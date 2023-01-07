Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Ohio man charged with kidnapping arrested in Allen County, Indiana
MOOREFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A Zanesfield, Ohio, man has been arrested in Indiana after he allegedly kidnapped and detained two women in Springfield, Clark County, Tuesday. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Charles E. Womack, 49, is facing kidnapping and other charges in connection with the Tuesday...
WANE-TV
Fatal drunk driving crash nets 16 years in prison
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A New Haven man who previously admitted to his role in a drunk driving crash that left one woman dead received a 16-year prison sentence Monday, according to Allen Superior Court records. A judge handed down the sentence to 38-year-old Douglas E. Acosta, II,...
WANE-TV
Garrett police ask for help in search for missing teen
GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — The Garrett Police Department (GPD) is asking for any information regarding a missing teenager who was last seen Tuesday. According to a Facebook post from the GPD, 16-year-old Zoa Fitzcharles was last seen in Garrett and is possibly located in the area of Garrett and Auburn.
WANE-TV
Female driver injured in crash at Harmar and East Lewis streets
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Harmar and East Lewis streets on the city’s east side Wednesday left the female driver of a car injured, according to Fort Wayne police officers at the scene. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Details about...
WANE-TV
Police: 1 in ‘critical’ condition after US 30 crash at Webster Road
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A three-vehicle crash on U.S. 30 involving a semitruck left two people in the hospital and one person in “critical” condition, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD). At approximately 11:45 a.m. Monday, authorities responded to the intersection of U.S....
WANE-TV
Bluffton Police share another updated description of missing woman
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – For the second time this week, Bluffton Police released updated information on a woman who has been missing since New Year’s Day. A Silver Alert is in place for Celeste Cuthbert- also known as Celeste Wright- a woman who was last seen on foot in Bluffton around 4:45 p.m., police said. Celeste is 48 years old, 5′ 5″ tall, weighs 147 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
WANE-TV
Crash leaves 1 car on its side, another on a house porch in south Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash in south Fort Wayne left one car on its side and another car on a home’s front porch Monday night. Police responded to an area near the intersection of Home and Beaver avenues and found the two cars in the aftermath of the crash.
WANE-TV
Allen County leaders hold meeting discussing jail plans
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Officials spoke with neighbors surrounding the planned Allen County Jail location at a meeting Tuesday night, held at the New Haven Community Center. The Allen County Council approved the purchase of the 2911 Meyer Road location last month. At Tuesday’s meeting, the Sheriff, Jail...
WANE-TV
Jason Arp officially files to run for Fort Wayne mayor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, Fort Wayne City Councilman Jason Arp (R) officially filed to run for Fort Wayne mayor. In August 2022, Arp said he was considering a run for mayor, and he filed to create an exploratory committee for a possible mayoral campaign. “I think...
WANE-TV
Pharmacist shortage: Local ties and solutions
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A nationwide pharmacist shortage continues, but some say that it has an even greater impact right here in northeast Indiana. “Fort Wayne and the northeast Indiana region seems to be especially hard hit,” said Sara Trovinger, Doctor of Pharmacy Distance Pathway and Program Director at Manchester College of Pharmacy.
WANE-TV
I-69 crash between I-469, Airport Expressway slows traffic
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Wednesday crash on Interstate 69 slowed traffic along a section of the highway between Interstate 469 and Airport Expressway. A white Chevrolet SUV was sitting between the grassy median and the left lane of northbound I-69 near a Jeep in an emergency turnaround section.
WANE-TV
Philharmonic management addresses ‘unfounded filing’ for unfair labor practice
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Philharmonic management on Monday addressed musicians’ “unfounded filing” of unfair labor practice charges. The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association announced Sunday charges were filed Jan. 7, alleging the Philharmonic coerced employees unlawfully by “interrogating them about their intention to engage in a strike.”
WANE-TV
Bank plans downtown presence with regional HQ, branch on West Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another sign the boom in Allen County has not slowed down is the announcement that another bank is moving to downtown Fort Wayne. F&M Bank, formerly Farmers & Merchants State Bank, with headquarters in Archbold, Ohio, will open its regional headquarters and a branch at 128 W. Wayne St. this summer, across the street from J K O’Donnell’s Irish Ale House and Creative Women of the World.
WANE-TV
‘Opening soon’ in Fort Wayne, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It’s been named “the #1 ice cream on the planet,” by National Geographic and soon you’ll be able to see why. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream was founded in Youngstown, Ohio in the 1940’s and now has stores elsewhere in Ohio, Indiana and a handful of other states.
WANE-TV
Yelp’s Top 10 Fort Wayne restaurants
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With Fort Wayne’s mix of new and classic restaurants, WANE 15 asked Yelp to compile a list of the Top 10, according to their thousands of crowd-sourced reviews. This year’s list reflected a trend in the appeal of Asian food. “We noticed...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne City Council sets up Greater Fort Wayne budget for next meeting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — At Tuesday’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting, councilmembers introduced a resolution to discuss the budget for Greater Fort Wayne Inc. in 2023. The budget, which will receive a final vote at the next meeting, would grant Greater Fort Wayne $375,000 to conduct economic development, business development and talent attraction services.
WANE-TV
‘Fields of Grace’ sports complex planned for New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A plan is in the works to build a massive sports and convention complex in New Haven. Plans are still in the preliminary stages; however, the complex, called “Fields of Grace,” would have both indoor and outdoor sports facilities. The facilities would...
WANE-TV
New corporate campus, mixed-use gets lift from Fort Wayne City Council
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tippman Properties currently rents office space in one of Fort Wayne’s most iconic buildings: Lincoln Bank Tower. However, they have their eyes on a new venture, a large corporate campus on North Clinton Street that includes areas for mixed-use. The 27.32-acre lot had...
WANE-TV
Philharmonic musicians to vote on “best and final” offer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Following a lengthy bargaining session Tuesday, striking Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians will meet Wednesday night to vote on management’s stated “best and final” offer. According to a release from the Philharmonic, leadership originally set a deadline of 11 p.m. Tuesday for...
WANE-TV
Junior hockey team to host games, auction honoring late police Detective Donald Kidd
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Spacemen, a junior hockey team, plan to host hockey games and an auction to support former police Detective Donald Kidd, who died unexpectedly in September 2022. In honor of Kidd, the players will wear special jerseys dedicated to Kidd, which will...
