Super senior: Florida woman earns her master’s degree at 89

A Florida woman proved that learning doesn’t ever stop when she earned her master’s degree at 89 years old.

Great-grandmother Joan Donovan got an advanced degree in English and creative writing online from Southern New Hampshire University.

The military spouse and breast cancer survivor were just 16 when she completed high school, but could not go on to higher education.

“When I graduated from high school, I was told there was no money in the family to send me to college,” the octogenarian told SNHU .

After her six children were grown and moved away, she decided to resume her studies. First, she received her associate’s degree from a community college and then, at 84, completed her bachelor’s degree at a 4-year college.

The college sent a representative to Florida to present her framed diploma to Donovan, who posed with the degree wearing a cap and gown while surrounded by her family. The school posted a photo of the new graduate on its Instagram page .

After her six children were grown and moved away, Donovan received her associate’s degree from a community college and then completed her bachelor’s degree. Southern New Hampshire Universit

Donovan, who maintained an impressive 3.8 GPA, is using her degree to pen an autobiography and wants to inspire others with her story.

“Just learn everything you can every day,” she said. “I was afraid to try college. So I say, ‘try things.’ If you fail, try it again … but just keep trying.”