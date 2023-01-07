ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Lawrence & TLC’s Chilli Are Officially Dating

Matthew Lawrence, 42, and TLC’s Chilli, 51, are coupled up!. Her rep confirmed the news to TMZ, after the pair seemed to make it Instagram official with a dance video a few days ago. Now, TMZ reports the friends started dating just before Thanksgiving. Since then, they spent Thanksgiving...
TV Reporter Falls Ill Live on On-Air

Canadian journalist Jessica Robb suffered a medical emergency live on air during CTV News Edmonton's Sunday night broadcast. Robb struggled to complete a sentence as she was reporting from Edmonton, Alberta. The network later said Robb is doing well and released a statement from her. Robb was reporting from the...
We’re identical strangers with the same name and job — so we took a DNA test

So nice, they may have made him twice. Two Minor League Baseball pitchers with the exact same name — and eerily similar looks — took a DNA test to find out if they’re actually related after years of being confused for one another. Brady Feigl, 32, who is a player for the Long Island Ducks, looks nearly identical to the other Brady Feigl, 27, who plays for the Las Vegas Aviators. The pair both measure up at 6 feet, four inches tall, have fiery red hair and wear glasses. In 2015, the doppelgängers were first mistaken for one another when they both had the...
Speakership controversy boosts CNN, MSNBC prime-time ratings

The drama over the election of a new House speaker sparked a 30% rise in CNN’s prime-time viewership and a 7.1% increase for MSNBC, while Fox News Channel experienced a 10.1% decrease, according to live-plus-same-day figures released by Nielsen Tuesday. CNN averaged 898,000 viewers for its prime-time programming between...
