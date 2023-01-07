ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Here’s a short history of the Georgia vs TCU matchup

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HpEVt_0k6z2dKr00

LOS ANGELES — The Georgia Bulldogs will square off with an opponent in the College Football Playoff that they don’t often see: The TCU Horned Frogs.

The two schools have only faced off four times on the gridiron, with Georgia winning all four of the matchups. In their most recent matchup in the 2016 Liberty Bowl, the Bulldogs defeated the Horned Frogs 31-23 on a neutral field in Memphis.

In that game, the Bulldogs were led at quarterback by current NFL free agent Jacob Eason and at running back by Nick Chubb, currently of the Cleveland Browns.

Despite its 0-4 record against the Bulldogs historically, its hard to draw much from these previous matchups.

The only main character for the Bulldogs from the last matchup in 2016, is head coach Kirby Smart, who was in his first season at the helm for the Bulldogs that year.

The Horned Frogs were led by longtime coach Gary Patterson in that last matchup and now are led by Sonny Dykes, who is in his first season as a head coach.

Georgia’s last matchup with a school from the Big 12 Conference came in 2020 when it defeated Baylor, 26-14 in the Sugar Bowl.

The Bulldogs enter Monday’s matchup as resounding favorites.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Students economize as they cheer on the Dawgs in LA

Some students at the University of Georgia lucky enough to get tickets to the game are finding ways to save money on travel and lodging expenses ahead of Monday’s big game. “We booked [our tickets] the morning of the semi-final game because we knew the prices would increase,” UGA student Maddie Hoffmann told WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien she and a friend will save money on the return trip too. “We’re flying out at midnight from LA to Atlanta on United, so we only have one night in LA.”
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

Universal to open theme park in Texas for young kids

FRISCO, Texas — (AP) — Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a theme park to Texas that will focus on entertaining young children, officials announced Wednesday. The “one-of-a-kind” park in the Dallas suburb of Frisco will include attractions, interactive shows and opportunities for meet-and-greets with characters, the company said in a news release.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Man shot, robbed after meeting up with woman for online sale

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been shot and robbed after meeting with a woman for the sale of an item online.Police say they responded to the call at about 7:36 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 4300 block of Dulles Drive.When police arrived, they found the injured man. The man said he had agreed to meet a woman for the sale of an item, arranged through a website. The man continued to say that two men approached him, one with a firearm, and announced a robbery. The armed man discharged the firearm, striking the victim twice in the right leg. The victim's 2009 Mercedes Benz C-Class and other personal items were stolen. The suspects fled the scene in the Mercedes.The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. 
FORT WORTH, TX
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
116K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy