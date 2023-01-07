Here’s a short history of the Georgia vs TCU matchup

LOS ANGELES — The Georgia Bulldogs will square off with an opponent in the College Football Playoff that they don’t often see: The TCU Horned Frogs.

The two schools have only faced off four times on the gridiron, with Georgia winning all four of the matchups. In their most recent matchup in the 2016 Liberty Bowl, the Bulldogs defeated the Horned Frogs 31-23 on a neutral field in Memphis.

In that game, the Bulldogs were led at quarterback by current NFL free agent Jacob Eason and at running back by Nick Chubb, currently of the Cleveland Browns.

Despite its 0-4 record against the Bulldogs historically, its hard to draw much from these previous matchups.

The only main character for the Bulldogs from the last matchup in 2016, is head coach Kirby Smart, who was in his first season at the helm for the Bulldogs that year.

The Horned Frogs were led by longtime coach Gary Patterson in that last matchup and now are led by Sonny Dykes, who is in his first season as a head coach.

Georgia’s last matchup with a school from the Big 12 Conference came in 2020 when it defeated Baylor, 26-14 in the Sugar Bowl.

The Bulldogs enter Monday’s matchup as resounding favorites.

©2023 Cox Media Group