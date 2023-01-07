Read full article on original website
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Former Bengals First Rounder Signs Futures Deal With Chiefs
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals first round pick John Ross is headed to Kansas City. The 27-year-old worked out for the Chiefs on Monday, before ultimately signing a reserve/futures contract for the 2023 season. Ross had 11 catches for 224 yards and one touchdown for New York in 2021. He...
Bengals Linebacker Posts Cryptic Message About Future On Social Media
CINCINNATI — Bengals media voices Joe Goodberry and Jake Liscow were discussing Germaine Pratt's stellar 2022 season on Twitter Monday afternoon when the linebacker chimed in with a declaration about his third-down play. Pratt owns PFF's top pass coverage grade among linebackers (90.1 grade, 1/60) and made it clear...
Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday. As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
Texans Request Interview With Saints Super Bowl Winner Sean Payton
The Houston Texans seem to be pursuing all possibilities in the search for their new head coach, following the firing of Lovie Smith on Sunday night. Houston had already requested interviews with various top assistants and up-and-comers across the NFL, including Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, 49ers defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans, and more.
Aaron Rodgers Connection as Commanders Fire Scott Turner?
JAN 10 WASHINGTON FIRING The Washington Commanders are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner on Tuesday. Turner, 40, coordinated the Commanders offense for three seasons on Ron Rivera's staff, but Washington finished 20th in total offense this season, averaging 330.3 yards per game. There are a...
Chiefs Enter Postseason as Super Bowl Favorites
Four weeks from now we'll know which two teams are headed to Glendale, Ariz., to face off for Super Bowl LVII. But for now, 14 teams have a shot at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, from the Chiefs to the Giants. Right now, every team has a shot, no matter how...
Wild Card Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Rams Ex Andrew Whitworth on Sean McVay Rumors: ‘I’d Be Shocked’
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay has confirmed that he's not done coaching. However, his status for next season remains unconfirmed and "in limbo" as of now, as rumors of a potential transition to the broadcast booth have been swirling since the Rams won the Super Bowl last year. Former...
Cowboys Trade for DeAndre Hopkins? Better $20 Million Idea Than OBJ
The Dallas Cowboys wanted Odell Beckham Jr., but after the receiver's inability to work out at The Star, the deal, at least for this season, is off the table. Now, another star receiver could be on the Cowboys' radar. Per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Arizona Cardinals All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins...
Stetson Bennett is Older Than These 16 NFL Quarterbacks
It is a truth universally acknowledged that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV is old. The man was born Oct. 28, 1997—before the advent of the BCS (much less the College Football Playoff), before Titanic was released, just over a month after Princess Diana's funeral—and his veteran savvy proved an asset to Georgia in back-to-back national title runs.
Final: Georgia Blasts TCU; Claims Back-to-Back Titles
The lead up to the College Football Playoff National Championship was the only time the matchup between Georgia and TCU was close. Coming off of two epic semifinals matchups, many expected to see more fireworks in Los Angeles. The only fireworks fired off inside SoFi Stadium were red. The Bulldogs,...
Chris Ballard Up Front About Relationship with Jim Irsay
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard opened up about the 2022 season during his end-of-year press conference on Tuesday. Many subjects were questioned, including Matt Ryan, the struggles of the offensive line, the lowly 4-12-1 record, and not grabbing free-agent talent in past offseasons. However, one subject stood out that many were curious about, and that is the relationship between Ballard and long-time owner Jim Irsay.
NFL Reveals Events to Be Featured in 2023 Pro Bowl Games
The NFL’s Pro Bowl week will look very different this year. Instead of a traditional tackle game, the league announced the four-day event will have a series of skill competitions as well as three flag football games between AFC and NFC players on Feb. 2-5 in Las Vegas. This...
Bernie Kosar Apologizes For Betting Controversy That Cost His Browns Radio Gig
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Former Cleveland Browns star QB Bernie Kosar apologized Monday night on his weekly podcast after the NFL team fired him from his radio work for the club for violating team and NFL rules prohibiting him from placing a legal sports bet.
Quinn to Replace McCarthy if Cowboys Lose, Say ESPN ‘Vultures’
FRISCO - It's as if ESPN is a vulture, poking and picking away at the carcass of head coach Mike McCarthy. Except a "carcass'' is a dead body. Why does Bristol think McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys are a dead body?. "If Mike McCarthy is one and done, he's done....
Falcons CEO Confident in Coach Arthur Smith, General Manager Terry Fontenot?
Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot took the stage for their end-of-season press conference in Flowery Branch on Wednesday afternoon, just under two years after accepting their respective jobs. Through two seasons, the Falcons have showed startling consistency, finishing 7-10 and drafting No. 8 overall each...
Bills Present ‘Uncharted’ Emotion vs. Dolphins in Wild Card, Says Mike McDaniel
Under normal circumstances, there's hardly any reason to feel excited headed into Orchard Park in the middle of January to face these Buffalo Bills in the postseason. But as Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel puts it, these waters are "uncharted," though he hardly views this as a negative headed into Sunday's Wild Card meeting at Buffalo. The emotions at Highmark Stadium as Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to recover should seemingly favor the home team, but McDaniel says that, if anything, the circumstances make it a level emotional playing field.
Lions’ Final 2022 Grades
Heading into the 2022 offseason, the Detroit Lions will face a wave of optimism from fans and pundits alike. Despite starting the season 1-6, Lions head coach Dan Campbell made all the right moves throughout the second half of the season. As a result, the team was in playoff contention through the final day of the regular season, before being eliminated prior to their season finale.
