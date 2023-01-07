2 killed, 1 hospitalized in Polk County crash

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies are investigating a deadly crash that left two people dead and one person injured Friday evening.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a crash on US-17/92 at Ernie Caldwell Boulevard at around 9:03 p.m.

Investigators believed that Jennifer Wray, 64, of Davenport was driving her BMW north on US-17/92 when she made a left turn at the intersection, crashing into an Infiniti FX45 that headed south on the highway.

The impact caused the Infinity to flip onto its roof and kill the driver, Tyrone Jones, 38, of Haines City. Wray also perished in the collision.

Another man from Lakeland who was riding with Jones was airlifted to a hospital for possible injuries to his neck and leg.

Deputies closed US-17-92 for four hours while they cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

