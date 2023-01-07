Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Female body badly burned in a banyan tree in Hilo identified by Hawai’i Island Police
Hawai’i Island police have identified the badly burned body that was discovered on Jan. 2, 2023, in a large banyan tree on Banyan Drive in Hilo as 59-year-old Deborah Ann Cohn-Ho’omalu of Hilo. Cohn-Ho’omalu had incorporated a business in 2015 in Hawai’i called Helping Hands Helping Hearts, but...
KITV.com
Charred remains found near banyan tree identified as those of 59-year-old Hilo woman
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities on the Big Island have identified the remains of the person found near a burning banyan tree in Hilo on Jan. 2. The victim was identified as 59-year-old Deborah Ann Cohn-Hoomalu of Hilo, according to the Hawaii Police Department. Investigators say an autopsy performed last week showed no signs of non-fire-related trauma to the body.
bigislandgazette.com
Police Renew Request for Information on Missing Woman
Hawai‘i Island police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea, who was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on December 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. However, new information has come to light that she may be in the Puna area in the vicinity of Mountain View or Pāhoa.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police seek public help identifying woman in grocery store theft
Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a female suspect involved in theft at grocery store in Waimea last November. The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2022. According to Hawai‘i police, the suspect was captured on video surveillance walking out of the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. The woman then departed the area in a white four-door sedan with no hub caps.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Island police seek public’s help locating 66-year-old missing woman
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Mary Raye of Pāhoa, who was reported missing. She is considered endangered because she requires medication for a medical condition. Raye was last seen in the area of Kalapana Gardens in Pāhoa on New Year’s...
bigislandvideonews.com
Police Identify Man In Fatal Jump Off Puʻueo Bridge
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The 71-year-old Hilo man died from blunt force injures to the neck, and police determined the incident to be suicide. (BIVN) – The man involved in a fatal jump off a Hilo bridge has been identified by police. Detectives say 71-year-old David P. Crowley of...
bigislandvideonews.com
Honokaʻa Man Dies After Vehicle Veers Off Road
HONOKAʻA, Hawaiʻi - A 77-year-old driver lost consciousness and veered off Kalaniai Road on Friday afternoon, before being pronounced dead at Hilo Medical Center. (BIVN) – A Honokaʻa man died after he reportedly lost consciousness while driving, and his vehicle veered off Kalaniai Road on Friday afternoon.
bigislandnow.com
County to rewire traffic signal at Hilo intersection
The Department of Public Works will be rewiring the traffic signals at the intersection of ‘Āinaloa Drive and Haihai Street starting Thursday. The work will continue into Friday. Crews will be on scene from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Motorists in the area should expect officers directing traffic and some minor delays.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police identify man who jumped off downtown Hilo bridge
Hawai‘i police have identified the man who jumped off the Pu‘uʻeo Bridge in downtown Hilo, on Wednesday, as 71-year-old David P. Crowley of Hilo. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
Big Island police investigate suspicious death of 5-month-old baby
Police are asking anyone with information on this case to come forward.
bigislandnow.com
Who is Benjamin Moszkowicz, an outsider about to become Hawaiʻi County police chief?
Benjamin T. Moszkowicz sat in his new office in Hilo on Thursday. A year-long calendar was on the wall, with nothing written on it. The top of his big brown desk was empty, except for a box to hold papers. This is the cleanest this desk will ever be, he...
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi County Announces Road Work
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The County of Hawaiʻi shared updates on Hina Lani Street in Kona, as well as on various roads in Hilo, Keaukaha, and Waipiʻo Valley. (BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi provided the following updates on various road projects:. Hina Lani Street Resurfacing.
bigislandnow.com
O’ahu man charged with assault for New Year’s Day incident in Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police have arrested and charged K-One Howard, of Eva Beach, O’ahu, with assault following a New Year’s Day incident in Hilo. On Jan. 1, shortly after 2:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to the area of Lokahi Street in Hilo after receiving numerous reports of an unconscious male on the ground who had been assaulted.
bigislandnow.com
Wreckage, flight crew recovered from Hawai‘i Life Flight in deep waters between Maui, Big Island
Federal authorities have recovered the wreckage of the Hawai‘i Life Flight air ambulance N13GZ that crashed Dec. 15, 2022, into the Maui Channel off the coast of Kaupo, Maui, while flying to Waimea on the Big Island to pick up a patient. The National Transportation Safety Board said the...
bigislandnow.com
Waimea man released on bail for one day back in jail for threatening a police officer
Only one day after being released on bail for fireworks and drug offenses, a 31-year-old Waimea man was arrested and charged for threatening a Hawai‘i Police Department officer. Following a month-long investigation, Hawai‘i Island police arrested Kendall Artuyo and his 31-year-old wife, Lexa Artuyo on Dec. 30, 2022, after...
Charred human remains found in banyan tree fire in Hilo
The Hawai'i Police Department reported an unidentified body was discovered in a fire on Banyan Drive in Hilo across from the Reed’s Bay Beach Park.
Local surfers react to news of The Eddie receiving green light for Wednesday
Surfers are eager to compete in The Eddie despite receiving just two days' notice.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘The Eddie’ big-wave surf contest called off due to poor conditions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational has been called off for Wednesday due to poor wind conditions at Waimea Bay, organizers said. While a massive winter swell is projected to roll in overnight, Clyde Aikau announced Tuesday that the competition would not be held as hoped. “Due to the wind conditions that are going to be prevalent in the early morning and due to the size of the swell in the early morning, we are going to cancel the Eddie for Wednesday,” Aikau said.
bigislandnow.com
Expect plume of steam over Waimea hospital while MRI is de-energized
In preparation for the arrival of a new magnetic resonance imaging machine later this year, Queen’s North Hawai‘i Community Hospital in Waimea on Jan. 9 will be de-energizing its existing MRI. During the de-energizing process, helium is released through a roof vent. There is no danger to the...
