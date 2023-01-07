Read full article on original website
With structure in place, Greensburg Salem girls emerge as Class 4A contenders
Greensburg Salem girls basketball players line up differently at times for the national anthem. Sometimes, it is by height — from 6-foot-1 Kaitlyn Mankins down to 5-1 freshman Mya Heasley. Other nights, it is by number: No. 1 Heasley to senior Paytan Henry, who wears No. 34. “It’s about...
It’s official: George hired at Greensburg Salem and Fazekas rehired at Mt. Pleasant
Greensburg Salem and Mt. Pleasant Area District school boards met Wednesday and hired and rehired football coaches. Ty George, who served as the Golden Lions offensive coordinator, was hired to replace Dave Keefer, who resigned in December after 10 seasons. The vote was 8-0 to hire George as football coach and Anthony Manley as the baseball coach.
Franklin Regional boys grind out victory over Latrobe
To win at Latrobe on Tuesday night, Franklin Regional had to slow down, then grind down the Wildcats. A victory had to be earned. The Panthers had to be patient with the lead and play smart basketball down the stretch. They succeeded as three players scored in double figures on...
Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin named a MaxPreps All-American
Belle Vernon fans see Quinton Martin as their Captain America. Now, he’s an All-American. The football star made super hero-like plays for the Leopards this past season in leading them to WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A championships. A five-star prospect who is one of the most sought-after recruits in...
St. Joseph’s Julie Spinelli doing a little bit of everything
Julie Spinelli wants to win basketball games. Whether that means she pours in 30-plus points or finishes in the low teens, the St. Joseph junior guard/forward wants to make a difference for the Spartans (8-2), who find themselves among the top teams in Class A heading into a Section 3-1A game with Leechburg at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Westmoreland high school wrestling notebook: Latrobe won’t travel to Virginia
The Latrobe wrestling team was scheduled to participate in the Virginia Duals this weekend, but because of the health of concerns of Latrobe coach Mark Mears’ wife, Mary, who suffered a heart attack Dec. 30, the veteran coach decided to tend to his wife. “It’s the best thing for...
Belle Vernon, Laurel Highlands set for another anticipated matchup
There will be an abundance of athleticism on the basketball court Tuesday night in Uniontown. And odds are it will be another sellout when Belle Vernon (5-5 , 1-1) visits No. 2-ranked Laurel Highlands (9-1, 2-0) in a Section 3-4A boys game at Harold “Horse” Taylor Memorial Gymnasium.
Laurel Highlands fends off Belle Vernon surge to win section showdown
Despite putting together a furious second-half rally to overcome a 10-point halftime deficit, Belle Vernon ultimately fell short Tuesday night. The Leopards took the lead midway through the third quarter and held it on a few occasions in the fourth, but Rodney Gallagher, Keondre DeShields and Laurel Highlands found a way to defend their home court and fend off the visitors for a 69-64 win in Section 3-4A action.
High school roundup for Jan. 10, 2023: Central Catholic knocks off New Castle; Moon stops Chartiers Valley
Debaba Tshiebwe scored 18 points and Tommy Kristian added 17 to lead Central Catholic to a 56-45 win in Section 1-6A boys basketball Tuesday night, handing New Castle its first loss of the season. Central Catholic (5-5, 2-1) took control with a 19-8 run in the second quarter. Jonathan Anderson...
Freshman, senior leading charge for Kiski Area girls wrestling
It was an all-Kiski Area final in the 126-pound bracket at the high school girls Powerade Tournament on Dec. 28 at Canon-McMillan High School. On opposite sides of the bracket, senior Bella DeVito and freshman Ava Golding were among the favorites to win in the 16-wrestler field that featured numerous competitors from WPIAL schools.
Top-ranked Norwin takes care of Hempfield girls
Her teammates call her “A,” but Norwin’s Ava Kobus could just as well be called, “Spark.”. She would wear the nickname well. Like she has throughout the season, the junior guard found her rhythm from 3-point range— particularly from the corners — and helped No. 1 Norwin pull away from visiting Hempfield, 53-29, on Monday night in Section 1-6A.
High school roundup for Jan. 9, 2023: Keystone Oaks’ Eriona Neal scores 1,000th point in key win
Eriona Neal scored 19 points, including the 1,000th of her career, to lead Keystone Oaks to a 55-48 victory over Avonworth in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-3A girls basketball Monday night. Francesca Pacak added 10 for Keystone Oaks (9-4, 2-1). Greta O’Brien and Rebecca Goetz each scored...
South Fayette’s Maddie Webber, Indiana’s Eva Fiala nominated for McDonald’s All-American Game
A pair of WPIAL girls basketball players are nominated for the top all-star game in the nation. South Fayette guard Maddie Webber and Indiana center Eva Fiala are among a nationwide pool of 722 girls and boys nominees for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games, set for 6:30 p.m. March 28 in Houston.
Mt. Pleasant expected to keep football coach Jason Fazekas
It looks like Jason Fazekas will be rehired as football coach at Mt. Pleasant. The district’s school board had opened the football coach’s position last month, but after a round of interviews, has decided to rehire Fazekas on Wednesday, according to the district’s school board meeting agenda.
Pitt Ends Season Ranked for Second Straight Year
The Pitt Panthers finished 2022-23 ranked No. 22 in the AP poll.
24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun
Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
These Pittsburgh restaurants recreate foods you loved as a child with an adult twist
Food can bring back strong memories, especially if it’s a dish you had as a child. A favorite meal from your past can come rushing back just from flavors and scents. Like taking a trip in a time machine, here are a few iconic childhood tastes with adult twists and elevated ingredients available at Pittsburgh restaurants.
$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected […]
The Stroller, Jan. 11, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Bowling event to benefit cat, kitten rescue. A bowling fundraiser...
Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber founder, dead at 100
Joseph A. Hardy III, founder of 84 Lumber and Fayette County’s Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, died Saturday, officials with his company reported. Joe Hardy died on his 100th birthday. “The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man,” said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing for 84 Lumber Co....
