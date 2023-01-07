ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams’ plan for 500,000 new housing units needs private support to work

By Eric Kober
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32r7jb_0k6z0FPx00

Last fall, New York’s Department of City Planning (DCP) proposed ambitious zoning changes intended to break the regulatory logjam that stops the city from getting the housing it needs. That was followed by a flurry of additional announcements, including Mayor Eric Adams’ “moonshot” goal of 500,000 new housing units in the next decade, more than double the total in each of the past two.

In a new Manhattan Institute issue brief , I conclude the zoning initiatives could increase housing construction.  Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul also endorsed badly needed state legislation. However, what Adams hasn’t yet done is also important.  While his housing unit goal is sensible, he hasn’t supplied a credible path to attaining it.  Moreover, neither Adams, Hochul, nor the City Council or state legislature has begun dismantling the anti-private investment shibboleths that grip New York politics.

Let’s start with the good. New York City is beset by a housing supply shortfall, leading to record market rents and sales prices, and low vacancy rates. Compared with other economically robust, relatively dense American cities, the city’s new housing construction is anemic. Adams’ goal seems quite large, but it’s less than a seventh of the city’s current housing stock. Other cities, like Seattle and Washington, D.C., grew more between 2010 and 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iGAaC_0k6z0FPx00
Even Mayor Adams views his plan to dramatically boost housing starts ambitious, describing this goal as a “moonshot” during its recent announcement.
WireImage

NYC could as well, were it not saddled with anti-housing regulations. DCP is on track towards alleviating some. For example, many communities nationwide are allowing “Additional Dwelling Units” (ADUs), second units on lots where only one is allowed today. These are usually constructed in basements and backyards. Despite its reputation as a dense city, NYC has a surprisingly large number of single-family lots where a second unit can’t be built today.

Another reform being pursued, both locally and nationwide, is repeal of minimum parking requirements, which encourage car ownership and use, and urban sprawl.  Despite having the nation’s best transit system (which is underutilized post-pandemic), the city forces new housing in many areas, and business establishments, to build sizable parking facilities.  These are often so expensive that new housing has to subsidize its own parking, making some potential projects financially infeasible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41P0vM_0k6z0FPx00
One way to create more adequate housing would be to make it easier to install Additional Dwelling Units (like this one above) in New York City backyards.
dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VZHOh_0k6z0FPx00
Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ushered in legislation that mandated minimum numbers of affordable housing units for rezoned development sites.
Getty Images

DCP also takes inspiration from recent California legislation, permitting denser housing on currently commercial lots.  These lots should be less controversial for building, since existing houses won’t be redeveloped or tenants displaced.  In nearly all places in New York potentially affected by this reform, the city’s ubiquitous six-story apartment buildings were allowed until 1961, when zoning became radically more restrictive.  The city has since gained a million people, and many more would like to come.  It’s time to undo that sixty-year-old error.

Now, let’s look at what’s missing. Under former mayor Bill de Blasio, the city adopted “Mandatory Inclusionary Housing,” (MIH) a zoning policy requiring a substantial percentage of units built on rezoned sites to have below-market rents. That might sound good, but looking past the media hype we understand what this effectively is: a tax on badly needed new housing. Developers don’t pay this tax – they’ll just build elsewhere unless they get a comparable return on their investment.  Rather, New Yorkers pay for the affordable housing they get. One way was through a generous property tax exemption program called Section 421a. Sadly, it expired in June 2022 and needs new state legislation to be reinstated. Adams and Hochul have endorsed that, but the outlook in the legislature is uncertain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QIV59_0k6z0FPx00
Affordable housing developments such as this one in the Bronx help politicians secure voters while providing developers with tax breaks. But the the city is still delivering far fewer low-cost units than promised (and needed).
Christopher Sadowski

New Yorkers also pay for MIH affordable housing through cash subsidies, which were needed to supplement 421a in all but the strongest housing markets.  MIH effectively forces most new residential construction into a city regulatory agreement, in which subsidies are exchanged for a commitment for below-market units.  Our elected officials love this arrangement because it enables them to promise lots of affordable units to their constituents .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j6TCF_0k6z0FPx00
The $2 billion QNS Complex in Astoria (above) will feature some 3,200 residential units— 800 of them at below-market prices. The project exemplifies the type of mixed market-rate and affordable developments aimed at solving the city’s housing crisis.
Courtesy Innovation QNS

The problem is twofold. First, the city can’t keep those promises in any reasonable timeframe. The city’s affordable housing spending is producing fewer units , not more, due to inflation and staffing shortages. Second, the city faces future budget shortfalls as tax revenues recover slowly post-pandemic. The city can’t meet Adams’ housing goal because it can’t afford to compensate developers for its own tax on new housing. My report proposes sensible steps to address this.

Also missing is reform of the draconian 2019 rent regulation law. That’s also hugely popular with New York politicians, who love to promise their constituents cheap rents.  However, it has run up against the reality that private landlords won’t invest at a loss. The 2019 law greatly limited rent increases to recover the costs of apartment renovations. As a result, thousands of vacant apartments can’t feasibly be fixed up and rented anew. State legislators need to allow owners to raise rents to reflect actual renovation costs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qGvy9_0k6z0FPx00
New York would be wise to adopt a measure implemented in California that allows residential construction on one-time commercial lots.
AP

It’s good to see Adams’ rhetorical commitment to finding a path out of the city’s self-inflicted housing supply crisis.  But thus far, he’s unwilling to acknowledge the crisis won’t be resolved by promising New Yorkers cheap housing the government can’t supply. We’ll only get half a million new housing units by treating private developers and landlords as partners, not enemies.

Eric Kober is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and former DCP official. He is author of the new issue brief New York City’s Far-Reaching Housing Proposals Are Still Not Ambitious Enough .

Comments / 12

Ultra Gazoo
4d ago

thank God smart people on Long Island vote red, we do not want low income housing built in our neighborhoods. it brings drugs and crime. if these people need a place to live, they should move the hell out of New York to somewhere that is cheaper. don't ruin our neighborhoods

Reply(7)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Hochul plans to force building of affordable housing on Long Island

Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to spur the construction of 800,000 units of affordable housing in and around New York City — and especially on Long Island — by letting state officials overrule the development decisions of local governments. In her State of the State speech Tuesday, Hochul also said she favored mandating that neighborhoods within half a mile of MTA subway and railroad stations be rezoned if they don’t already allow multifamily housing in two- to four-story buildings. Hochul set a three-year goal of increasing the housing stock in downstate communities by 3% each over three years, compared to 1% during the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Hochul: Not enough ‘statewide interest’ in migrant issue to bring up in State of the State speech

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that she did not talk about the huge inflow of migrants into the five boroughs while unveiling her 2023 legislative priorities Tuesday because the problem is not important enough to New Yorkers. “In my State of the State, there’s hundreds of other proposals for talking about. I was focusing on my key signature areas that have broad, statewide interest — housing, mental health challenges, the childcare and the minimum wage,” she told reporters about her speech covering topics from rising crime to community gardens. While Hochul claimed lack of interest, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Here’s a taste of what Biden’s open-border policies cost local taxpayers across America

How much are President Joe Biden’s open-border policies costing taxpayers? What sort of impact is the addition of millions of people who can’t legally work, mostly don’t pay taxes and need food, shelter and education having on our communities? Democrats are trying to hide the answers to these questions, to keep secret the true price of Biden’s ineptitude. Consider just one cost. Mayor Eric Adams has set up four “emergency shelters” in New York City hotels — the Stewart, the Row, the Wolcott and the Watson. Whistleblower Row employee Felipe Rodriguez revealed to The Post that the city is spending $400-$500 a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cssny.org

Good Cause for Alarm: Rents Are Rising for Low-Income Tenants in Unregulated Apartments

2022 was a brutal year for rents in New York. Rents went up nearly universally. While rent stabilized tenants had limits on how much their rents could rise, market-rate tenants had none — in large part because the state Legislature failed to pass Good Cause, a bill that would allow tenants to challenge unconscionably large rent increases in court.[1] For nearly 378,000 New York City market rate tenants with household incomes under $50,000, such rent increases could very well mean eviction and potentially homelessness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Fired Goldman Sachs workers shell-shocked after ‘David’s Demolition Day’

Fired Goldman Sachs workers stumbled out in a daze from the firm’s Manhattan headquarters Wednesday as CEO David Solomon brought down the axe on thousands of employees. One group of analysts – all of them clad in high-end Canada Goose puffer coats — refused to answer a Post reporter’s questions before the shell-shocked troop scurried away from the glass skyscraper at 200 West Street.  The mood wasn’t much better inside the well-heeled offices of the prestigious Wall Street firm, insiders told The Post. “I have never felt it so eerie at 200 West,” said one worker who survived the chop. “This morning was...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Top NYC legal guns defend Kathy Hochul’s court pick Hector LaSalle amid leftwing attacks

A group of prominent lawyers is arguing that Judge Hector LaSalle is overwhelmingly qualified to lead the state’s highest court, amid attacks from the political left that he is too conservative. “Justice LaSalle has been found highly qualified for this critically important post, with the experience and temperament necessary to lead our state’s large and complex court system,” reads a public letter slated to be released this week. “We trust that the [state] Senate will give Justice LaSalle a fair hearing — one that focuses on his strong qualifications, dedicated public service, and civic-mindedness, rather than recent mischaracterizations of his record,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Oswego County Today

Gillibrand Announces Over $130 Million In Federal Funding To Help Assist And Revitalize New York’s Overburdened Health Care System

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a video press conference to announce over $130 million in federal funding she secured to help assist and revitalize New York’s overburdened health care system. The spread of the COVID-19 XBB.1.5 sub-variant has fueled new challenges as public health workers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Top New York City Restaurant Owner says Gov. Hochul’s Gas Stove Ban Would ‘Destroy’ His Industry

Harold Hutchison on January 10, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – In an interview with Tucker Carlson Tuesday, the owner of some of New York City’s top restaurants said New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal to ban gas stoves in new buildings would “devastate” his business. “For 35 years, we’ve been attacked by everybody. We had organized crime in our industry in the 30s, 70s, 80s and 90s, in the 2000s, we had corrupt Wall Street and for the last three years we’ve had government overreach,” Stratis Morfogen told Carlson. “I mean, we’ve seen it during COVID, they did things The post Top New York City Restaurant Owner says Gov. Hochul’s Gas Stove Ban Would ‘Destroy’ His Industry appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

Adams' property tax predicament

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said he would top his Albany wish list this session with criminal justice and housing issues. But another thorny issue that has bested mayors before him remains unsettled: The city’s property tax system. Nearly everyone agrees that the method of collecting real...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Letters to the Editor — Jan. 12, 2023

The Issue: The city’s plan to switch retirees from Medicare Senior Care to Medicare Advantage. Mayor Adams correctly called Medicare Advantage a bait-and-switch when he was a candidate. (“Speaker Adams Stands Up for Choice,” Editorial, Jan 9). Now he wants to force this bait-and-switch down the throats of retirees at a time in their lives when they are most likely to need quality health care. The city should not be saving money on the backs of 250,000 retired city workers who were promised decent health care when they retired under Administrative Code 12-126. Richard Sherman Margate, Fla. When leaders suggest saving money on the backs of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Feds take down NYC gun-running gang using Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

A Brooklyn street gang that worked out of a Canarsie housing project was knocked out of commission Wednesday as federal prosecutors charged four reputed members with running the major gun- and drug-peddling operation. Investigators uncovered a deadly pipeline that brought illegal guns from Virginia into the Big Apple, where the weapons — along with cocaine and fentanyl — were sold, often in broad daylight and in crowded public areas, prosecutors said. Some of the weapons — which included hard-to-trace “ghost guns” — were tied to shootings in Brooklyn, including one on Aug. 21, 2021 at a Bedford-Stuyvesant family gathering that left eight...
BROOKLYN, NY
W42ST.nyc

Hell’s Kitchen’s Population Falls 10 Percent Despite Manhattan Booming, Report Finds

Despite reports describing the Big Apple as a deserted COVID-19 wasteland, Manhattan’s population has increased since the days of pandemic shutdowns — but not in Hell’s Kitchen.  New figures reveal the population of Hell’s Kitchen is down by as much as 10 percent since February 2018, putting it at odds with the borough as a […] The post Hell’s Kitchen’s Population Falls 10 Percent Despite Manhattan Booming, Report Finds appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
153K+
Followers
72K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy