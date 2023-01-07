Read full article on original website
New York State Police sergeant from Rochester accused of tipping off gambling suspects
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A New York State Police sergeant from Rochester was in court Tuesday, accused of tipping off the target of a gambling investigation. Thomas Loewke, 51, is charged with obstruction of a state or local law enforcement investigation and obstruction of an official proceeding. According to prosecutors, Homeland Security joined a federal, […]
Judge Allows Buffalo Man To Avoid Prison, Gives Probation For Fatal Shooting
A Buffalo man who fatally shot another man was only sentenced to probation for the shooting death. People have received jail time for lesser crimes (see some of the judge's rulings below), but this man was just given a sentence on probation for killing a man. If I was a family member of the deceased man I would be horrified by the sentence.
8th person accused of looting during Buffalo blizzard
Buffalo Police says they have us so far made 21 arrests in connection with alleged looting during the storm. More arrests are expected.
Lockport family shares gut-wrenching wrongful death loss
As Governor Kathy Hochul looks ahead to the New Year, she has just under three weeks left, to sign a new law that would change the State's nearly-200 year-old wrongful death laws.
DA: shocked, not surprised by blizzard looting
During the December blizzard, roughly two dozen people were arrested on charges of looting. Erie County’s top prosecutor says he’s shocked but not surprised
26 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week
These 26 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. Pittler, Shawn Kenneth. Booking Date/Time: 01/09/2023 11:15:51. CRIM MIS INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY. Bail Amount:...
Rochester man arrested for menacing woman with gun, kids present
Investigators recovered a loaded gun from a diaper bag inside the building.
Morning News Brief
CompassCare has launched its own private investigation into the break in and firebombing against one of its locations Eggert Rd in Buffalo that happened in June of last year. They are partnering with the Thomas More Society, a law firm “dedicated to restoring respect in law for life, family, religious liberty, and election integrity.” CompassCare said it had cooperated with local law enforcement and federal investigators but CEO Jim Harden says that the FBI has not been “operating in good faith.” There have been 78 attacks on pro life centers in the last 6 months and not a single perpetrator has been arrested. Yet when a pro abortion center was vandalized there was an arrest within days. Jane’s Revenge, a pro abortion group that said it was angry over the overturn of Roe vs Wade, claimed responsibility for the attack and many others. “It is a sad day when private citizens are left to do the work of law enforcement,” Harden added.
Afternoon News Brief
A former Attica Correctional Facility inmate who was eligible for parole next year has been sentenced to two more terms for setting fires in his cell and attacking officers. 37-year-old George Brown was sentenced in Wyoming County Court to 3 to 6 years for third-degree arson and another term of 4 years for second-degree assault of a corrections officer. He could have faced up to 25 years in prison; however, he accepted a plea deal. Brown was in a special housing unit at Attica in January because of previous behavior problems when the most recent incidents occurred.
RPD: Gunshot victim waited hours to receive treatment
Rochester, N.Y — A 27 year-old man was the victim of a shooting last night on North Clinton Avenue in the area of Clifford Street and Avenue A. However, responders were not made aware of the victim's condition until almost 8 hours later when police located the man in the Tops parking lot on North Clinton Ave. and Upper Falls Blvd around 4:20 AM.
Man Sentenced In Chautauqua County Strong-Armed Robbery
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Buffalo man will spend a half-decade behind bars after he was sentenced in connection with a strong-armed robbery in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced Tyrese White was sentenced to five years in state prison plus five years...
Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years for robbery
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for a robbery that occurred in Chautauqua County, authorities said. 23-year-old Tyrese White, along with a co-defendant, traveled to the area under a guise that he was purchasing a vehicle listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. However, the pair […]
Homeless man charged with raping minor in Batavia
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that a homeless man was arrested and charged with rape in the first and third degree.
2 Rochester residents arrested for robbing store, assaulting clerk in Geneseo
Investigators identified two of the three individuals as 34-year-old Alyssa Sick and 35-year-old Zachery Coon.
Teen sentenced for bringing loaded gun inside Bennett Community School Campus
The district attorney's office announced that a 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to five years of probation for bringing a loaded gun inside Bennett Community School Campus.
Niagara County man charged with three counts of aggravated animal cruelty
A Niagara County man is currently facing three felony animal cruelty charges in the shooting deaths of three dogs, Lucy Lou, Moo, and Princess.
Niagara Falls man facing up to life in prison after trafficking plea
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man is facing up to life in prison after pleading guilty to a gun charge connected to drug trafficking, the US Attorney announced Sunday. Authorities say a search warrant was conducted at the residence of 33-year-old Lazarus Hayes on June 19, 2021. During the search, a bag […]
UB students detail harrowing experiences during ‘once-in-a-generation’ blizzard
After 10 days of treatment for a pelvic fracture that left her temporarily disabled and wheelchair-bound, Thraptthi Perumal came home to her apartment near UB’s South Campus. Less than 24 hours after she was discharged, Snowstorm Elliott hit her neighborhood — hard. Her power, water and heat went...
Buffalo police announce 22nd arrest in connection with blizzard lootings
The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that the arrest of a Buffalo woman is now the 22nd arrest in connection with lootings during the Christmas weekend blizzard.
South Buffalo man sentenced to probation for fatally shooting his friend
Officials say the shooting took place roughly two years ago.
