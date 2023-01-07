Read full article on original website
ComicBook
In/Spectre Season 2 Episode Count Revealed
In/Spectre has finally kicked off its highly anticipated second season with its first new episode airing as part of the jam packed Winter 2023 anime schedule, and the series has revealed how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for. The Crunchyroll co-production was one of the original slate of original anime releases the streaming service took on back in 2020, and it was such a hit with fans that a second season announcement wasn't a surprise at all. After a few years of waiting, the second season of the series has finally aired its first episode.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner, Michael Dorn Explain Worf's Pacifism
Star Trek fans weren't exactly thrilled when they learned that Worf was getting a big change for his return in Star Trek: Picard Season 3. As one of the early Picard Season 3 trailers revealed, Worf has entered a phase of pacifism in his older years – a code of non-violence that couldn't be more ill-timed, as Jean-Luc Picard and his former Enterprise crew are being hunted by the villain Vadic (Amanda Plummer), who commands the mighty warship The Shrike.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Reveals New Poster Featuring The Next Generation Cast
Paramount+ has released a new poster for Star Trek: Picard Season 3. The poster debuted on Monday during the show's panel at the TCA winter 2023 press tour. Both featured the returning cast from Star Trek: The Next Generation. The poster includes Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverley Crusher, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as the now-pacifist (sort of) Worf, Marin Sirtis as Deanna Troi, and Brent Spiner not as Data, but his evil brother Lore. The poster also features returning Star Trek: Picard stars Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine and Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Adds to Mirko Cosplay Trend With Endeavor
Two of the biggest professional heroes that have hit the ground floor running in My Hero Academia's sixth season have been Endeavor, the number one hero, and Mirko, the high-flying rabbit hero. With 2023 being marked as the "Year of The Rabbit" according to the Chinese Zodiac, Mirko has received plenty of attention following her MVP status in the fight against Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front. Now, an assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi has swapped the outfits of the two adult heroes.
ComicBook
Gerard Butler Reveals Long-Awaited Update to Angel Has Fallen Sequel (Exclusive)
Gerard Butler has become one of the premiere action stars of the 21st century, appearing in a wide array of high-octane scenarios. One of the actor's most buzzed-about franchises might be the Has Fallen series, a string of action movies starring Butler as Secret Service agent Mike Banning. The franchise has been a financial success, grossing a combined total of over $500 million at the box office, and with plans to do three more films and even a possible television spinoff. Next on the list is set to be Night Has Fallen, which has been in development for several years now — and in a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian about his role in Plane, Butler gave an update on the film's progress.
ComicBook
Jerrod Carmichael Slams Golden Globes' Racism in Opening Monologue for Awards Show
Following many years of intense scrutiny due to allegations of racism and ethical misconduct, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association brought back the Golden Globe awards. The mysterious group was the subject of countless negative press due to their potentially unethical practices and the fact that their membership was, in simple terms, not diverse in the slightest. Despite losing their spot on television last year and seeing them pushed aside by the likes of Netflix, NBC, and more, they're back, but not without the host making sure to remind everyone what happened. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael took the stage at the event and immediately addressed it head on.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Artist Inks Superhero Goten and Trunks in New Video
Dragon Ball Super has kicked off a brand new arc in the manga starring Goten and Trunks as they become young superheroes leading into the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film, and the artist behind the series has shared a new look at the duo with a fun new sketch shared through a slick new video! The Super Hero arc of the manga started last year with the first new chapter of the series released following a several month hiatus, and it was definitely something fans did not expect given than it seems to be on a much different scale than what had come before.
ComicBook
Ghost Rider: Ryan Gosling Takes Over as Spirit of Vengeance in New Video
Should the stars align just right, Ryan Gosling could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both the actor and Marvel Studios executives have publicly said they'd like to work together, with Gosling himself even saying he'd love to play Ghost Rider. Now, one dedicated fan of the franchise has taken the actor's look and used deep fake software to put him into the first live-action Ghost Rider movie.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Tease Confirms DLC Leak
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's new DLC called Bardock – Alone Against Fate got a new launch trailer this week ahead of its imminent release on January 13th, but more important than that was the teaser tucked away at the end of the trailer. A silhouette and a "coming soon" teased the next DLC coming after Bardock's that'll be the second of three parts of the game's current season pass. Those familiar with Dragon Ball – the original Dragon Ball, not just Dragon Ball Z – may have already been able to decipher the clue based on what was shown in the trailer, but thanks to a recent leak, we already know generally what's coming.
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of its Best Games Yet
As part of their subscription, Netflix users get access to a number of video games that can be accessed on mobile devices. A lot of different games have been made available since the feature was added in 2021, but Netflix just got one of its biggest additions yet: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge! Shredder's Revenge is a throwback to Konami's classic TMNT arcade games, offering a blend of classic gameplay mixed with modern features. For Ninja Turtles fans that haven't had a chance to check out the game just yet, this might be the perfect opportunity!
ComicBook
Titans Director Teases When Season 4 Could Return
James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired as DC Studios co-CEOs late last year and it seems that they are hard at work creating an overarching plan for film TV and gaming. If recent reports are to be believed then Gunn and Safran will be rebooting the DC Universe with new actors as their iconic characters. Warner Bros. has been slowly canceling and wrapping up their DCTV projects due to the sale of The CW network and there have been rumors that HBO Max's Titans and Doom Patrol would not be returning after their latest seasons. Titans returned for Season 4 Part 1 during the fall but quickly wrapped up and now fans are eagerly awaiting Part 2. It seems that Titans Season 4 Part 2 isn't too far away if one of the directors on the series is to be believed. Director Nick Copus was celebrating one year since filming began on the fourth season of the series on Instagram and he revealed when Part 2 will premiere in the comments section of his post.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Defiant Series First Look Released
IDW Publishing has released the first look at Star Trek: Defiant, the upcoming darker, edgier Star Trek series with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant at New York Comic Con with Christopher Cantwell writing the series and Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Launches on Rotten Tomatoes With Rare Perfect Score
Reviews for HBO's The Last of Us are in, and as of now, the show boasts a pretty incredible score on Rotten Tomatoes. With 29 critic ratings in at the time of publishing, the TV show adaptation of The Last of Us currently has a score of 100%. That'll likely change as more reviews start coming in for the series, but as it stands, it's an impressive score to start with for the show that's less than a week away now.
ComicBook
Velma: Scooby-Doo Spinoff Debuts New Trailer for HBO Max Series
The adult-animated Scooby-Doo spinoff Velma has released a new trailer ahead of its premiere tomorrow on HBO Max. Mindy Kaling (The Office) voices Velma Dinkley in this HBO Max original animated series that shows the character's early days with the Scooby-Doo gang. We learned in December that Velma would make its HBO Max debut on Thursday, January 12th, and the latest trailer gives an extended sneak peek at the hijinks that await viewers. It also features Velma assembling the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang of sleuths, with Scooby-Doo the only character missing from the group.
ComicBook
Final Fantasy 7 Spinoff Shuts Down
Square Enix called it quits on one of Final Fantasy 7's spinoff games this week by officially ending the service for Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier. The mobile Final Fantasy game lasted just a year and a few months after its release in November 2021 with Square Enix saying previously that the game didn't hit the mark in terms of the Final Fantasy experience the publisher hoped to deliver.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Imagines a New Saiyaman
When Gohan destroyed Cell in the events of Dragon Ball Z's Cell Games, the sequel series decided to give fans a time skip that saw the son of Goku as a teenager attempting to balance his high school days with taking on a new superhero identity in the Great Saiyaman. While Gohan was protecting the city, his status as a superhero wasn't serious in the least, as he would normally bust out hilarious poses that he believed made him look cool. Now, one fan has brought back the original Saiyaman as two new heroes have hit the manga.
ComicBook
Fear the Walking Dead Doing Time Jump for Final Season
The end of Fear the Walking Dead is about the future. The upcoming eighth and final season of the Walking Dead spin-off will be jumping years ahead in the timeline, according to a new synopsis revealed by network AMC, which announced the show's conclusion during the Television Critics Association winter press tour. When the series returns for its Season 8 premiere on May 14th, it will pick up where last year's Season 7 finale left off: with Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) en route to PADRE to rescue Morgan's abducted baby daughter, Mo (Avaya White).
ComicBook
John Carpenter Shoots Down Dead Space Movie Rumors
John Carpenter is a big fan of EA's Dead Space franchise. The legendary creator of the Halloween franchise has often talked about his passion for the series, and he's even stated his interest in making a film based on the horror game. However, it seems his past comments may have confused some outlets. While we haven't seen any rumors about Carpenter directing a Dead Space movie, it seems he has! In a new interview with Variety, Carpenter was asked about just that, and he was quick to shoot down any possible rumors.
ComicBook
Michelle Yeoh Threatens to Beat Up Golden Globes Producers in Winning Speech for Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Golden Globes this year kicked off with a direct acknowledgement by host Jerrod Carmichael about the controversies surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Another quickly forming theme though is performers that would not be silenced by the show's attempts to "play them off" if their acceptance speeches were running long. The Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Farrell started the trend by ignoring the music during his speech, but Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle Yeoh took it to the next level by threatening the person who decided to play the music. Yeoh had been awarded her Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award. Watch for yourself below.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania: Marvel Studios Artist Celebrates MODOK Reveal
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's big trailer gave fans their first look at MODOK and the artist who helped realize the character is celebrating online. Anthony Francisco helped work on the big MCU movie and asked fans what they thought of his design. A lot of the chatter around the Comic-Con trailer for this movie centered around MODOK popping up. His look with the visor on his face absolutely shocked those in attendance. However, this trailer revealed that the mask is not permanent. Choosing to go closer to the comics will undoubtedly make some of those viewers who were worried feel better. But, things really won't kick into overdrive until we see it all in motion. Check out the tweet down below.
