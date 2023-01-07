Odessa High’s Byford helps lead team in District win over Permian

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Friday night was a big night for high school hoops in the Basin as District play began with Odessa High School’s women’s basketball team hosting Permian.

It was a big night for Senior Paige Byford who scored nine points in the first half and helped push the team toward victory with 14 points total, two assists, and five steals.

Lady Bronchos soared over Permian in a decisive win- 54 to 19.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.