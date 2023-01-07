Read full article on original website
People in Perry County take part in giveaway
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People waited in a long line in the parking lot of the old JCPenney building in Hazard Wednesday afternoon. Perry County and Hazard Independent Schools Family Resource and Youth Services Centers gave out basic needs like food, beverages, clothes and much more to anyone in the community.
Eastern Ky. fire dept. teaches kids fire safety tips
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Head Start students from Mountain View Elementary stopped by the Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Department on Monday. The students learned life saving fire tips. “We’re here for you guys, you know, we’re not here to hurt, we’re here to protect,” said Junior Firefighter Ryan Cook. “I...
Pikeville remembers fallen officer on ‘Scotty Hamilton Day’
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Police Department Officer Scotty Hamilton was shot and killed in the line of duty March 13, 2018. Since then, the community and the department he served for more than a decade has worked to keep his memory alive. In 2019, the city declared January 1...
Highway 15 back open near Carr Creek Lake Marina
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Highway 15 was closed earlier Wednesday afternoon after a semi-truck hauling coal overturned near the Carr Creek Lake Marina. Officials tell WYMT that the roadway is back open as of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the truck was taken from the scene for medical...
‘Serial burglar’ hits two Eastern Kentucky businesses
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department arrested a man accused of burglarizing two Pikeville businesses. “When people call us for these burglaries, we don’t just want to show up on scene, take notes, and do a report. We want to solve it,” said Pikeville PD Lt. Chad Branham. “Like the kids say, we want to put the ‘bad guy’ in jail.”
Twin Rocks Bible Camp in ‘dire’ situation before summer camp season
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Twin Rocks Bible Camp is in financial trouble, as they look to prepare for the summer camp season. Twin Rocks Bible Camp in Perry County has hosted church groups and campers since the 1940s. Owner Michael Barnett says the camp has run into financial troubles. Barnett...
Perry Co. leaders sign off on FEMA’s plan to buyout flood-impacted homes
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander joined local and state emergency management personnel to sign a contract for FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program on Wednesday. “This is a buyout for the homeowner,” said Alexander. “It’s a voluntary process. They could sign their property up that got...
Law enforcement find, charge suspected caller in reported bomb threat at Martin Co. High School
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Kentucky State Police (KSP) responded to reports of a bomb threat after a call to Martin County Dispatch. Dispatch received a hang-up call around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. When dispatchers called back, someone on the other line...
Community gathers to support Wolfe Co. student in critical condition
CAMPTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Michael Brewer’s happy place is the Wolfe County High School gym. “He loves to play [basketball],” said Stacy Usher, Brewer’s neighbor. “He’ll come in here, any free time he has, throughout the day and shoot baskets.”. It’s where the high school...
Missing Knott County woman found safe
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***6:00 P.M. UPDATE***. Officials confirmed Keisha Dawn Slone was found safe. The Knott County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing woman. Police told WYMT Keisha Dawn Slone, 37, was last seen in the Mousie community on Monday. She is 5′4″ and weighs 220...
Floyd Countians still working to recover from July floods
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County is one of many communities that were impacted by historic flooding in late July. State and local officials are working to help communities rebuild, repair, and clean up. Recently, crews with permission from Frankfort have come into the area to clear creeks and...
New businesses coming to Paintsville
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Several new stores are coming to Paintsville in the new year. Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie confirmed to WYMT on Tuesday that Hobby Lobby, T.J. Maxx, and Five Below will be coming to the city. McKenzie says that Hobby Lobby will be the anchor store that...
Eastern Ky. business owners talk post-flood consumer traffic
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Some businesses that were flooded in July have reopened, and the customers are rolling in. “My customers are excited when they come in and I get a lot of phone calls, but they come in and pay their bill. They’re all excited about how the place looks. Well, you see how it looks, it looks a lot better, a lot different don’t it,” Letcher Flower Shop owner Emory Mullins said.
15 years later and still no answers in killing of beloved Perry County preacher
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been 15 years since Marion Estep was found shot and killed in his car on the Hal Rogers Parkway. To this day the case remains unsolved. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle is Estep’s grandson. “He knew that there was more to life than...
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va (WYMT) - A West Virginia woman is facing battery and disorderly conduct charges for her role in an incident during a recent high school basketball game. Officials with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Michelle Taylor Napier was arrested Monday in Logan County.
Bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne among those honored by Kentucky Arts Council
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie County native Bobby Osborne was one of nine people honored by the Kentucky Arts Council in a ceremony at the Capitol Tuesday morning. The 91-year-old Osborne is being recognized with one of the Governor’s Awards in the Arts in recognition of his dedication to sharing Kentucky’s rich arts history worldwide.
FCI Manchester officials address complaints
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Several of you have sent questions to the WYMT newsroom regarding conditions at the Federal Correctional Institute in Manchester. We have received several emails about there being no power at the prison since late December, that there was no water or heat at the facility, and that conditions had been like this for several years.
‘We’re still here’: Appalshop staff standing strong as they recover months following the flood
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - For more than 50 years, Appalshop in Whitesburg has been filled with history. Now, it has been more than five months since its building was destroyed by flood water. “It doesn’t seem like six months, but it also feels like it’s been an eternity,” said Financial...
Two in custody following police chase, one still on the run
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a police chase in Laurel County and deputies are still searching for another suspect in the case. On Sunday morning, deputies attempted to stop a car on Sinking Creek Road when it took off. Police said the chase went on for several miles before the car got stuck on a forest service road just off White Oak Road.
Harlan County’s Dalton Blakley signs with Kentucky Christian bass fishing
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Dalton Blakley will continue his bass fishing career at the next level. Blakley signed with Kentucky Christian, the first Black Bear to receive a bass fishing scholarship. After the 2021-22 season, KCU finished 21st in the national bass fishing rankings.
