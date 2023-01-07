Feds sue drug distributor, subsidiaries for alleged Controlled Substances Act violations

Read full article on original website
Related
Trump says being a sitting president in the past should exempt him from lawsuits & prosecution for Jan. 6-related crimes
Donald Trump has stated that his status as president at the time of the January 6 uprising should shield him from prosecution for all crimes in which he is implicated. Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that because he was the sitting President at the time of the January 6 insurrection, he should be free from being prosecuted for any of the crimes in which he is being implicated in.
FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year
Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
The Hazard Herald
Hazard, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT
Perry County's leading newspaper since 1911.https://hazard-herald.com
Comments / 0