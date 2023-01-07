Read full article on original website
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Robert Fratta's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1994 fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Farah.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:52 a.m. EST
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery. ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin say the Bills safety was moved to a hospital in Buffalo to continue his recovery. It’s an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress Hamlin has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in the morning and flown to Buffalo, where Dr. William Knight said he was “doing well.” Hamlin’s return comes a day after he cheered on the Bills from his hospital bed during their 35-23 win over the New England Patriots. The game proved to be a cathartic outpouring of support for the Bills and Hamlin.
Trump says being a sitting president in the past should exempt him from lawsuits & prosecution for Jan. 6-related crimes
Harvard rescinds fellowship offer to leading rights activist
BOSTON (AP) — Harvard University has rescinded a fellowship it had offered to a leading human rights activist over what he says was his group’s criticism of Israel. Kenneth Roth, who headed Human Rights Watch until recently, was recruited last year by the Harvard Kenney School’s Carr Center for Human Rights Policy to become a fellow. He accepted. But a few weeks later, in July, Roth said the center called and told him that the school’s dean had vetoed the fellowship. Roth believes it was due to his and his group’s criticism of Israel. Over the years, the group has issued a number of reports saying that Israel appears to have committed war crimes against the Palestinians.
Republicans challenge New Mexico redistricting after loss
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court is considering a legal challenge to a congressional map that divvies up a politically conservative region of the state. Oral arguments are scheduled for Monday as the Republican Party accuses Democratic lawmakers of flouting constitutional guarantees by splitting the southeastern corner of the state into three districts “for raw political gain.” The case holds important implications for the majority-Hispanic 2nd Congressional District where Democrat Gabe Vasquez in November ousted incumbent U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell. In related litigation, the U.S. Supreme Court is still considering a challenge that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked in making rules for congressional and presidential elections.
Reports: Second batch of Biden classified records found
An additional batch of classified documents from Joe Biden's tenure as vice president has been uncovered during a search by his aides, according to several reports citing unnamed sources.
Western Union resumes limited money transfers to Cuba
MIAMI (AP) — Western Union says it has resumed remittance services between the U.S. and Cuba in a limited capacity after two years of the essential economic lifeline being severed. The step could offer Cuban families key economic support during a time of record economic crisis in the Caribbean nation, one of a number of factors fueling a migratory exodus from the island. Western Union company stopped the money transfers in 2020 after then President Donald Trump tightened long-standing U.S. on Cuba. The Biden administration has loosed a handful of the Trump-era restrictions, including remittance payments, but has still left many in place.
Flight disruptions cascade across US after computer outage
NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of flight delays and cancellations are rippling across the U.S. after computer outage led to a grounding order for all departing aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA is working to restore what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System. Before commencing a flight, pilots are required to Notices to Air Missions, which list potential adverse impacts on flights. While the White House initially said that there is no evidence of a cyberattack, President Joe Biden said “we don’t know” and told reporters that he’s directed the Department of Transportation to investigate the cause of the disruption. Nearly 5,000 flights were delayed and almost 900 were cancelled by around 10 a.m.
Senator: Ending US aid to Ukraine would be historic mistake
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s independent senator says the U.S. risks enabling the spread of extremism in Europe if it stopped providing support to Ukraine in its war with Russia. Sens. Angus King of Maine and Jack Reed of Rhode Island traveled to Kyiv last week to meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. King says Monday he came back more certain that U.S. aid to Ukraine is vital. Ukraine is slated to receive billions in aid as part of the recent government spending bill. King says the U.S. should continue supporting Ukraine until Russian President Vladimir Putin is out of the country.
FAA lifts ground stop on flights following computer outage
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
NEW YORK (AP) — The world’s largest aircraft fleet was grounded for hours by a cascading outage in a government system that delayed or cancelled thousands of flights across the U.S. The White House initially said that there was no evidence of a cyberattack behind the outage that ruined travel plans for millions of passengers. President Joe Biden said Wednesday morning that he’s directed the Department of Transportation to investigate. A order to ground all departing flights by the Federal Aviation Administration was lifted, but there are already 1,000 flight cancellations and more than 6,000 delayed flights. That number is expected to grow as the air travel network comes back to life.
