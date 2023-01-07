ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minturn, CO

Vail Daily

Large slash piles to be burned north of Vail this week￼

Firefighters with the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit are planning to burn large slash piles this week beginning Tuesday about 4 miles northwest of Vail along Red and White Mountain Road (NFSR 734). Smoke and potentially flames could be visible from Vail and the Interstate 70 corridor. “We...
VAIL, CO
Aspen Daily News

Mi Chola, Red Onion leadership to open eatery in Carbondale’s Mi Casita space

Mexican flavors and flare are on their way back to downtown Carbondale’s restaurant scene, following the closure of the beloved Mi Casita restaurant in 2022. A team made up of leadership members from Aspen staples Mi Chola and The Red Onion plan to open La Raza, a traditional, family-friendly gathering place, in the former Mi Casita space this spring. The restaurant will bring all the fun and high spirits of Mi Chola downvalley, which co-owner Adam Malmgren said has been a hope of his for a while now.
CARBONDALE, CO
Vail Daily

John Popper to play benefit at Shakedown in Vail

Treat yourself to a night of music while also propelling the next generation of musicians forward at Shakedown Bar this Thursday in Vail Village. John Popper joins Brothers Keeper at MAPS in Motion II, a fundraiser that benefits Mr. Anonymous Philanthropic Society (MAPS). Scott Rednor, musician and owner of Shakedown...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail drops ropes on Sun Down Bowl, the last of Back Bowls to open

Vail Mountain dropped the ropes Tuesday on Sun Down Bowl, the last piece of the Back Bowls to open for the season. While there has been ample snow this season, a haul rope to be used for the new Sun Down Express lift had been laying on the runs, creating an obvious hazard. The recent hanging of those cables has now made the area safe for skiers and riders.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

East West Hospitality moves into new headquarters

East West Hospitality recently moved into its new 7,000-square-foot space, Hospitality House, at the Seasons building in Avon. The company hosted its grand opening celebration in November after completing a multi-million-dollar buildout. East West Hospitality has also secured another 5,832 square feet for expansion to be completed in 2023. Located...
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: A pretty cool start to the new year

On Jan. 1, our car’s AWD became overly ambitious and beached itself on a pile of snow in East Vail. We wanted to thank the Town Council member, who along with his spouse, pulled over — delaying a no-doubt awesome meal at Apres Cafe — and provided his exceptional Good Samaritan snow shoveling services.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eat Chat Connect event at CMC Edwards Jan. 10

Child and adolescent sexual development is natural and healthy and can lead to questions and concerns regarding consent and developing healthy relationships. Mountain Youth, together with Bright Future Foundation and Vail Psychologist, will host an Eat Chat Connect event to support conversations about consent and building healthy adolescent relationships. Data from the 2021 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey (HKCS) found that 20% of respondents who “dated or went out with someone during the past 12 months, had been controlled or emotionally hurt by someone they were dating or going out with.” This event will showcase two local experts who will provide tools and resources to parents and their youth on how to talk about consent, the importance of developing positive youth-adult and peer-peer relationships, and how we can work together to create a “consent culture.”
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Valley Charitable Fund: A community that binds together

There are moments and then there are events. Some of these events can truly change the path of our journey, not only in our personal lives, workplace and so on. This is exactly what I experienced back in early October when I fractured my right foot and ankle in multiple places while mountain biking on my home mountain of Vail. My life was flipped upside down.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Battle Mountain graduates open new gym in Eagle

A new gym founded by two Battle Mountain High School graduates opened in Eagle on Dec. 26, featuring three workout spaces, a diverse range of equipment and soon to offer 24-hour services and personal trainers. Legacy Athletic Club was founded by Daniel Ortiz and Abakar Soulemane, both of whom graduated...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

