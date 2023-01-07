Read full article on original website
KTVL
Highway 96 remains closed near Happy Camp due to slide; no estimated time for reopening
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — State Route 96 remains closed roughly four miles west of Happy Camp due to a slide, Caltrans officials with District 2 confirmed on Wednesday. Officials said there is currently no estimated time for when Highway 96 will reopen as the slide remains extremely active and grow in size.
KTVL
RV fire near Hayes Hill
Josephine County, Ore — Yesterday afternoon, local fire agencies put out an RV fire in Josephine County. At around 4:30 pm, Illinois Valley Fire Department (IVFD), Rural Metro Fire - Josephine County and ODOT, responded to the area around mile marker 17, south of the top of Hayes Hill on Redwood Hwy, for a fully involved recreational vehicle fire.
KTVL
East Main Street closed due to structure fire
MEDFORD, Ore. — Update: Medford Fire Department says crews cleared the scene after doing a complete evaluation of the building. Officials say reports indicated an "electrical odor." Original Story:. Medford Fire Department says crews are currently responding to a structure fire on East Main Street. East Main Street is...
KTVL
Rogue River Hwy in Grants Pass reopened after car crash
Grants Pass, Ore — Rogue River Highway in Grants Pass has been reopened to traffic after an accident yesterday. At around 5:26 pm, Grants Pass Police (GPPD) and Grants Pass Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of Rogue River Highway and Florence Lane regarding a major vehicle collision.
KDRV
Mount Ashland Ski Area closes Saturday due to unsafe conditions
MOUNT ASHLAND, Ore-- Officials with the Mount Ashland Ski Area announced on Saturday that operations have been closed due to unsafe conditions in the area. In a Facebook post, officials said that even the Windsor trail saw "considerable movement at lower speeds and trees along the line are moving." It...
KTVL
Firefighters put out structure fire in rural Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire and Grants Pass Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in Sunny Valley Tuesday morning. According to officials, a detached shop was fully engulfed by flames and the fire had spread to a nearby RV. RMF says the main house was not...
KTVL
Ask10: Fans at Asante hospital?
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — News10 viewer June Symens wrote in saying, "There's a large portion of the new Asante hospital addition to the south. This part has huge fans installed on the second floor—is this their HVAC system or something to do with new diagnostic equipment coming?" News10...
KDRV
Jacksonville Inn closes dining services for good
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- After decades of serving high-quality food to the Rogue Valley, the Jacksonville Inn is no longer offering its dining services. The historic brown bricked building was built back in the Jacksonville community more than 100 years ago. For years the hotel offered a wide variety of high-quality...
KTVL
Jacksonville Inn restaurant closed after over 50 years in business
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Jacksonville Inn restaurant was known as a staple for many Oregonians and even saw a few presidents during its long tenure, but ownership has decided to head in a new direction. “A lot of people work through college and I think every employee would agree, they...
KTVL
Phoenix-Talent SD preps for facility upgrade approval
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Phoenix-Talent School District is preparing for a meeting with the Jackson County Board of Commissioners on Thursday about a plan to make some facility upgrades. The district is looking for an expansion of the Urban Growth Boundary to include their property on Colver Rd....
Klamath Falls News
Howard's Meat Center to be featured in IDEA Talk, February 1
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Klamath IDEA’s first IDEA Talk of 2023 will offer the story of a third-generation family business - Howard’s Meat Company - featuring Jordan Howard, the current owner, sharing the company’s history and future outlook for Klamath Falls and beyond, on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY
A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
KTVL
$15,000 reward for information leading to arrest in illegal wolf poaching case
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service teamed up with Oregon Wildlife Coalition and conservation partners to offer a combined $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the illegal killing of a gray wolf in Klamath County late last fall. "Oregonians value...
KTVL
Over $110 thousand in grants awarded to 16 Jackson County organizations
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Coquille Indian Tribal Community Fund announced 16 organizations in Jackson County will split over $110 thousand in grants. “It was humbling to see the list of grant recipients for our Community Fund grants this year,” Tribal Chairman Brenda Meade said. “The incredible amount of work happening by our non-profit organizations reminds us how lucky we are to live here in Southern Oregon. On behalf of the Coquille Tribe, we feel honored to be able to support their hard work.”
KTVL
Housing cost is leading cause for poverty in Jackson County, ACCESS assessment finds
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — ACCESS recently completed a community needs assessment for Jackson County. According to the report, housing cost is one of the county's leading causes and conditions of poverty. ACCESS, in contract with the Southern Oregon Research Center (SOURCE), discovered county-wide concerns as well as specific struggles...
KTVL
Bird pellets give insight into birds of prey
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Wildlife Images preserves even the smallest details, like bird pellets. These pellets, made up of non-digestible material regurgitated by birds of prey, can provide valuable information about the species and region in which they live. Before handling, the pellets are sterilized to prevent the spread...
Two Klamath Falls Methamphetamine Dealers Sentenced to Prison
On January 5, 2023, Jason Alexander Gaskill (52 years old) pled guilty to unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm. Jason Gaskill was sentenced to state prison for 66 months. Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) initially arrested Jason Gaskill...
Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road
Crook County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday released the names of two Prineville men killed in a fiery head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road late Monday afternoon that closed the road for six hours. The post Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVL
Suspect arrested after illegal marijuana grow uncovered
WOLF CREEK, Ore. — Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team says one person was arrested Monday after uncovering an illegal marijuana grow site and interstate drug trafficking operation. According to police, 33-year-old A Choy Saephan was arrested in Wolf Creek after a search warrant revealed over 250 illegal marijuana plants...
KDRV
Police issue advisory about gas station credit card skimmer
WEED & MT. SHASTA, Cal. -- Police are warning gasoline buyers around Weed about credit card skimmer risks. Mt. Shasta Police Department (MSPD) says today it has been notified a card skimmer was located at gas station in the area of Weed. Credit card skimmer devices capture both card and...
