Piedmont Police Stats for December 1st thru 31st, 2022
Piedmont, AL – The City of Piedmont Police Department lists their activity for the public to view. Within this report are some abbreviations that may not be known to everyone. F.T.A – Failure to Appear, someone did not go to a court date and a judge has issued a warrant for their arrest. F.T.P. – Failure to Pay, someone has been required to pay court fees, victim reimbursement, fines, or a number of other mandatory fees but has not complied and a judge has issued a warrant.
Jan 11, 2023 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
11 arrested on drug-related charges in DeKalb County
Multiple DeKalb County authorities banded together over the month of December leading to 11 people being arrested and charged with drug-related crimes.
Rainsville Police Officer Turns Herself in on DUI Charge
A former Rainsville Police Officer has turned herself in after she was charged with driving under the influence. According to Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey, Mercedes Rugart was charged with a DUI after the 2021 Chevy Tahoe she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert, and a utility pole then overturned. The crash happed at 6;00am on Tuesday, July the 26th on Alabama 35 near Ryan Street in Jackson County.
Polk Jail report – Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Officials from the Polk County Jail provides arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, January 11, 2023 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Wednesday, January 11, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop
Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Found During Traffic Stop. A man wanted here in Alabama and the driver of a vehicle with a bad tail light were arrested last Thursday after a traffic stop on Highway 114 near the Raccoon Creek Bridge in Chattooga County, Georgia. According to a report from the...
Man Arrested For DUI after Pointing Gun At Another Driver
Man Arrested For DUI after Pointing Gun At Another Driver. A fifty-year-old man was charged with DUI after he was accused of pointing a gun at another driver on Highway 27 near Trade Day in Chattooga County, Georgia; reports from the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office indicate that the incident happened last Tuesday shortly before 9 AM.
Bartow County Inmate charged with Murder
30-year-old Cheyenne Denise Snopek of Cartersville received a murder charge while in the Bartow County Jail last week. A state warrant alleges that sometime from January 1st through 2nd at 104 Zena Drive (the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office), Snopek murdered Tiffany Gail Kimbrell during the commission of a felony. The warrant states that Snopek knowingly and intentionally caused Kimbrell’s death by distributing a substance suspected to be fentanyl. Snopek also received a charge of distribution of a controlled substance from the incident.
Man Faces Murder Charge in Shooting at Tuscaloosa Avenue Club
Man faces murder charge in shooting at Tuscaloosa Avenue club. A man charged with murder in a shooting early Saturday at a club and sports bar on Tuscaloosa Avenue is in the Etowah County Detention Center on $200,000 bond, according to the Gadsden Police Department. Police responded at 4:46 a.m....
Police respond to incident on Etowah H.S. campus
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to authorities, Attalla City Schools, along with the Attalla City Police Department, responded to an incident on Etowah High School’s campus Wednesday morning. Police say an adult attempted to gain entrance into school prior to the beginning of the school day. She was...
Video: Man arrested at county commission meeting Tuesday
A former local bank president was arrested and charged with preventing or disrupting a lawful meeting or gathering when he refused to leave the podium after his time expired at a Floyd County Commission meeting. Mark Kenneth Swanson, 56, of Rome requested additional time to speak to the County Commissioners...
More Drug Arrests Made in Northwest Georgia
Three more people were arrested on drug trafficking charges adding to the number of significant drug arrests by the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force over the past few months. “These arrests are a result of cooperation between the community and law enforcement,” said Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher. “Neighbors see things that are suspicious and contact police.”
Carroll County Sheriff: Victim located in lake after possible drowning
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager has reportedly died after drowning in a lake in Carroll County. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, “the victim has been located in 15 feet of water and recovery is underway.”. Carroll County deputies received a call about...
Arraignment delayed, again, for man accused of killing Acworth couple
ACWORTH, Ga. — An arraignment for a man accused of killing a young Acworth couple was delayed once again. Matthew Lanz was charged with two counts of malice murder after Justin Hicks, 31, and Amber Hicks, 31, were found shot to death in their Acworth home in November of 2021.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Makes Multiple Drug Arrests
A total of eight individuals were arrested locally on drug-related charges Thursday. All arrests were made by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and included:. Robert King, 64 of Rome, Georgia and Jammi Clifton, 42 of Rome, Georgia – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;
3 Vehicle Accident With Injuries
Just before 3 p.m. today, 3 vehicles collided at the intersection of the Cedar Bluff Road and Northwood Drive in Centre. According to early reports, there were some minor injuries but all but one refused treatment by Atrium EMS. Centre Police and Centre Fire along with Atrium were on the...
Crews recover body of overturned kayaker in west Ga. lake, officials say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Crews have found the body of the kayaker they were searching for in a Carroll County lake. Carroll County officials said they recovered the body of a 16-year-old boy who may have drowned Tuesday afternoon. Officials say they were called to a piece of private...
Head-On Collision Claims Life
COLLINSVILLE, Ala.-- A St. Clair County man lost his life when he was involved in a head-on collision in DeKalb County on Wednesday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) stated that Alex B. Hilyer, 40, of Ashville, was traveling in a 2021 Ford Escape when he collided with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner on Alabama 176, about 2 miles east of Collinsville.
Armuchee Man Charged in Connection with Wreck that Killed Mother of Six
A 39-year-old Armuchee man has been charged in the collision occurring Wednesday that killed a Rome mother of six children. Edward Junior Lawrence was in custody as of midday Friday, according to Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher. Lawrence is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, felony leaving the scene of an accident and improper lane change, Fincher says. Hilda Lopez Santizo-Perez, 37, of Rome was killed in the accident on Martha Berry near Rhinehart Equipment Co. Her 3-year-old son escaped serious injury.
Grant man arrested in connection with Owens Cross Roads Burglary
The Owens Cross Roads Police Department (OCRPD) said they arrested a Grant man Friday in connection with a burglary of a home Thursday night.
