found after 24 hour search, according to family
UPDATE: 9:30 P.M. - According to a Facebook post by family, Corbin has been found and is safe. At last check he was heading to the hospital. ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered boy who left home Monday night.
kqennewsradio.com
DEMOLITION PROCESS FOR KMART BUILDING TO BEGIN/WINCO PROJECT RAMPS UP
Demolition of the former Kmart building on Northwest Stewart Parkway in Roseburg is slated to begin soon as the process that will lead to a WinCo Foods grocery store is ramping up. Greg Goins, Vice-President of Real Estate for Winco Foods LLC told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN DIES IN PICKUP VERSUS BICYCLE ACCIDENT
A man died in a pickup versus bicycle accident Tuesday night on Highway 42 in Green. An Oregon State Police report said just before 8:30 p.m. troopers responded to the crash at the intersection with Grant Smith Road. A preliminary investigation indicated a pickup, operated by a Winston man, was...
thatoregonlife.com
Springfield Locals Want To Keep This Old School Pizza Joint A Secret
Looking for an old school pizza joint that offers pizza you simply can’t stop eating, that you may not even have heard about? Look no further than Joey’s Pizza in Springfield. Don’t ask why, but almost 10 years after starting That Oregon Life, I have yet to write about this hidden little gem. A place so familiar and loved by locals, that I feel if you are in the area, you should at least give this family owned restaurant a try.
Comments / 1