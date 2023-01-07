Read full article on original website
Longhorns Battle #14 Ranked Olton Mustangs in District Game
LOCKNEY, TX – The Lockney Longhorns (9-9, 1-3) hosted the #14 Olton Mustangs (15-4, 4-0) on Tuesday night for a district game. The Mustangs were able to start the game with a 25-2 first quarter. In the second quarter, the Longhorns were able to generate more offense, but their...
Whirlwinds Dominate Jackrabbits in District Game on Tuesday
FLOYDADA, TX – The #5 ranked Floydada Whirlwinds (22-4, 4-0) played host to the Ralls Jackrabbits (3-16, 1-3) on Tuesday in a district game. The Floydada Whirlwinds jumped out to an early lead, leading 31-6 at the end of the first quarter. The Winds had full control of the...
Lady Horns and Fillies Battle in OT in District Game on Tuesday
LOCKNEY, TX – The Lockney Lady Horns (16-8, 3-3) played against the Olton Fillies (8-14, 4-2) on Tuesday night in a district matchup. The two teams were back and forth in the first quarter and would end it tied at 15. The Lady Horns would take the lead late...
Wickware Leads Lady Winds in Victory over Lady Rabbits
FLOYDADA, TX – The Floydada Lady Winds (13-7, 4-2) hosted the Ralls Lady Rabbits (5-12, 0-6) on Tuesday night for a district game. The Lady Winds exchanged buckets with the Lady Rabbits in the first quarter but took the lead late in the quarter and wouldn’t look back as they led 17-15.
Reta Pierce (Floydada)
Reta Loraine Pierce, age 92, of Floydada, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 13, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Floydada, with Mark Snowden officiating. Interment will follow at the Floyd County Memorial Park in Floydada. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home.
Fipps Wins Floyd County Livestock Show Sweepstakes Award
MUNCY, TX – Maddison Fipps might not have won big with her livestock project over the weekend, but her hard work, dedication, and drive helped her win the Sweepstakes at the annual Floyd County Livestock Show. Not only did she win a Floyd County Scholarship of $1,000, but she...
Floydada CISD School Board Meets Next Thursday Night
FLOYDADA, TX – Floydada Collegiate ISD School Board members were scheduled to meet in regular session on Thursday, but due to a death in the family of Superintendent Dr. Gilbert Trevino, the meeting has been postponed until January 19th. The Board will consider a host of routine items, including...
