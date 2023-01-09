ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

College Football Playoff: 3 ways Georgia can beat TCU and win it all

By James Parks
College Football HQ
 2 days ago

Defending national champion Georgia is back in the title game for the second straight year and with a chance to become the next College Football Playoff dynasty if it can take down TCU on Monday.

So far, the bookmakers expect precisely that, as Georgia comes into the game as 13 point favorites, the biggest point spread in CFP national title game history.

Georgia used another elite defensive performance to finish the regular season undefeated for the second straight year and won its first SEC championship since 2017, posting the second-best scoring defense in college football, allowing just 12.8 points per game.

But Ohio State nearly had the Bulldogs' number in the Peach Bowl semifinal game, building up a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter behind a furious passing attack, but the offense stormed back to take the late lead and after the Buckeyes missed what would have been the game-winning field goal.

UGA isn't as strong on defense as it was last season, but it's still a hugely productive unit stocked with potential NFL talent, and the offense has improved from a year ago, as quarterback Stetson Bennett has played better, leading a group of gifted pieces at the skill positions.

How can the Bulldogs pull it off and make it two straight?

College Football Playoff: 3 ways Georgia can beat TCU

Georgia vs. TCU: How the Bulldogs win the College Football Playoff

1. Press Max Duggan at the line

TCU's offensive attack hinges on the ability of its quarterback to get the ball out of his hands quickly or make plays with his legs inside and outside the pocket.

Georgia didn't get as much pressure as it usually does when rushing from the interior going against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, and the Buckeyes' tempo successfully evaded the Bulldogs' pressure, allowing the quarterback to connect with his receivers more effectively all night.

Duggan presents a credible dual threat, leading the Big 12 this season with 21 plays of 10 or more yards, and he's second nationally with 461 rushing yards at the position.

His running prowess is a key intangible that helps TCU's offense when it's in trouble. Georgia will have to contain him in the pocket while also shutting down his targets downfield.

2. Get more receivers involved

Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey have been two key pieces for Stetson Bennett to spread out and diversify the Georgia passing attack, but both were notably limited in the Peach Bowl semifinal.

Bennett was able to rely on other deep threats in Bowers' and McConkey's absence, including speedster Arian Smith, who caught a fourth quarter touchdown pass, and Adonai Mitchell, who brought down the game-winner.

McConkey and star tight end Darnell Washington are both in doubt for the national championship game, so those players and more, like Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Kearis Jackson, will have to be ready to expose any coverage gaps in TCU's 3-3-5 defense, especially against a Horned Frogs linebacker corps is considered a relative weakness locking down intermediate passing routes.

3. Contain Quentin Johnston

Watching the Bulldogs struggle against Marvin Harrison, Jr. and Ohio State's passing attack in the semifinal shows that good playmakers can get behind this back seven with some ease if they're persistent and agile enough.

Especially if the TCU offense can repeat the Ohio State formula by working in some tempo to evade Georgia's skilled front seven pass rush. If Johnston can find some running lanes and win matchups in the deeper portion of the field, that would open up space for Taye Barber and Derius Davis to spread things out in the intermediate game.

TCU came into the College Football Playoff with the most "explosive plays" — passes that go for 20 yards and runs that gain at least 10 — among the semifinalists, and needs to exploit that skill when on offense by generating enough yards before contact to make up for those it likely won't get after contact.

Johnston is considered a top-five NFL Draft prospect at his position and has the measurables and deep threat capacity to give Georgia's defensive backs some trouble.

