ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

50 Cent Announces '8 Mile' Television Show With Eminem

By Marco Margaritoff
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H6v5G_0k6z0GIg00

50 Cent , whose transition from multiplatinum rapper to successful television producer continues to impress, revealed Friday that he is working on an “ 8 Mile ” TV show. The 47-year-old said Eminem , who starred in the semi-autobiographical 2002 film, is on board.

“I’m gonna bring his ‘8 Mile’ to television,” 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, told Power 106 radio host Big Boy in an interview published Friday.

The Curtis Hanson film — which followed an impoverished battle rapper in the slums of Detroit — and its soundtrack single “Lose Yourself” strongly mirrored the life of its star Eminem (whose real name is Marshall Mathers) and earned him an Oscar for Best Original Song .

“It’s gonna be big,” added 50 Cent after being asked about the project. “I’m working. I ain’t got no duds. I’m batting 100. I think it should be there for his legacy because it’s important to me that they understand it.”

The New Yorker said the series will offer a backstory to the film and follow Eminem’s character in his younger years. 50 Cent told Big Boy he was excited to share that story with newer generations who might not recognize Eminem’s invaluable impact on hip-hop.

Eminem famously signed 50 Cent to his Shady Records label the same year the movie was released after Columbia Records reportedly dropped him when he was shot nine times in his Queens, New York, neighborhood. The two rappers remain close friends.

“I’m here today because this is not only a business partner to me, it’s one of my best friends I’ve ever known in the world,” Eminem said at 50 Cent’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction in 2020. “It’s much more fun to be his friend than it is to be his enemy, ’cause this guy is fucking relentless.”

50 Cent previously revealed that his surprise appearance at the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show was only made possible after Eminem vowed not to perform unless 50 Cent was given his own slot.

Eminem “is the man,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram after the halftime show won an Emmy. “He wouldn’t do the show with out me that’s my boy.” Eminem performed “Lose Yourself” at the 2020 Academy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

50 Cent, meanwhile, has proved himself to be a powerful television producer in recent years. His crime drama “Power,” for instance, palpably renewed interest in the Starz network and was turned into a franchise that now spans four different series.

Whether an “8 Mile” series will similarly grab hold of audiences 20 years after it hit theaters remains to be seen.

Comments / 1

Related
Vibe

50 Cent Turned Down $1.3 Million Record Deal From Universal Music Group

50 Cent once turned down a seven-figure recording deal with Universal Music Group in a strategic attempt to circumvent rival Irv Gotti sabotaging his career. In a recent interview, the 47-year-old spoke on the impact his opposition had on his decisions to decline the lucrative offer, which came during the massive bidding war he created in 2002.More from VIBE.comChika Blasts 50 Cent For Comparing Megan Thee Stallion To Jussie SmollettMaster P And Romeo Clash Over Family Business On Social Media50 Cent's New Drama Series 'Fightland' In Development At STARZ “Irv [Gotti] was talking in the interview and he was talking about...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Dies

According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
Black Enterprise

Social Media Reacts to Rumors Lori Harvey Makes Men Sign $1M NDA to Date Her

Lori Harvey’s status as one of the most sought-after “it” girls on the Hollywood socialite scene garners a lot of gossip about her dating life. The latest rumors following Steve Harvey’s daughter links Lori, 25, to Snowfall star Damson Idris, 31, Hot New Hip Hop reports. Elsewhere, it’s been alleged that Lori might even make her dating prospects sign $1 million non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to prevent them from talking about her romantic life.
Variety

‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past

While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
rolling out

Why Martin Lawrence says Chris Rock did not deserve to get slapped

Will Smith’s name has begun to surface again because of his latest film Emancipation, leading people to bring up the Oscars slap with Chris Rock all over again. Martin Lawrence, a friend of both Smith and Rock, weighed in on the incident involving the two actors in a recent interview with “The Art of Dialogue.”
Vibe

Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role

Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesource.com

[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died

Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Yaya Mayweather Shares NBA YoungBoy Quote In Photo Series

Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy share a 1-year-old son. Yaya Mayweather is celebrating the new year by dropping a photo series on Instagram. Posing in a pink crop top and jeans, the 22-year-old captioned it, “Too many people watching me bye.”. NBA Youngboy, who shares a son with Mayweather,...
LOUISIANA STATE
People

Alyssa Scott Gets Emotional as She Packs Up Late Son Zen's Dresser to Make Room for Baby Halo

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby girl, Halo Marie, on Dec. 14 Alyssa Scott is looking back on memories with her late son Zen as she continues to celebrate the arrival of her newborn daughter, Halo Marie. On Sunday, the model, 29, shared a candid photo on her Instagram Story as she began packing up Zen's dresser to make room for newborn daughter Halo's clothes. Scott welcomed Halo with Nick Cannon last month, and the pair also share son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a...
Bossip

Love At First DM: Twitter Reacts To Yo Gotti FINALLY Pulling Angela Simmons

Social media is ABLAZE over Yo Gotti manifesting the girl of his dreams SIX YEARS after professing his love for her on smash hit single “Down In The DM.”. On the classic track, he rapped: “I love the ’Gram, I love the ’Gram (I love the ’Gram)/I’m addicted to it, I know I am (I know I am)/And I just followed Angela (Simmons)/Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons/They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’/F**k it, I’m gon’ let the world know (#goals).”
HuffPost

HuffPost

250K+
Followers
14K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy