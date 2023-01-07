ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

WRC Withdraws No. 43 From Use During 2023 Season as Tribute to Ken Block

By Chris Rosales
The Drive
The Drive
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033wyl_0k6ywcHO00 Getty

As the automotive world mourns Ken Block , who died in a snowmobile accident in Utah, tributes and respects are pouring in for the late rally driver in all forms. An astounding amount of people, from seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton to celebrated skateboard photographer Atiba Jefferson, have come out in remembrance of Block. Now, the World Rally Championship has come out with a gesture of its own: retiring the number 43.

The WRC says they will retire Block’s racing number for the 2023 season, without saying if the number 43 will be retired beyond next year. Though Block struggled to achieve a foothold in WRC, his cultural impact on the sport was massive. For kids like me who had a passing interest in rally but couldn’t find a reliable way to watch the sport, Block’s appeal and savvy content creation brought eyes in the US.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NELpe_0k6ywcHO00
Ken Block and Alex Gelsomino at WRC Rally of Germany in 2010. Getty

Block joined the WRC in the middle of the Sébastian Loeb era of domination, joining with a Ford Focus RS WRC in 2010. For five seasons, him and co-driver Alex Gelsomino threw their might at the highly competitive stage of the WRC. But like a lot of Block’s career, the stars didn’t quite align. His talent behind the wheel is undeniable, but his aggression and commitment that made him so quick, also ended a few rallies too early.

For most folks, the Gymkhana series was the point of entry into Block’s multicultural world of hard driving and eye-popping stunts. But the throughline for everything Block contributed to the media world was his love for rally. From beginning to end, he had the spirit of rallying; determined to win, resourceful, and willing to put work in. The national series Block competed in 2022, the American Rally Association, hasn’t put word out if it will follow suit with the WRC.

So for next year, the number 43 won’t grace a WRC stage. It’s a fitting tribute for one of the most influential ambassadors of rallying across the globe.

Got a tip? Email tips@thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
game-news24.com

The driver of Rallyed’s Ken Block died in a motorcycle accident

Ken Block was dead from the road. The American died in the accident that his snowmobile accident took place on January 2, 2023 in Wasatch County, Utah. The responsible sheriffs department explained in a official statement that Block remained in control of the vehicle, which was eventually on him. This cost his life to the 55-year-old American.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Richard Petty's Announcement

NASCAR legend Richard Petty made a major announcement on Wednesday. For the first time ever, the Petty name will not be featured during the 2023 NASCAR Season. The Petty GMS Racing team has officially changed its name to the Legacy Motor Club. The change was made after seven-time Cup Series ...
DARLINGTON, SC
NBC Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton among new owners of CARS Tour

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks have acquired the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour, the Southeast asphalt late model series announced Monday. “This is a dream come true for me,” said Earnhardt, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and NBC Sports analyst, in a statement. “I’m a huge fan of the CARS Tour and local short-track racing. The competition, the tracks, and the drivers are some of the best around. These regional series are vital to the quality of racing you see at the top level. Jack (McNelly, CARS Tour founder) has done a tremendous job establishing the CARS Tour as a preeminent series, and I’m thrilled to be part of its future.”
Racing News

ARCA Team For Sale

There’s been a number of ARCA Menards Series West teams sell off during the off-season. Add another to the list as Burgess Racing is selling off equipment. Last year, the team made history as Sarah and Bridget Burgess became the first mother-daughter pairing to join the ARCA Menards Series field. History was made at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October.
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
13K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy