TechCrunch

What each streaming service has up its sleeve in 2023

Earlier this year, Discovery acquired WarnerMedia to form Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), becoming one of the biggest media companies in the United States. As TechCrunch has reported many times, HBO Max and Discovery+ are combining in 2023. This spring, WBD will launch a merged streaming service that pairs HBO originals and Warner Bros. films with Discovery+’s content library of unscripted shows, documentaries and more. In total, subscribers will have access to nearly 200,000 hours of programming and over 100 brands, such as CNN, TBS, TNT, TruTV, Cartoon Network/Adult Swim, Food Network, TLC, HGTV, ID, Animal Planet and many others.
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
intheknow.com

Toddler claims to work 2 part-time jobs in hilarious TikTok: ‘He needs to be promoted’

This mom’s hilarious video of her toddler claiming to have two jobs has viewers losing it all over TikTok. TikToker and parent Azha Prather’s (@awoodbp) son Semaj has a busy schedule for a toddler, as shown in a recent video where the adorable little boy explains that he works two jobs, and his hilarious statements regarding his contribution to the workforce have viewers in stitches.
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 9

If you're seeing ripples in the glass of water on your desk, it's because there's a new thunder lizard-sized movie stomping on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list. Jurassic World Dominion, the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy that was released last year, is No. 2 on the charts after debuting on the streaming service late last week. Also new to the list is Hunters, the Jordan Peele-produced series about Nazi hunters in the 1970s, which returns for its second and final season this Friday. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan remains on top, and it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
NME

15 huge horror movies that will scare your pants off in 2023

New year, new scares – 2023 looks like it will have a lot of them, if the upcoming slate of horror movies is anything to go by. Among them, expect to be given a fright by AI-assisted dolls, childhood favourites gone feral and, er, a cocaine-eating bear. Don’t worry, Hollywood is still giving us all the usual ghosts and ghouls too, so get ready for an incredibly spooky year ahead with these unmissable horror films.
thesource.com

Ice Spice Delivers New Single “In Ha Mood” for the Baddies

Ice Spice is building upon a crazy 2022, that shot her star into a different stratosphere behind her single “Munch (Feelin’ U)”. Now Ice Spice is back with a new single, “In Ha Mood,” dedicated to all the baddies on the planet. Prior to its...
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice Spice Gets “In Ha Mood” On Our First “Fire Emoji” Update Of 2023

New releases from French Montana, NBA YoungBoy, and more are also inside. The holiday season brought plenty of hustle and bustle. As a result, it was necessary for our Fire Emoji playlist updates to take a brief intermission. With a new year, though, comes new music. We’ve accordingly rounded up this week’s best releases for you in our first edition of 2023.
Distractify

Is Scott Caan From 'Alert' Married?

Listen. We will always be down for a CSI, FBI, SVU type of show. They slap every time and always hit. If it's a night where you don't know what to watch, just put on one of these shows. They'll suck you in and you'll end up watching five in a row. We promise. This is why we're so excited about Fox's newest cop drama, Alert: Missing Persons Unit.
Distractify

Gurleen and Shreyas Discuss Their Future on 'Love Without Borders' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

If you've ever seen 90 Day Fiancé or Married at First Sight, you know how difficult it can be for couples who hardly know each other to find common ground, let alone love. Such is the case for Love Without Borders stars Shreyas and Gurleen, who met after they were matched as a couple. Now, they're trying to figure out if they really are compatible.
E! News

2023 Golden Globes: Jenna Ortega's Killer Outfit Is Worth Snapping For

Watch: Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Wants a "Darker" Season 2. Jenna Ortega is bringing her killer style to the 80th annual Golden Globes. The Wednesday actress stunned in a ginger-colored Gucci gown with draping sleeves and midriff cutouts during the show's red carpet on Jan. 10, which marks her first time attending the ceremony as a Golden Globe nominee. The 20-year-old, who recently debuted an edgy new hairstyle, accessorized her ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, completing an outfit that steps away from her character Wednesday Addams' raven colors and instead embraces a more Hollywood glam look.
Distractify

Where Is Jessica Watson Now? The 'True Spirit' Sailor Continues to Sail

When Australian sailor Jessica Watson was only 16, she made an impossible journey. She was the youngest person to attempt global circumnavigation, and she left Sydney, Australia, in October 2009. She returned on May 15, 2010, only 21,600 nautical miles shy of completely sailing the globe. However, for her efforts, she was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia.
Distractify

Netflix's Heartwarming Film 'Dog Gone' Is Based on an Incredible True Story

All pet owners adore their furry (scaly, feathery, et cetera) friends, but some love their pets. And when it comes to dog owners, forget it. They put their scruffy mutts on shiny pedestals, viewing them as the reason they live and breathe. And hey, we don't blame them; dogs are ethereal beings. But with so much love comes the inevitable heartbreak. And while heartbreak often means death, a different kind of loss may precede the unavoidable Rainbow Bridge crossing.
Distractify

There Will Be Plenty of In-Person 'Pokémon GO' Events in 2023

The new year has just begun and there's already plenty for Pokémon trainers to do. Niantic has kicked off the year by bringing some previously-unavailable Pokémon like Kecleon to its mobile AR game Pokémon GO, and dedicated trainers are already preparing for Pokémon GO Fest 2023. But when is the annual event taking place this year? Here's everything we know about the event so far.
Distractify

