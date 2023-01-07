Read full article on original website
Evergreen’s historic El Rancho restaurant and brewery could reopen this week
New year, new concept – that’s the expectation at El Rancho Colorado, which plans to make its re-debut soon in Evergreen.
East Eagle proposed zone district could make space for big box stores
125 acres of land at the east end of Chambers Ave. in Eagle is facing designation as a new zoning district within the town. While the town will see an expansive recode review and adoption later this year, Eagle Planning and Zoning commission members look to establish the new zone by the end of February.
Colorado spot dubbed 'bucket list' place to drink on international list
According to Wine Enthusiast, one of the top 'bucket list' spots to consume an alcoholic beverage worldwide is located in Colorado. Their list sought to highlight some of the most unique places to drink around the globe, giving nods to spots for their theatrical presentation, the history of the destination, and even the 'longest bar.'
Bindu memorial film night to premiere Vail freeride competitor Kevin Nichols’ new film ‘Dropping’ on Friday
The annual Bindu Sky Pomeroy Memorial film night is returning Friday to Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy, where Pomeroy is remembered as a beloved educator who continues to inspire his former students. Among those students is Kevin Nichols who, after Pomeroy was killed in a snowboarding accident in 2018, went...
Large slash piles to be burned north of Vail this week￼
Firefighters with the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit are planning to burn large slash piles this week beginning Tuesday about 4 miles northwest of Vail along Red and White Mountain Road (NFSR 734). Smoke and potentially flames could be visible from Vail and the Interstate 70 corridor. “We...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Community profile: The man behind many smiles in the Roaring Fork Valley is retiring
After 38 years of molding smiles in Glenwood Springs and throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, orthodontist Dr. Jack Hilty is retiring. Now, instead of teeth, he’ll be sculpting marble as a hobby and reshaping his plans for a relaxing retirement. “It felt like the right time, you know?” he...
Vail looks to create artists in residency program with proposed studio in Ford Park￼
Vail is on its way to bringing an Artist in Residency program to the town, which it hopes will further its mission of enhancing its cultural vitality. On Tuesday, members of the Vail Town Council expressed their support for a first look and proposed design of the Artist in Residency Studio in Ford Park.
Aspen Daily News
Mi Chola, Red Onion leadership to open eatery in Carbondale’s Mi Casita space
Mexican flavors and flare are on their way back to downtown Carbondale’s restaurant scene, following the closure of the beloved Mi Casita restaurant in 2022. A team made up of leadership members from Aspen staples Mi Chola and The Red Onion plan to open La Raza, a traditional, family-friendly gathering place, in the former Mi Casita space this spring. The restaurant will bring all the fun and high spirits of Mi Chola downvalley, which co-owner Adam Malmgren said has been a hope of his for a while now.
John Popper to play benefit at Shakedown in Vail
Treat yourself to a night of music while also propelling the next generation of musicians forward at Shakedown Bar this Thursday in Vail Village. John Popper joins Brothers Keeper at MAPS in Motion II, a fundraiser that benefits Mr. Anonymous Philanthropic Society (MAPS). Scott Rednor, musician and owner of Shakedown...
Three airports in Colorado among worst for winter travel, according to travel site
Traveling during the winter always comes with its own set of potential obstacles, especially in Colorado where extreme weather can hit hard. According to a list recently published by Hopper.com, a travel and booking website, two ski town airports and one major airport in Colorado are among the worst in the country for winter travel.
Vail drops ropes on Sun Down Bowl, the last of Back Bowls to open
Vail Mountain dropped the ropes Tuesday on Sun Down Bowl, the last piece of the Back Bowls to open for the season. While there has been ample snow this season, a haul rope to be used for the new Sun Down Express lift had been laying on the runs, creating an obvious hazard. The recent hanging of those cables has now made the area safe for skiers and riders.
East West Hospitality moves into new headquarters
East West Hospitality recently moved into its new 7,000-square-foot space, Hospitality House, at the Seasons building in Avon. The company hosted its grand opening celebration in November after completing a multi-million-dollar buildout. East West Hospitality has also secured another 5,832 square feet for expansion to be completed in 2023. Located...
Vail Symposium says goodbye to Kris Sabel after successful 6-year run
The Vail Symposium is celebrating the retirement of its former executive director Kris Sabel this week, recognizing his contributions over six years with one of the valley’s oldest nonprofit organizations. Sabel joined the small but mighty Vail Symposium team in 2016 after 15 years as the executive director of...
VIDEO: Sun Down Bowl run under the new lift line at Vail
Vail Daily newspaper reporter John LaConte takes a cruise through Sun Down Bowl, checking out the new lift (not yet running), which will be called Sun Down Express No. 17.
Letter: A pretty cool start to the new year
On Jan. 1, our car’s AWD became overly ambitious and beached itself on a pile of snow in East Vail. We wanted to thank the Town Council member, who along with his spouse, pulled over — delaying a no-doubt awesome meal at Apres Cafe — and provided his exceptional Good Samaritan snow shoveling services.
Expect Eagle County’s building codes to change in the name of reducing greenhouse gas emissions
Eagle County is falling short of its climate action goals. New building codes may spur some progress. The Eagle County Commissioners Monday heard a presentation about a recent state law and what new building codes may look like, and whether, and how, those codes might exceed the legal requirements. John...
Eat Chat Connect event at CMC Edwards Jan. 10
Child and adolescent sexual development is natural and healthy and can lead to questions and concerns regarding consent and developing healthy relationships. Mountain Youth, together with Bright Future Foundation and Vail Psychologist, will host an Eat Chat Connect event to support conversations about consent and building healthy adolescent relationships. Data from the 2021 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey (HKCS) found that 20% of respondents who “dated or went out with someone during the past 12 months, had been controlled or emotionally hurt by someone they were dating or going out with.” This event will showcase two local experts who will provide tools and resources to parents and their youth on how to talk about consent, the importance of developing positive youth-adult and peer-peer relationships, and how we can work together to create a “consent culture.”
Vail Valley Charitable Fund: A community that binds together
There are moments and then there are events. Some of these events can truly change the path of our journey, not only in our personal lives, workplace and so on. This is exactly what I experienced back in early October when I fractured my right foot and ankle in multiple places while mountain biking on my home mountain of Vail. My life was flipped upside down.
Battle Mountain graduates open new gym in Eagle
A new gym founded by two Battle Mountain High School graduates opened in Eagle on Dec. 26, featuring three workout spaces, a diverse range of equipment and soon to offer 24-hour services and personal trainers. Legacy Athletic Club was founded by Daniel Ortiz and Abakar Soulemane, both of whom graduated...
