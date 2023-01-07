ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Rate the Trade: LeBron James to the Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James cannot be traded this season, but there are some who believe he could seek a departure as early as this summer. The Lakers have begun turning things around as of late, but still sitting at the 12th seed, Los Angeles is on the outside of the play-in picture.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

3-point Shooting Continuing to Improve For OKC

Oklahoma City has shown many improvements from last season to now 40 games into the 2022-23 campaign. From individual accolades to team improvement overall, the Thunder have taken a step forward in their rebuild. One of the biggest improvements is from the team's 3-point shooting. OKC finished the 2021-22...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Oklahoma City's Backcourt Shows Off in Close Loss to the Heat

Oklahoma City had a chance to pull off an impressive road win on national television against one of the East's playoff teams, but a last minute collapse buried the Thunder. Miami came away with a 112-111 win in a back-and-forth game. The Thunder held a five-point lead with under...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Blue Jays Acquire RHP Zach Thompson From Pirates

The Blue Jays announced a trade Tuesday, acquiring right-hander Zach Thompson from the Pirates in exchange for minor-league outfielder Chavez Young. View the original article to see embedded media. Thompson, 29, pitched in 29 games for Pittsburgh last season (22 starts), working a 5.18 ERA (80 ERA+) in 121.2 innings....
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Giants Keeping Calm Ahead of Big Playoff Date with Vikings

"Normal Wednesday. Ready to rock." Those were the words New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll spoke at the start of his Wednesday press conference this week--the week before and the week before. In case it's not evident by now, Daboll, as he has done all year long, has the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

