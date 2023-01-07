Read full article on original website
Related
KTSA
Two people shot and killed in west Bexar County now identified
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The names of two people shot and killed Friday night in west Bexar County are now being released. The Medical Examiner’s Office says 34-year-old Xavier Lopez and 38-year-old Janell Lopez were both shot after 9:30 p.m. and authorities are working the case as a homicide.
San Antonio man killed on his birthday during suspected robbery
SAN ANTONIO — We are learning more about a homicide on the northwest side. According to police, two men were shot. One of the victims, Octavion “Tayy” Hoskins, died from his injuries. He was killed on his 28th birthday. Hoskins’ death has caused devastation across state lines....
KSAT 12
2 San Antonio teens arrested after car burglaries, vehicle chase in New Braunfels, police say
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Two San Antonio teens were arrested in New Braunfels after they were caught breaking into vehicles and then led officers on a chase early Tuesday morning, according to the New Braunfels Police Department. Joe Angel Puente, 18, and an unidentified 16-year-old were both taken into...
KSAT 12
Man, woman killed in West Bexar County identified by medical examiner’s office
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man and a woman who were killed in West Bexar County on Friday. Xavier Lopez, 34, and Janell Lopez, 38, were fatally shot after 9:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Calle Fincias. Their manners of...
KTSA
San Antonio police release name of suspect shot by two officers
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing the name of the suspect who was shot by two officers last week. The shooting happened at a motel on the west side after calls came in about a man threatening people with a gun. Officers arrived...
sasportsstar.com
San Antonio Police investigate fatal shooting near downtown
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a fatal shooting just North of downtown. Officers were called to the 500 block of West Euclid Avenue at around 7 A.M. Tuesday. According to FOX 29, a man kicked in an apartment door during a possible robbery attempt....
Woman arrested after leading police on two-mile chase in stolen van, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after leading police on a short chase in a stolen van on San Antonio's north side. Around 9 a.m., a resident at a home in the 200 block of Village Circle noticed a blue van parked in their driveway. They called police, and when the Hill Country Police Department arrived, they ran the van's license plate and found out the van was stolen.
KSAT 12
Woman accused of stabbing man in head, neck during argument
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested for stabbing a man in his head and neck during an argument, according to San Antonio police. Loretta Oppelt, 33, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show. An arrest warrant affidavit...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after shooting woman through bedroom window during ongoing feud, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say shot at his neighbor’s bedroom window on two occasions, with the latest incident resulting in an injury. Robert Lee Cadena, 45, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after stealing Ruffles Chips truck from Walmart
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for stealing a Ruffles Lays Chips truck, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the Walmart on FM 78 after receiving a call for theft of a vehicle. The suspect, 27-year-old Jeff Jetin, drove the Lays truck...
KSAT 12
3 siblings out running errand killed in rollover crash on city’s Northeast Side, relatives say
SAN ANTONIO – A crash on the city’s Northeast Side has killed three members of a family, all siblings, according to relatives. The crash happened after 10 p.m. Sunday on Thousand Oaks, just east of Perrin Beitel Road. San Antonio police say all three of the people who...
KTSA
Woman in custody for Suspicion of DWI after crashing into Northeast San Antonio home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is in custody after crashing her car into a home on San Antonio’s Northeast side. It happened at around 1 A.M. Tuesday. The driver was on Uhr Lane when she crashed into the back of a home that faces the 14000 block of Greenjay Drive.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio teens lead police on high speed chase following reports of car burglaries
The New Braunfels Police Department has arrested two teenagers from San Antonio following a high-speed chase Tuesday morning. Police say one suspect remains at large. At approximately 8:40 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of N. Bus. 35 for a report of car burglaries in progress after several men forcibly broke into vehicles in a shopping center parking lot.
CBS Austin
Hays County Crime Stoppers, Kyle PD searching for armed robbery suspects
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays County Crime Stoppers and the Kyle Police Department seek the community's help in identifying suspects of an armed robbery over the weekend. Authorities say it happened on Sunday, January 8 at the Ross store located at 5086 Kyle Center Drive in Kyle. Police say...
Family of five are no longer missing in Bexar County, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO — Update: BCSO says all the individuals have been found and are safe. A search was underway for a San Antonio-area woman and her four grandchildren who were last seen Sunday afternoon near Calaveras Lake, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Melissa Osorio, 58, and the...
foxsanantonio.com
15 people hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Hotel Emma, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities said 15 people were hospitalized following carbon monoxide leak at Hotel Emma early Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, EMS units were called to the hotel after several people inside the building felt ill. The hotel was evacuated as a precaution and authorities are currently working...
foxsanantonio.com
TIMELINE: Four years since 2019 Anaqua Springs shooting deaths, case still unsolved
Tuesday, Jan. 10 marks four years since Nichol Olsen and her two daughters were found dead in the upscale Anaqua Springs home of Nichol's boyfriend, Charles Wheeler in an upscale Bexar County neighborhood. Olsen and her daughters, 16-year-old Alexa Denice Montez and 10-year-old London Sophia Bribiescas, were found dead on...
GoFundMe page created for 3 siblings killed in crash in San Antonio
The ages of the siblings were 22, 17, and 10.
Two people dead after shooting on far west side
SAN ANTONIO — Two people have died after a shooting on the far west side Friday night, according to BCSO. The incident occurred at the 7000 block of Calle Fincias around 9:55 p.m. Police arrived on the scene after a shooting was reported and a vehicle was observed leaving...
KTSA
Kerrville convenience store robbed by former employee
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who is charged with robbing a convenience store in Kerrville Monday morning was easy to track down. Turns out the suspected crook is a former employee. Police say the 29 year old man entered the store on Memorial Boulevard Monday morning, wearing...
Comments / 0