ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Some businesses that were flooded in July have reopened, and the customers are rolling in. “My customers are excited when they come in and I get a lot of phone calls, but they come in and pay their bill. They’re all excited about how the place looks. Well, you see how it looks, it looks a lot better, a lot different don’t it,” Letcher Flower Shop owner Emory Mullins said.

ISOM, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO