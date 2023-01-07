HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational has been called off for Wednesday due to poor wind conditions at Waimea Bay, organizers said. While a massive winter swell is projected to roll in overnight, Clyde Aikau announced Tuesday that the competition would not be held as hoped. “Due to the wind conditions that are going to be prevalent in the early morning and due to the size of the swell in the early morning, we are going to cancel the Eddie for Wednesday,” Aikau said.

WAIMEA, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO