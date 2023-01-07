ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood

By Alejandra Guzman, FOX 13 News Staff
 4 days ago
Stephanie Britt
4d ago

If someone with a brain would crack down on the use of drugs and the theft we wouldn't need these centers but instead let's cater to them because everyone needs a participation ribbon we don't want to hurt their feelings.

Amanda Zamara
4d ago

So disgusted with the “not in my neighborhood” attitude. They don’t want rampant homelessness, but they don’t want treatment centers. They don’t want mentally ill people roaming the streets but don’t want behavioral health centers either. If you just want to complain without being a part of the solution, then sit down and shut up while the grownups are talking.

Mr. hazelj
4d ago

So what neighborhood are they supposed to go in? You can't have it both ways either want them on the street or you don't want them on the street they got to go somewhere!

