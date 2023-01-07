ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

Report: David Shaw Interviewed With NFL Team On Wednesday

Former Stanford head coach David Shaw clearly wants to take on the challenge of the NFL.  Shaw stepped down as the head coach at Stanford at the end of the 2022 season. The Cardinal finished 3-9 in his final year.  Now the next question is what will Shaw do next? We may have found our ...
DENVER, CO

