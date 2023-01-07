Read full article on original website
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Jerry Jones For Lying Before Cowboys-Bucs Game
Jerry Jones on Tuesday insisted Mike McCarthy’s job security is not dependent on how the Cowboys fare against the Buccaneers on Monday night. Stephen A. Smith believes there’s no truth to that claim. The football world for a while now has speculated McCarthy might not have a future...
Jack Jones Reportedly ‘Talked Back’ To Bill Belichick Over Suspension
Bill Belichick and Jack Jones probably need to sit down for a good, long chat this offseason. The New England Patriots last week officially suspended Jones, ending what once was a promising rookie campaign for the fourth-round cornerback. The decision reportedly was made after Jones was late to — and missed — rehab sessions for the knee injury he suffered in Week 14. The situation led Belichick to hold a team meeting, during which he used Jones as an example of what players shouldn’t do while rehabbing injuries.
Richard Sherman Rips Cardinals After Kliff Kingsbury Firing
The Arizona Cardinals on Monday fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The news wasn’t all that shocking, seeing as Arizona went 4-13 during the 2022 NFL season, but it’s certainly been a rapid fall from grace after the Cardinals less than a year ago signed Kingsbury to a contract extension through the 2027 campaign.
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Rejected Request From Bucs Before Playoffs
Tom Brady completed another full regular season without missing a start this past Sunday when Tampa Bay visited Atlanta. But if the Buccaneers had it their way, the 45-year-old quarterback wouldn’t have played at all in Week 18. According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, Tampa Bay wanted Brady to...
Five Patriots Candidates For Offensive Coordinator In 2023
What does Bill Belichick plan to do to fix the New England Patriots’ severely flawed offense in 2023? That remains to be seen. The Patriots head coach’s end-of-season news conference Monday was light on specifics, with Belichick saying only that he’ll “evaluate everything we’ve done” after New England failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in three years.
Bills-Dolphins Bettors Jumped All Over Tua Tagovailoa News
The Dolphins have their work cut out for them if they’re going to secure their first playoff win since 2000 this weekend against the Bills. Not only is Miami tasked with going to Orchard Park to try and beat Buffalo, but it must also do so without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The signal-caller is expected to miss his third straight game after suffering his third concussion of the season Christmas Day.
Impending Free Agent Jakobi Meyers Reflects On Patriots Tenure
FOXBORO, Mass. — Jakobi Meyers first stepped foot into One Patriot Place just hoping to earn a spot on the Patriots receiver depth chart despite transitioning from quarterback to wideout during his sophomore year at North Carolina State. The soft-spoken 23-year-old tried to gain any insight he could from...
NFL Rumors: Brian Flores Gaining Interest From AFC Team
Brian Flores reportedly could land a promotion with the NFL coaching carousel kicking into high gear. Flores, who currently serves as the inside linebackers coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, has gained interest from the Cleveland Browns. The Browns plan to interview Flores for their defensive coordinator position, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Is DeAndre Hopkins Saying Goodbye To Cardinals In New Instagram?
Hiring a new head coach might not be the only significant change the Cardinals make this NFL offseason. Arizona reportedly intends to shop all-world wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the coming months. Hopkins, who the Cardinals acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans in March 2020, has two years and $34.6 million remaining on his current deal and might be in search of a new contract before the start of his age-31 season. And from Arizona’s perspective, rostering a player with a $30 million cap hit for the 2023 season probably doesn’t make sense for a team that very well could be bound for a rebuild.
NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Playoffs Begin with Chiefs on Top
With the NFL postseason set to kick off this weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs are entering the playoffs with the shortest Super Bowl odds. Below are the top ten favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook. 1. Kansas City Chiefs +330 (Last week: +380, #1) With Patrick...
Past Robert Kraft Quotes Could Shape Offseason For Patriots, Bill Belichick
UPDATE (10:45 a.m. ET): Robert Kraft has weighed in on the Patriots’ 2022 performance in an email to season-ticket holders, promising “critical evaluation of our football operation.” You can read the entire message here. ORIGINAL STORY: At what point does Robert Kraft start to lose patience —...
Titans Fire Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing
The Tennessee Titans have fired offensive coordinator Todd Downings, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Downing spent two seasons as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator. The Achilles heel of this Titans offense was their inability to get it done through the air, which likely led to this decision. The team averaged just 171.4 passing yards per game, good for 30th in the NFL and only ahead of the run-heavy attacks of the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears. Because of their one-dimensional reliance on star running back Derrick Henry, the Titans finished just 24th in yards per play in 2022 with 5.1. In Downing’s defense, it’s hard to get it done in the back end of the season with Malik Willis and Joshua Dobbs as your quarterbacks, but something had to change following the drastic meltdown that kept them out of the playoffs.
Patriots Coaching Rumors: Cam Achord Might Not Get Fired After All
If there’s one Patriots coach whose firing felt like a foregone conclusion this offseason, it’s Cam Achord. You could envision a scenario in which Bill Belichick convinces himself that Matt Patricia and Joe Judge should stick around. They’re his buddies, after all, and they easily could be reassigned to other jobs in the front office/on the coaching staff.
Patriots HC Bill Belichick Will Return Next Season
According to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, Bill Belichick announced Monday he would return for a 24th season as head coach of the New England Patriots. The announcement comes a day after the Pats were eliminated from the postseason following a 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills. New England finished the year below .500 (8-9) for the second time in the past three seasons as the franchise continues to search for sustained success since Tom Brady’s departure in 2020.
Joe Burrow Drawing Interest in Early Super MVP Conversation
The Cincinnati Bengals are entering the NFL playoffs on a high and are looking to complete the task they fell just short of in last year’s Super Bowl. A big part of what they do on offense runs through quarterback Joe Burrow, who had his coming out party during their surprise run through the AFC.
NFL Rumors: This Team Looking Into Both Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo
All signs point to the Las Vegas Raiders making a serious run at Tom Brady this NFL offseason. And if the Silver and Black strike out with the seven-time Super Bowl champion, they might shift their focus to his former understudy. The Raiders effectively entered the quarterback market when they...
2023 NFL Draft Odds: Bookmakers Expecting Trade Atop Board?
The Chicago Bears have been awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft following an unexplainable Week 18 win by the rebuilding Houston Texans. It gives Justin Field’s team the opportunity to select anyone they want or, of course, trade the pick to a willing-to-spend suitor.
Michigan RB Blake Corum Returning for 2023 Season
Michigan junior running back Blake Corum has opted to return for his senior season with the team and forego the 2023 NFL Draft, per his Twitter. This comes as a surprise, but perhaps on a smaller scale compared to recent years, with NIL giving players a reason to stay at the collegiate level. Corum missed some of this past season due to a knee injury and may have heard some not-so-great things about his NFL stock due to the ailment. He’ll now have his senior season to improve and attempt to win a National Championship with the Wolverines.
Bill Belichick Pushes Back About Patriots’ Recent Free-Agency Spending
It wasn’t long ago that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft opened up his checkbook and allowed Bill Belichick to go on a spending spree at the start of 2021 free agency. Belichick and the Patriots added “better players” available on the open market and spent close to $170...
