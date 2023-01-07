'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood

If someone with a brain would crack down on the use of drugs and the theft we wouldn't need these centers but instead let's cater to them because everyone needs a participation ribbon we don't want to hurt their feelings.
So disgusted with the “not in my neighborhood” attitude. They don’t want rampant homelessness, but they don’t want treatment centers. They don’t want mentally ill people roaming the streets but don’t want behavioral health centers either. If you just want to complain without being a part of the solution, then sit down and shut up while the grownups are talking.
So what neighborhood are they supposed to go in? You can't have it both ways either want them on the street or you don't want them on the street they got to go somewhere!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Comments / 16