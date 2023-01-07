James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired as DC Studios co-CEOs late last year and it seems that they are hard at work creating an overarching plan for film TV and gaming. If recent reports are to be believed then Gunn and Safran will be rebooting the DC Universe with new actors as their iconic characters. Warner Bros. has been slowly canceling and wrapping up their DCTV projects due to the sale of The CW network and there have been rumors that HBO Max's Titans and Doom Patrol would not be returning after their latest seasons. Titans returned for Season 4 Part 1 during the fall but quickly wrapped up and now fans are eagerly awaiting Part 2. It seems that Titans Season 4 Part 2 isn't too far away if one of the directors on the series is to be believed. Director Nick Copus was celebrating one year since filming began on the fourth season of the series on Instagram and he revealed when Part 2 will premiere in the comments section of his post.

