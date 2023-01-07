BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – For the second time this week, Bluffton Police released updated information on a woman who has been missing since New Year’s Day. A Silver Alert is in place for Celeste Cuthbert- also known as Celeste Wright- a woman who was last seen on foot in Bluffton around 4:45 p.m., police said. Celeste is 48 years old, 5′ 5″ tall, weighs 147 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

BLUFFTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO