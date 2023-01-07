ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

CCSO: Man violated court orders; narcotics later found in his residence

By Mia Morales
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XXfUf_0k6z0wvq00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A man who violated court orders was arrested and then faced additional charges following a search of his home Thursday, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said.

Antonio Quezada, 30, was arrested Thursday on charges of violation of certain court orders, possession of controlled substance PG1, possession of marijuana, and manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigation details sophistication of alleged auto theft ring

On Dec. 15, Quezada was arrested by deputies for assault family violence against his common law spouse, the sheriff’s office stated.

That charge stemmed from events on Dec. 14 when Cameron County sheriffs had responded to shots fired at the spouse’s residence, sheriffs said. The woman told deputies Quezada attempted to contact her through text message, deputies stated.

Quezada was booked at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center but posted bail. After his release, Quezada was served with an emergency protective order that prohibited him contacting the spouse, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

“Quezada made contact with her via text message, threatened to harm her and told her of she heard any gunshots for her to know it was him,” Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said.

Moments after receiving a text, the victim heard five gunshots near her bedroom window, according to sheriff’s office. At the scene, Cameron County deputies found several casings near the window but were not able to locate Quezada, deputies stated.

“With evidence gathered, an arrest warrant for violation of certain court orders (family violence) was issued for Quezada,” Garza said in a statement.

On Thursday, Quezada was arrested at the 2500 block of North Frontage Road and was in possession of an ounce of marijuana and four grams of cocaine, the sheriff’s office stated.

CCSO: Driver arrested for making doughnuts that turned into pursuit

Later that day, deputies executied a search warrant at a home suspected of housing narcotics on the 1400 block of Milpa Verde, the sheriff’s office said.

During the search, deputies found a plate with a resembling marijuana on top of the kitchen table, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies also found plastic bags and digital weight scales, which investigators alleged was used to package and weigh narcotics, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators found a clear plastic bag with a white powdery substance under the kitchen drawers, and inside the bag contained 56.3 grams of cocaine, the sheriff’s office stated.

Police: Woman offers sex over Snapchat to lure man into ambush robbery

“Throughout the investigation, it was discovered that Antonio Quezada was the tenant of the residence,” Garza’s office stated in a news release. “In conclusion, it was determined that Quezada was disturbing narcotics from the residence.”

Quezada was booked at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center and was awaiting his arraignment, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Man who died in Brownsville jail had white powder, report details

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An official custodial death report details how a 28-year-old man was found dead November 2022 in a Brownsville jail cell — including new information that he was found with a white powder. The Brownsville Police Department filed the custodial death report Dec. 29, 2022, with the Texas attorney general’s office, providing […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

CCSO: Man with outstanding warrant out of Rockwell County arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child has been arrested by Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday. Kevin Ulises Gomez Martinez, 28, was arrested at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville after law enforcement confirmed he matched the description of a wanted man. Gomez Martinez had an […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

One dead in major accident on Military Highway

UPDATE: This story was updated at 3 p.m. to confirm the death of one individual involved in the crash and again at 3:44 p.m. with the victims name. LOS INDIOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Military Highway is shut down in both directions after a major accident in Los Indios left one dead, authorities say. Law enforcement […]
LOS INDIOS, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco man sentenced to eight years for deadly crash

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man was sentenced to state jail Monday after a 2020 crash left one man dead. Gerardo Tamez III was sentenced to eight years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, Hidalgo County records show. Tamez was arrested Sept. 19, 2020 on charges of manslaughter, intoxication manslaughter with […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas Chicano Brotherhood member sentenced to 10 years prison

VICTORIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man described by federal prosecutors as a general with the Texas Chicano Brotherhood is headed to prison for his role in a cocaine conspiracy. Tony “Klownman” Torres, 53 pleaded guilty Nov. 8, 2022, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of a […]
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

Police: Raymondville runaway teen found unharmed in Alamo

A 15-year-old Raymondville teen who ran away from home Saturday was found unharmed in Alamo, according to the Raymondville Police Department. Natalia Rivera ran away from her mother's custody and was believed to be accompanied by two male juveniles, police said. Authorities were made aware of Rivera's whereabouts through a...
ALAMO, TX
Complex

Woman Jailed After Allegedly Luring Man Into Aggravated Robbery on Snapchat

A Texas man and woman have been charged in connection with an alleged Snapchat-initiated scam that resulted in the victim being robbed and assaulted. In short, per a report from regional outlet KXAN-TV, Stephanie Navarro and Francisco Martinez Jr. (pictured above and below, respectively) were arrested in the Weslaco area after the former allegedly lured a man to an apartment with the intention of robbing him.
WESLACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Woman’s gas tank had 11 pounds of cocaine, feds say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of entering the United States with 11 pounds of cocaine in her gas tank was arrested this past weekend, authorities said. Katya Carolina Garza, a U.S. citizen, was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show. Garza entered the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Woman in elf beanie follows men home and vandalizes Camaro

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested a woman who authorities say allegedly followed two men and then vandalized and spray-painted a Camaro, with damages exceeding $10,000. Cheyenne Lavon Flores was arrested on two counts of stalking and one count of criminal mischief, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to a probable cause affidavit […]
EDINBURG, TX
KLST/KSAN

Houston man arrested at international bridge in Brownsville, officials say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Houston man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Victor Manuel De Leon, 27, was taken into custody Sunday at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference the warrant issued out of Harris County that alleges he had engaged in organized crime, according […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Man attempts to export $900K in undeclared U.S. currency

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over $900,000 in unreported U.S. currency was seized from a man’s possession at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge this week. On Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials stopped a 21-year-old man driving a 2013 Chevrolet for a routine outbound inspection at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge Port of […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

22-year-old Female Drug Runner Caught with a Load of Cocaine in Her 2015 Ford

The seizure took place on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when a 22-year-old female United States citizen who resides in Brownsville, Texas, attempted entry into the United States driving a 2015 Ford. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a non-intrusive inspection system (NII) and a canine unit, CBP officers discovered five packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 11.59 pounds of alleged cocaine.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Brownsville police: 13 suspects arrested in connection with string of car thefts

A total of 13 people were arrested in the span of five months as part of an investigation into an auto theft ring, according to the Brownsville Police Department. The arrests began September 2022 when three individuals – Jacob Guevara Martinez, Marco Antonio Salas and Rogelio Rivera — were arrested after stealing vehicles from Sunrise Mall and attempted to cross into Mexico in the stolen vehicles, according to a news release.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

McAllen police seeking man wanted on charge of indecent assault

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a 63-year-old man wanted on a charge of indecent assault. Gustavo Rios is wanted in connection to an assault that reported to McAllen police early Wednesday morning that occurred on the 1900 block of N 24th St., according to a news release.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Raymondville PD finds Houston teen in Alton after three-day search

UPDATE: This story was updated at 2:45 p.m. when the teen was located by Raymondville police. RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a three-day search, a 15-year-old Houston girl reported as a runaway was located Tuesday afternoon in Alton. The 15-year-old was reported missing Sunday in Raymondville by her mother after allegedly disappearing from a sweet […]
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

PD seeks multiple people after vehicles stolen in McAllen

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are searching for several persons of interest in connection to auto thefts reported to the McAllen Police Department in December and January. Daniel Tapia, 18; Marcus Jimenez, 26; Marie Ramirez, 20; and Evelyn Fonseca, 21, have been identified as persons of interest in a media release provided Friday by the […]
MCALLEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy