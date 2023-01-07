ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVL

RV fire near Hayes Hill

Josephine County, Ore — Yesterday afternoon, local fire agencies put out an RV fire in Josephine County. At around 4:30 pm, Illinois Valley Fire Department (IVFD), Rural Metro Fire - Josephine County and ODOT, responded to the area around mile marker 17, south of the top of Hayes Hill on Redwood Hwy, for a fully involved recreational vehicle fire.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

East Main Street closed due to structure fire

MEDFORD, Ore. — Update: Medford Fire Department says crews cleared the scene after doing a complete evaluation of the building. Officials say reports indicated an "electrical odor." Original Story:. Medford Fire Department says crews are currently responding to a structure fire on East Main Street. East Main Street is...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Rogue River Hwy in Grants Pass reopened after car crash

Grants Pass, Ore — Rogue River Highway in Grants Pass has been reopened to traffic after an accident yesterday. At around 5:26 pm, Grants Pass Police (GPPD) and Grants Pass Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of Rogue River Highway and Florence Lane regarding a major vehicle collision.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Mount Ashland Ski Area closes Saturday due to unsafe conditions

MOUNT ASHLAND, Ore-- Officials with the Mount Ashland Ski Area announced on Saturday that operations have been closed due to unsafe conditions in the area. In a Facebook post, officials said that even the Windsor trail saw "considerable movement at lower speeds and trees along the line are moving." It...
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Ask10: Fans at Asante hospital?

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — News10 viewer June Symens wrote in saying, "There's a large portion of the new Asante hospital addition to the south. This part has huge fans installed on the second floor—is this their HVAC system or something to do with new diagnostic equipment coming?" News10...
KDRV

Jacksonville Inn closes dining services for good

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- After decades of serving high-quality food to the Rogue Valley, the Jacksonville Inn is no longer offering its dining services. The historic brown bricked building was built back in the Jacksonville community more than 100 years ago. For years the hotel offered a wide variety of high-quality...
JACKSONVILLE, OR
KTVL

Phoenix-Talent SD preps for facility upgrade approval

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Phoenix-Talent School District is preparing for a meeting with the Jackson County Board of Commissioners on Thursday about a plan to make some facility upgrades. The district is looking for an expansion of the Urban Growth Boundary to include their property on Colver Rd....
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Howard's Meat Center to be featured in IDEA Talk, February 1

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Klamath IDEA’s first IDEA Talk of 2023 will offer the story of a third-generation family business - Howard’s Meat Company - featuring Jordan Howard, the current owner, sharing the company’s history and future outlook for Klamath Falls and beyond, on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY

A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Over $110 thousand in grants awarded to 16 Jackson County organizations

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Coquille Indian Tribal Community Fund announced 16 organizations in Jackson County will split over $110 thousand in grants. “It was humbling to see the list of grant recipients for our Community Fund grants this year,” Tribal Chairman Brenda Meade said. “The incredible amount of work happening by our non-profit organizations reminds us how lucky we are to live here in Southern Oregon. On behalf of the Coquille Tribe, we feel honored to be able to support their hard work.”
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Bird pellets give insight into birds of prey

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Wildlife Images preserves even the smallest details, like bird pellets. These pellets, made up of non-digestible material regurgitated by birds of prey, can provide valuable information about the species and region in which they live. Before handling, the pellets are sterilized to prevent the spread...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Suspect arrested after illegal marijuana grow uncovered

WOLF CREEK, Ore. — Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team says one person was arrested Monday after uncovering an illegal marijuana grow site and interstate drug trafficking operation. According to police, 33-year-old A Choy Saephan was arrested in Wolf Creek after a search warrant revealed over 250 illegal marijuana plants...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Police issue advisory about gas station credit card skimmer

WEED & MT. SHASTA, Cal. -- Police are warning gasoline buyers around Weed about credit card skimmer risks. Mt. Shasta Police Department (MSPD) says today it has been notified a card skimmer was located at gas station in the area of Weed. Credit card skimmer devices capture both card and...
WEED, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy