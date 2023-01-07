ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

MA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lucky For Life

04-05-13-22-44, Lucky Ball: 8

(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)

MassCash

07-13-14-24-29

(seven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Megabucks Doubler

08-10-31-32-34-35, ST: 2

(eight, ten, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five; ST: two)

Estimated jackpot: $2,700,000

Numbers Evening

0-6-6-6

(zero, six, six, six)

Numbers Midday

8-7-1-3

(eight, seven, one, three)

Powerball

35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Arrest in case of Dennis Eckersley's grandson born in woods

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A second arrest has been made in the case of the daughter of MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley who gave birth in the woods in New Hampshire in subfreezing temperatures, authorities said Wednesday. George Theberge was arrested and charged with tampering with witnesses, reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the Dec. 26 birth, police in the city of Manchester said. In a police affidavit, the daughter Alexandra Eckersley, 26, referred to Theberge as her boyfriend. Other records in the case have been sealed. It was not immediately known if he has a lawyer. The baby boy was left alone in a tent for more than an hour before officers found him, authorities say. The mother was accused of abandoning her son without heat or proper clothing. She pleaded not guilty Dec. 27 to charges of assault, reckless conduct, and other counts, and was released on bail on condition that she can’t have contact with her son.
MANCHESTER, NH
The Associated Press

Prosecutor: Husband of missing wife bought cleaning supplies

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — The husband of a Massachusetts woman missing since New Year’s Day was seen on surveillance video buying $450 worth of cleaning supplies at a home improvement store the day after his wife was last seen, a prosecutor said Monday at his arraignment on a charge of misleading investigators. Police also found a broken knife and blood in the basement of the couple’s Cohasset home, the prosecutor said, although she did not say whose blood it was. Brian Walshe, 47, was held on $500,000 bond on a charge of misleading investigators in connection with the disappearance of Ana Walshe. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Brian Walshe did not tell police he had been to the home improvement store, where he bought mops, buckets, tarps, tape and other items on Jan. 2, Assistant Norfolk District Attorney Lynn Beland said at the hearing in Quincy District Court. Walshe did tell police that he had been to a supermarket and a pharmacy when there is no evidence he had been to either store, she said. He misled investigators so he could either clean up or dispose of evidence, she said.
COHASSET, MA
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Evening’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Evening” game were:. 01-06-07-09-17-21-23-29-31-32-36-37-48-49-61-62-64-69-72-80, BE: 69. (one, six, seven, nine, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-two, eighty; BE: sixty-nine)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

No. 25 Marquette tops No. 6 UConn 82-76 for 5th straight win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — After squandering second-half leads in each of its four losses this season, Marquette vowed to finish games more effectively. Oso Ighodaro scored 19 points and showed some uncharacteristic free-throw accuracy down the stretch as No. 25 Marquette defeated No. 6 UConn 82-76 on Wednesday for its fifth consecutive victory. The Golden Eagles have erased halftime deficits in each of their last three wins.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Agua Fria 78, Phoenix Goldwater 40 American Leadership-Gilbert 73, American Leadership-Queen Creek 51 Arizona College Preparatory 68, Poston Butte 54
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy