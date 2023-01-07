ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Super senior: Florida woman earns her master’s degree at 89

By Angela Barbuti
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hBoNs_0k6z0DeV00

A Florida woman proved that learning doesn’t ever stop when she earned her master’s degree at 89 years old.

Great-grandmother Joan Donovan got an advanced degree in English and creative writing online from Southern New Hampshire University.

The military spouse and breast cancer survivor were just 16 when she completed high school, but could not go on to higher education.

“When I graduated from high school, I was told there was no money in the family to send me to college,” the octogenarian told SNHU .

After her six children were grown and moved away, she decided to resume her studies. First, she received her associate’s degree from a community college and then, at 84, completed her bachelor’s degree at a 4-year college.

The college sent a representative to Florida to present her framed diploma to Donovan, who posed with the degree wearing a cap and gown while surrounded by her family. The school posted a photo of the new graduate on its Instagram page .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pw1k7_0k6z0DeV00
After her six children were grown and moved away, Donovan received her associate’s degree from a community college and then completed her bachelor’s degree.
Southern New Hampshire Universit

Donovan, who maintained an impressive 3.8 GPA, is using her degree to pen an autobiography and wants to inspire others with her story.

“Just learn everything you can every day,” she said. “I was afraid to try college. So I say, ‘try things.’ If you fail, try it again … but just keep trying.”

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Critics blast Gov. Hochul for not mentioning charter schools in state speech

Gov. Kathy Hochul failed to give one mention of charter schools during her State of the State speech — prompting parents of kids in the privately managed public schools of throwing them “under the bus.” Charter schools also didn’t get a mention in her 276-page policy booklet she put out Tuesday –despite pledging during the campaign that she supports lifting the state-imposed cap that is blocking more charter schools from opening in New York City. Hochul still has time to address the charter school cap in her executive budget plan to be released later this month — but school choice...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Pot-related ER visits among elderly Californians explode by 1,800% since 2005

Green and gray don’t always mix. Pot-related emergency room visits for Californians over the age of 65 have exploded by 1,800% since 2005, according to a new study. Accustomed to the milder marijuana of their youth, older cannabis users are often unable to handle more potent forms now readily available to them, the report found. The University of California at San Diego study discovered that 366 seniors headed to emergency rooms for pot-related concerns in 2005. In 2019, that figure vaulted to 12,167, according to the report. “While cannabis use has been suggested to help alleviate chronic symptoms experienced by older adults, its potential adverse...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

‘Gregarious’ Bryan Kohberger turned ‘silent’ during discussion about Idaho murders

Accused killer Bryan Kohberger was “gregarious and outgoing” during his first semester as a PhD student in criminology – but was “completely silent” during a discussion about the murder of four University of Idaho students, two former classmates said. The 28-year-old doctoral candidate was one of the first students to introduce themselves at Washington State University in Pullman last fall, Ben Roberts told the Idaho Statesman. “He seemed gregarious and outgoing, that was really the only impression that I got,” he told the outlet. “He was making the rounds. He definitely seemed a little more eager than some of the others that...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Michael B. Jordan seeks to flip California mansion for $12.99M

He’s flipping out! After sinking some $500,000 into making improvements to this California estate’s security system and air conditioning, “Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan is now attempting a modest flip. The actor purchased the property less than a year ago.  Indeed, just eight months after Jordan shelled out $12.51 million for this Encino crib, he’s now trying to get $12.99 million for it, according to the Wall Street Journal.  The house, constructed in 2021, is set on just over a half acre in the tony Royal Oaks neighborhood. It has eight bedrooms and 14.5 bathrooms spread over its 12,300 square feet —...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

California golfers flee ‘45-foot waves’ crashing onto Pebble Beach course

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Golfers were sent scrambling for safety as massive waves overtook an ocean-front golf course during one of a series of atmospheric rivers to slam into California in recent weeks.  The group was completing the 14th hole at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club in Pebble Beach when a video recorded by Peter Butler shows the group was sent running for higher ground. Butler began filming the unruly ocean crashing onto the normally serene golf course to document the wild weather. He can be heard describing the “45-foot waves” and soon realizing they needed to move fast. “It’s going to hit us,...
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
New York Post

‘I’m shot, call 911’: Virginia teacher wounded by 6-year-old pupil made desperate plea for help

The Virginia teacher critically wounded by an armed 6-year-old student gasped, “I’m shot’’ and pleaded with those around her to get help before falling unconscious, according to a witness. see also Virginia teacher Abby Zwerner was shot by 6-year-old as she tried to confiscate gun “I’m shot, I’m shot, call 911,’’ urged ailing 25-year-old instructor, Abby Zwerner, according to Lawanda Rusk, who was at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News when the chilling incident occurred Friday afternoon. Rusk told local WHSV-TV she was at the school to pick up her two little grandsons just moments before the shooting and soon found herself next to...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
New York Post

Lee Zeldin: Here’s REAL state of New York

Lee Zeldin lifted Republican turnout across New York, helping the GOP retake the House while coming closer than anyone had in decades to defeating a Democratic governor. Here is his response to Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address. The State of our State in New York should be the strongest, safest, freest and most prosperous in the nation. The Empire State is in dire need of a full restoration to its former glory, reversing outward migration, improving the quality of education in schools, promoting upward economic mobility, securing our streets and subways and much more. Unfortunately, one-party Democratic rule in...
TENNESSEE STATE
New York Post

Amtrak train delayed for 37 hours prompts passengers to call 911 over ‘hostage’ fears

An Amtrak train got stranded for 37 hours in South Carolina — leaving passengers so panicked, they were calling 911 believing they were being held hostage. The Auto Train left Virginia at 5 p.m. Monday and was supposed to reach Orlando, Fla. by 10 a.m. Tuesday — but was forced to change course after a CSX freight train hit a vehicle left on the tracks in South Carolina. Thrown off its route, the Amtrak train experienced “significant delays” and was stopped in Denmark, South Carolina, awaiting the arrival of a new crew, Amtrak told ABC News. “The train was detoured off its...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
New York Post

Hochul’s mental-illness plan, though not gutsy, marks real progress

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $1 billion “Comprehensive Plan to Fix New York State’s Continuum of Mental Health Care” in her State of the State address Tuesday. She pitched this initiative as part of an ongoing partnership with Mayor Eric Adams on serious mental illness. The Hochul plan is less gutsy than Adams’ involuntary-treatment push, rolled out in late November. But her mental-health policies do complement Adams’, and, assuming the Legislature enacts them, they will benefit New Yorkers. The Adams plan issued a directive, effective immediately, for city workers to be more proactive in identifying candidates for psychiatric hospitalization. It also included several requests for state-government...
New York Post

Hochul: Not enough ‘statewide interest’ in migrant issue to bring up in State of the State speech

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that she did not talk about the huge inflow of migrants into the five boroughs while unveiling her 2023 legislative priorities Tuesday because the problem is not important enough to New Yorkers. “In my State of the State, there’s hundreds of other proposals for talking about. I was focusing on my key signature areas that have broad, statewide interest — housing, mental health challenges, the childcare and the minimum wage,” she told reporters about her speech covering topics from rising crime to community gardens. While Hochul claimed lack of interest, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Top NYC legal guns defend Kathy Hochul’s court pick Hector LaSalle amid leftwing attacks

A group of prominent lawyers is arguing that Judge Hector LaSalle is overwhelmingly qualified to lead the state’s highest court, amid attacks from the political left that he is too conservative. “Justice LaSalle has been found highly qualified for this critically important post, with the experience and temperament necessary to lead our state’s large and complex court system,” reads a public letter slated to be released this week. “We trust that the [state] Senate will give Justice LaSalle a fair hearing — one that focuses on his strong qualifications, dedicated public service, and civic-mindedness, rather than recent mischaracterizations of his record,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

The anti-LaSalle fight is rank hypocrisy as well a power grab

State Sen. Mike Gianaris’ craven campaign to sandbag the nomination of Hector LaSalle to be New York’s first Puerto Rican chief judge looks even worse if you consider recent history. Not a year ago, April 5, 2022, brought the formal investiture of the three newest members of the same Court of Appeals — Madeline Singas, Anthony Cannataro and Shirley Troutman: a Greek-American woman, an Italian-American gay man and an African-American woman. All confirmed without a fuss, all with Gianaris’ vote. Now hyperprogressives smear Singas and Cannataro as dangerous conservatives, along with LaSalle and Judge Michael Garcia (who also got Gianaris’ vote, in...
New York Post

Gas stove fight is more elite culture-war nonsense

You couldn’t imagine a more picture-perfect anti-science, dishonest, elitist signal than talk of banning gas stoves. Yet it’s not just Team Biden: It looks like Gov. Kathy Hochul is seeking to pass a ban of her own this year. On the federal level, the supposed reason the Consumer Product Safety Commission is looking to outlaw stoves now used in more than 40% of US homes is a claim that they cause asthma in kids. Except they don’t. The science is clear on this. There is “no evidence of an association between the use of gas as a cooking fuel and either asthma...
New York Post

Democrat DA says Gov. Hochul must fix ‘Raise the Age’ law to jail underage gunmen

Albany County District Attorney David Soares says fellow Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul must back efforts to lock up more teenage gunmen — or face failure at meeting the lofty public safety goals she outlined in her State of the State speech Wednesday. “A glaring weakness in our effort to combat gun violence is the fact that you have Raise the Age that still permits 16 and 17 year-olds to possess loaded firearms,” Soares said in an exclusive interview. Hochul’s silence on the issue Tuesday suggests she has no plans to change the 2018 law backed by progressive legislators that sends most...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Gov. Hochul quietly sneaks in proposal to ban sale of gas stoves, fuels outrage across New York

Here’s something that will leave a bad taste in peoples’ mouths. Gov. Hochul quietly snuck a proposal to outlaw new gas stoves into the “New York Housing Compact” she unveiled during her State of the State speech Tuesday — urging people to ditch their kitchens’ gas grills and go electric. The ban would affect old-timers and millennials who are obsessed with cast-iron pans that are tricky to use on electric stoves. “This is plain stupid,” said a 70-year-old resident of Sea Gate, Brooklyn, who gave his name as Victor K. “We lost electricity before, during Hurricane Sandy The only thing we...
New York Post

AOC bashes Hector LaSalle to scuttle bid to be first Latino to lead NY’s top court

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is blasting Judge Hector LaSalle over his moderate judicial record while urging supporters to pressure state senators to scuttle his bid to become the first Latino leader of New York’s highest court. “New York deserves a Chief Judge who can make history without contradicting our communities’ values or putting our rights at risk. We deserve so much better,” reads a Wednesday email to supporters.  LaSalle has endured withering criticism from left-wing pols, unions and activists like Ocasio-Cortez ever since Gov. Kathy Hochul announced his nomination to lead the Court of Appeals. But fellow Latinos like MTA Chairman...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
153K+
Followers
72K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy