ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worth County, MO

Father and son find elk antler attached to skull plate while fishing in Missouri

By Monica Ryan
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ELFXs_0k6yzuWv00

WORTH COUNTY, Mo. – A father and son found an elk antler attached to a skull plate while fishing in Worth County, Missouri.

Sam Clarkson and his dad Ben found the antler while fishing on Sowards Ford Access on the Grand River.

Springfield man identified after fatally crashing into house

The Missouri Department of Conservation said, “an MDC agent issued a Wildlife Disposition for the pair to legally keep the antler, which is required for any antlers still attached to the skull plate.”

Hunters ages 6 through 15 harvested 3,477 during the late youth portion of the 2021 deer hunting season, according to MDC.

This portion of the season is from November 26, 2021, to November 28, 2021. Of the total number of deer harvested, 1,470 were antlered bucks, 383 were button bucks, and 1,624 did. Last year’s harvest total for the late youth portion was 3,967, with 1,467 being antlered bucks, 524 button bucks, and 1,976 does.

The Top counties for the late youth portion in 2021 were Osage, with 86 deer harvested; Franklin, with 82; and Miller, with 68.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Area Auctioneer Continues Family Tradition

Chris Arnaman of Cameron continued a family tradition Wednesday when he was among six Missourians in the field of 45 competing at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier in Windsor. Arnaman, who now presides over sales at the Tina Livestock Auction, says his start to livestock auctions came at a...
CAMERON, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Tuesday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest in Grundy County on Tuesday regarding a man wanted by authorities in another state. The patrol reported that 33-year-old Jacob Knisley of St. Joseph was taken into custody and held at the Grundy County Detention Center. The report noted Knisley is accused on three felony counts of being a fugitive from out of state.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Teen Driver Injured in DeKalb County Accident

DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A 16-year old driver was taken to the hospital following an accident in DeKalb County Saturday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the teen driver from Amity was northbound on Highway A at Berlin Road, 4 miles north of Fairport when he went off the side of the roadway and struck a fence. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels in the ditch.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
farmerpublishing.com

CH-F welcomes first baby of 2023

Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri, welcomed its first baby of the new year on January 6, 2023. Hayleigh Vinzant and Hunter Bennett of Tarkio, Missouri, are pleased to announce the birth of their baby boy, Logan Michael Bennett. Logan was delivered by Aron Burke, M.D., at 11:30 p.m. on January 6. He weighed 6 pounds and 5 ounces and measured 18 inches long.
FAIRFAX, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Clearfield Resident Waives Extradition After Arrest in Harrison County

BETHANY, MO – The Clearfield resident who was wanted in connection with a missing child from Mount Ayr late last week has waived extradition after her arrest in Harrison County. Fifty-four year old Michelle Grady was arrested after Iowa authorities issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 3-year old Fallon...
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
KETV.com

Missing 3-year-old girl from Iowa located in Missouri

RINGGOLD COUNTY, Iowa — A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday morning has been located and is safe, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. An Endangered Person Advisory was issued for Fallon Wells, who was reported missing from Ringgold County in southcentral Iowa. Wells was found...
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
CJ Coombs

Architect Edmund Jacques Eckel's firm designed the Gentry County Courthouse in 1884

France-born artistic talent is seen in northwestern Missouri. In 1980, the Gentry County Courthouse in Albany, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). Albany (originally named Athens) is also the county seat. It's another stunning and historical courthouse. The architectural firm that designed the courthouse was Eckel & Mann which designed other public buildings in northwest Missouri. The architectural design is listed as High Victorian or Ruskinian Gothic.
ALBANY, MO
kchi.com

Booked Into Caldwell County Jail

Two bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff. 39-year-old Shimar Vinciel Owens of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is held with no bond allowed. 34-year-old Christopher Allen Clinton of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Hamilton teenager facing charges involving 3 individuals aged 13, 14 and 15

A Hamilton resident faces multiple felonies in Caldwell County after allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 13 year old girl earlier this week. Nneteen year old Kyler Lee Myers has been charged with two counts of third degree child molestation involving a child less than 14 years of age. He has also been charged with one count each of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 involving a first offense and first degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape involving a person less than 14 years of age.
HAMILTON, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Boyd claims title as one of Missouri Legislature's youngest members

A Northwest Missouri legislator became one of the youngest lawmakers in state history this week with the opening of the 2023 General Assembly. At just 24 years old, Mazzie Boyd, R-Hamilton, is the new representative for state house district 2. According to the Missouri Legislative Library, the most recent member...
MISSOURI STATE
Field & Stream

Brothers Take Massive Potential Missouri State Record Raccoon

Two young hunters may soon be record-holders in the Show-Me State. According to a Facebook post by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), brothers Couper and Hunter Simmons bagged a 35-pound raccoon while hunting in Worth County, which is in northern Missouri along the border of Iowa. The raccoon is likely the largest one ever captured in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy