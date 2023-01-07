ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latrobe, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

It’s official: George hired at Greensburg Salem and Fazekas rehired at Mt. Pleasant

Greensburg Salem and Mt. Pleasant Area District school boards met Wednesday and hired and rehired football coaches. Ty George, who served as the Golden Lions offensive coordinator, was hired to replace Dave Keefer, who resigned in December after 10 seasons. The vote was 8-0 to hire George as football coach and Anthony Manley as the baseball coach.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Franklin Regional boys grind out victory over Latrobe

To win at Latrobe on Tuesday night, Franklin Regional had to slow down, then grind down the Wildcats. A victory had to be earned. The Panthers had to be patient with the lead and play smart basketball down the stretch. They succeeded as three players scored in double figures on...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin named a MaxPreps All-American

Belle Vernon fans see Quinton Martin as their Captain America. Now, he’s an All-American. The football star made super hero-like plays for the Leopards this past season in leading them to WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A championships. A five-star prospect who is one of the most sought-after recruits in...
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

St. Joseph’s Julie Spinelli doing a little bit of everything

Julie Spinelli wants to win basketball games. Whether that means she pours in 30-plus points or finishes in the low teens, the St. Joseph junior guard/forward wants to make a difference for the Spartans (8-2), who find themselves among the top teams in Class A heading into a Section 3-1A game with Leechburg at 7 p.m. Thursday.
LEECHBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon, Laurel Highlands set for another anticipated matchup

There will be an abundance of athleticism on the basketball court Tuesday night in Uniontown. And odds are it will be another sellout when Belle Vernon (5-5 , 1-1) visits No. 2-ranked Laurel Highlands (9-1, 2-0) in a Section 3-4A boys game at Harold “Horse” Taylor Memorial Gymnasium.
UNIONTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Laurel Highlands fends off Belle Vernon surge to win section showdown

Despite putting together a furious second-half rally to overcome a 10-point halftime deficit, Belle Vernon ultimately fell short Tuesday night. The Leopards took the lead midway through the third quarter and held it on a few occasions in the fourth, but Rodney Gallagher, Keondre DeShields and Laurel Highlands found a way to defend their home court and fend off the visitors for a 69-64 win in Section 3-4A action.
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freshman, senior leading charge for Kiski Area girls wrestling

It was an all-Kiski Area final in the 126-pound bracket at the high school girls Powerade Tournament on Dec. 28 at Canon-McMillan High School. On opposite sides of the bracket, senior Bella DeVito and freshman Ava Golding were among the favorites to win in the 16-wrestler field that featured numerous competitors from WPIAL schools.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Top-ranked Norwin takes care of Hempfield girls

Her teammates call her “A,” but Norwin’s Ava Kobus could just as well be called, “Spark.”. She would wear the nickname well. Like she has throughout the season, the junior guard found her rhythm from 3-point range— particularly from the corners — and helped No. 1 Norwin pull away from visiting Hempfield, 53-29, on Monday night in Section 1-6A.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Pleasant expected to keep football coach Jason Fazekas

It looks like Jason Fazekas will be rehired as football coach at Mt. Pleasant. The district’s school board had opened the football coach’s position last month, but after a round of interviews, has decided to rehire Fazekas on Wednesday, according to the district’s school board meeting agenda.
kidsburgh.org

24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun

Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected […]
ALTOONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Jan. 11, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Bowling event to benefit cat, kitten rescue. A bowling fundraiser...
TARENTUM, PA
Tribune-Review

Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber founder, dead at 100

Joseph A. Hardy III, founder of 84 Lumber and Fayette County’s Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, died Saturday, officials with his company reported. Joe Hardy died on his 100th birthday. “The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man,” said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing for 84 Lumber Co....
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

