Oklahoma State learns in loss to Texas that 'close isn’t good enough' in Big 12 basketball

STILLWATER — For a moment, Oklahoma State appeared to be on verge of completing a needed comeback against No. 6-ranked Texas.

Caleb Asberry had made a deep 3 for a lead with 8:20 remaining. Gallagher-Iba Arena’s noise was deafening.

But OSU’s offense went silent.

The Cowboys scored just two points the rest of the way, falling 56-46 to the Longhorns on Saturday in a game that is another missed opportunity to vault fully back into the national picture.

“With a little bit better offensive execution, we can put ourselves into maybe more close to a one-possession game,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “And we had the lead with 8 minutes to go.

“We’re getting close, but close isn’t good enough in this league. You gotta get the job done and we didn’t today.”

OSU (9-6, 1-2 Big 12) missed its final eight shots after Asberry’s 3, while Texas (13-2, 2-1) made four of its next eight shots. OSU also made just 2 of 4 foul shots in the final 8 minutes.

OSU did not score in the final 2:24 of the game.

“It’s really tough because you work so hard to get to that point,” OSU point guard John-Michael Wright said. “And just not being able to come out with the win, it sucks. But you just got to take it to the chin and realize what you did wrong.”

Kalib Boone led OSU with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Here are three quick takeaways from the loss:

Kalib Boone shines again

For the second straight game, OSU forward Kalib Boone was the spark on offense.

He had a double-double — his first of the season — with 16 points and 10 rebounds. He had six blocks.

The team bought into his energy. The crowd loved it.

Now, can the Cowboys get a third straight big game?

“This was his 102nd game,” Boynton said. “We should expect this from him at this point. It shouldn’t be, ‘Oh, he got a good performance.’ We should come in surprised when he doesn’t play well.”

For four years, Boone has developed into a smooth offensive scoring threat on the low post. But confidence sometimes is an issue, leading to inconsistency.

The hope is this is a sign of good things moving forward.

“It’s time that he starts to do it every day,” Boynton said.

Boone — without center Moussa Cisse beside him due to an ankle injury — certainly worked for his points.

Texas spent the majority of the day crashing hard each time Boone caught the basketball on the low block.

An extra defender found Boone. Sometimes two extra defenders joined the party.

“Kalib ends up with a really good stat line, but had to work for all of it,” Boynton said. “We didn’t get a whole lot of easy baskets. That’s who we gotta work to get more easy baskets.”

Boone had eight points in the second half, making all four shots he took.

With 11:29 remaining in the game, he made a layup through two defenders to get OSU within a basket. With 9:02 left, he soared through the air to grab a long pass from Chris Harris Jr. for a lob dunk.

Then Gallagher-Iba Arena went nuts.

Less than a minute later, Asberry made the deep go-ahead, step-back 3.

But the Cowboys got away from Boone down the stretch, whether it was a lack of execution or Texas’ defense.

Cowboys' offense takes step back

For more than 11 minutes across the first half and second half, the Cowboys went without making a field goal.

Then they failed to make a basket down the stretch.

It was a tough result against a Longhorns team that just allowed 116 points to Kansas State.

“It wasn’t just late,” Boynton said. “Our offense didn’t deliver.”

The Cowboys made just 14 field goals. They missed 32. They had 18 turnovers, including 11 in the opening half.

They also made just 12 of 21 from the free throw line.

Boone was the lone scorer in double figures. Bryce Thompson was just 1 for 5 shooting. He took only two 3s.

It was quite a setback for an offense that was beginning to find its rhythm.

Boynton was asked about the offensive struggles. He offered an honest assessment, too.

“We struggled today,” Boynton said after taking a deep breath. “We haven’t been the Golden State Warriors in my six years as a head coach. But we’re better offensively than we’ve been. People don’t want to probably accept that because there are nights like this that still show up.

“What I always like to do is there’s a reason we didn’t play well. It’s because Texas made us not play well. So, credit to them. What we need to do is keep our best guys on the court. It certainly didn’t help not having Bryce and Avery (Anderson III) for most of the first half (due to foul trouble). But it’s not just because they score, it’s because they draw attention and now other guys get easy baskets.

“But our offense is better. I don’t want to disregard the question because, again, I’m not defending 46 points in here. I’m just telling you that our offense is better than it has been.

“Today’s more of an anomaly. We’ve been pretty close to 70 points. We just went on the road and had a pretty good scoring game against one of the best teams in the country on their floor. We’re capable. It’s just a matter of mental toughness, the ability to execute and then as a coach gotta continue to put the right guys in position to get shots.”

Still, OSU’s defense — which remains elite — kept the Cowboys in the game. The Longhorns shot 31.5% overall and made just 17 of 54 shots. Texas also had 15 turnovers.

Cowboys overcome loss of Moussa Cisse

With Cisse — the Big 12’s leading shot blocker — out, the Cowboys still found ways to protect the rim.

They totaled 12 blocks and held their own in the paint, limiting the Longhorns to just 16 points.

“They are very elite at rim protection,” Texas interim coach Rodney Terry said.

Boone had six blocks. Tyreek Smith added three blocks. Three other players each had a block.

The group effort made up for the missing 7-foot-1 center, though it took some adjustments.

OSU struggled early around the rim. It fell behind 12-5 in the rebound battle, too. But it rebounded to grab 35. Texas had 39.

“It looks like the result is we need him,” Boynton said. “The result says we need Moussa. The numbers sometimes can tell that there’s some things you can do well with him out of there.

“We played with great effort. It wasn’t like we played uninspired. We just didn’t execute and we didn’t play with the level of toughness specifically on the offensive end when it comes to having 18 turnovers and going 12 for 21 from the free throw line that you need to win in this league.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State learns in loss to Texas that 'close isn’t good enough' in Big 12 basketball